New York City, NY

Anna Wintour Hosts Screening Of Living, Chopard Opens At The Crown Building, Plus! What Are Gen Z Really Obsessed With?

By Freya Drohan
fashionweekdaily.com
 2 days ago
Glamour

Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel

Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
BROOKLYN, NY
HOLAUSA

Katie Holmes’ 10 top fashion moments of 2022

Katie Holmes has become a synonym for style. The Dawson’s Creek actress-turned-director’s fashion sense has made her the latest “it girl”, and her wardrobe staples are a daily inspiration to many women. From her dazzling looks on the red carpets to her flawless street style, it’s no...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Footwear News

Zoe Saldaña Sparkles in Plunging Michael Kors Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldaña sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday, sharing her experiences on the biggest movie sets in Hollywood from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” to the “Avatar” franchises. Beyond her expansive and star-studded movie career, the New York native talked about her kids and meeting director James Cameron. Saldaña wore a Michael Kors dress full of sparkle. The halter-style dress the “The Losers” actress sported was adorned with decorative light-reflecting sequins. Crafted with...
Footwear News

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour Goes Maximalist in Vintage Chanel With Layered Gold Jewelry & Sandals at White House State Dinner

Anna Wintour attended the White House state dinner yesterday night in Washington. The event was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. For the affair, Wintour wore a vintage Chanel from Karl Lagerfeld’s spring 1983 debut collection with lots of accessories and strappy black heels. The Vogue editor-in-chief opted to make her accessories the star of the show which meant layering up lots of gold chain necklaces with lux pendants dotted with colorful gems. Pearls were also tossed into the mixture, the combination of lengthy necklaces with...
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Celine Women’s RTW Spring 2023

Hard to keep Hedi Slimane away from places with palm trees and famous beaches these days: His spring 2023 collection for Celine, captured in Saint-Tropez and revealed online Thursday more than six weeks after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, comes just ahead of his very early reveal of Celine’s fall 2023 collection, scheduled for Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.
Footwear News

Jordin Sparks Marries Red Carpet Glamour With a Casual Style Statement in Merrell Hydro Runners at FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jordin Sparks presented the Brand of the Year award to Merrell at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. As she arrived on the red carpet of the ceremony, the singer delivered classic glamour in an Mnm Couture gown. Sparks wore a black and white floor-length dress featuring a fitted silhouette and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The white ruched neckline cascaded into a train that followed shortly behind the rest of the gown. Sparks opted for minimal jewelry keeping the focus on the elegant gown with a pair of diamond studs. The singer kept her curly dark brown hair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner

The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Commands Attention in Regal Silver Gown & Clear Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022

Naomi Campbell stole the show while arriving at the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. At the Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the supermodel posed in a high-wattage silver Valentin gown. Designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli — one of the evening’s Designer of the Year honorees — her ensemble included a long train and equally dynamic cape, all covered in shining silver sequins. A bodice with a thin one-sided upper cutout cinched by thin straps completed the statement-making piece. Campbell completed her outfit with diamond drop earrings, as well as several thin layered necklaces and a layered stack of beaded bracelets. When it...
Vogue

Keira Knightley Teams Chanel Couture With A Grungy Beauty Signature

Keira Knightley was a key face of the indie sleaze era currently trending on Instagram. She’s been there, done that, got the ripped T-shirt. Sure, she never reached Pete Doherty levels of undone, but the star was not opposed to band tees, or teaming shorts and tights with smudgy eyeliner on occasion.
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Elevates Sheer Dress With Dramatic Feather Straps & Sharp Pumps at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner

The stars aligned at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. Naomi Campbell was among the A-list bunch. The legendary supermodel pulled out a show-stopping look for the occasion, arriving in a sheer floor-length dress. The garment included dramatic feather details near the straps and had a see-through skirt with lace accents on the hem. To amp up the glam factor, the “Empire” actress accessorized with a diamond choker...
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Pops in Graphic Print Sheer Dress With Crystal-Embellished Mules at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tiffany Haddish stepped out in style to support Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, “Emancipation” in Los Angels on Wednesday night. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. Haddish was bold in blue while arriving at the Regency Theatre Village. The Emmy Award-winning comedian wore a powder blue dress by MM6 Maison Margiela. The garment featured a three-dimensional image of a button-up top that was layered over...
Footwear News

Lily James Serves Whimsical Glamour in White Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022

Lily James was one of the many stars that arrived in style at the British Fashion Awards 2022 at London’s Royal Albert Hall today. The “Pam & Tommy” star looked whimsically glamourous in a white dress from Rodarte’s fall 2022 collection. The design features sequin embellishments, sheer paneling, and a heavenly amount of pronounced tulle. The asymmetric motif was prominent from the intricate neckline to the layered organza.  As for her glam, her hair was styled in a sleek yet edgy bun creating a clean silhouette. She wore striking silver earrings that perfectly cloaked her shoulders. Completing the look was a pair of...
WWD

Saint Laurent Stays Home, Tiffany’s Miami Pop-up, Prada on the Slopes

HOME BASE: Anthony Vaccarello, who has taken men’s collections for Saint Laurent on the road the last few years, will return to Paris for an IRL show during Men’s Fashion Week on Jan. 17, sources told WWD. The venue and other details could not immediately be learned.More from WWDInside Tiffany & Co.'s Party Celebrating its Miami Holiday ResidencePrada Extends Miami at Art BaselPrada RTW Spring 2023 Men’s collections for fall 2023 are to be unveiled in the French capital from menswear from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22. Last July, Vaccarello mounted a spectacular display in the rolling desert outside of Marrakech, his models rounding...
MIAMI, FL

