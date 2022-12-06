Anna Wintour Hosts Screening Of Living, Chopard Opens At The Crown Building, Plus! What Are Gen Z Really Obsessed With?

Read full article on original website
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Lily Collins Does Dramatic Draping in Saint Laurent Cutout Dress for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 World Premiere
Lily Collins arrived at the “Emily in Paris” season three premiere in Paris on Tuesday in a striking light brown Saint Laurent gown, which included dramatic draping throughout. The dress had a mock neckline and a series of cutouts on the bodice, adorned with a twist of the...
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Katie Holmes’ 10 top fashion moments of 2022
Katie Holmes has become a synonym for style. The Dawson’s Creek actress-turned-director’s fashion sense has made her the latest “it girl”, and her wardrobe staples are a daily inspiration to many women. From her dazzling looks on the red carpets to her flawless street style, it’s no...
Zoe Saldaña Sparkles in Plunging Michael Kors Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldaña sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday, sharing her experiences on the biggest movie sets in Hollywood from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” to the “Avatar” franchises. Beyond her expansive and star-studded movie career, the New York native talked about her kids and meeting director James Cameron. Saldaña wore a Michael Kors dress full of sparkle. The halter-style dress the “The Losers” actress sported was adorned with decorative light-reflecting sequins. Crafted with...
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Signs of ‘Unity, Excitement and Unadulterated Pleasure’ During New York Night Out
Body language expert Judi James claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed signs of 'unity, excitement, and unadulterated pleasure' during New York night out.
Bella Hadid’s Most Drool-Worthy Runway Moments: Coperni, Versace and More
See Bella Hadid’s best runway looks at Chanel, DKNY and more fashion shows here
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour Goes Maximalist in Vintage Chanel With Layered Gold Jewelry & Sandals at White House State Dinner
Anna Wintour attended the White House state dinner yesterday night in Washington. The event was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. For the affair, Wintour wore a vintage Chanel from Karl Lagerfeld’s spring 1983 debut collection with lots of accessories and strappy black heels. The Vogue editor-in-chief opted to make her accessories the star of the show which meant layering up lots of gold chain necklaces with lux pendants dotted with colorful gems. Pearls were also tossed into the mixture, the combination of lengthy necklaces with...
Celine Women’s RTW Spring 2023
Hard to keep Hedi Slimane away from places with palm trees and famous beaches these days: His spring 2023 collection for Celine, captured in Saint-Tropez and revealed online Thursday more than six weeks after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, comes just ahead of his very early reveal of Celine’s fall 2023 collection, scheduled for Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.
Jordin Sparks Marries Red Carpet Glamour With a Casual Style Statement in Merrell Hydro Runners at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jordin Sparks presented the Brand of the Year award to Merrell at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. As she arrived on the red carpet of the ceremony, the singer delivered classic glamour in an Mnm Couture gown. Sparks wore a black and white floor-length dress featuring a fitted silhouette and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The white ruched neckline cascaded into a train that followed shortly behind the rest of the gown. Sparks opted for minimal jewelry keeping the focus on the elegant gown with a pair of diamond studs. The singer kept her curly dark brown hair...
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Naomi Campbell Commands Attention in Regal Silver Gown & Clear Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Naomi Campbell stole the show while arriving at the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. At the Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the supermodel posed in a high-wattage silver Valentin gown. Designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli — one of the evening’s Designer of the Year honorees — her ensemble included a long train and equally dynamic cape, all covered in shining silver sequins. A bodice with a thin one-sided upper cutout cinched by thin straps completed the statement-making piece. Campbell completed her outfit with diamond drop earrings, as well as several thin layered necklaces and a layered stack of beaded bracelets. When it...
In London, Tilda Swinton Hosted an Unexpectedly Raucous British Fashion Awards After-Party
As founder of indie magazines Dazed & Confused and AnOther—and father to Lila Moss with his ex-partner Kate—editor Jefferson Hack has likely witnessed plenty of debauched nights out in his time. Still, it’s hard to imagine that few will hold the same sentimental value as last night’s Fashion Awards afterparty in London.
Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli wins designer of the year at Fashion Awards
Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino, has won the designer of the year award at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Piccioli was presented with his award on Monday night by the actor Florence Pugh, who regularly wears the Italian brand for red carpet events. The star-studded ceremony at London’s Royal...
Vogue
Keira Knightley Teams Chanel Couture With A Grungy Beauty Signature
Keira Knightley was a key face of the indie sleaze era currently trending on Instagram. She’s been there, done that, got the ripped T-shirt. Sure, she never reached Pete Doherty levels of undone, but the star was not opposed to band tees, or teaming shorts and tights with smudgy eyeliner on occasion.
Naomi Campbell Elevates Sheer Dress With Dramatic Feather Straps & Sharp Pumps at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars aligned at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. Naomi Campbell was among the A-list bunch. The legendary supermodel pulled out a show-stopping look for the occasion, arriving in a sheer floor-length dress. The garment included dramatic feather details near the straps and had a see-through skirt with lace accents on the hem. To amp up the glam factor, the “Empire” actress accessorized with a diamond choker...
Tiffany Haddish Pops in Graphic Print Sheer Dress With Crystal-Embellished Mules at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tiffany Haddish stepped out in style to support Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, “Emancipation” in Los Angels on Wednesday night. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. Haddish was bold in blue while arriving at the Regency Theatre Village. The Emmy Award-winning comedian wore a powder blue dress by MM6 Maison Margiela. The garment featured a three-dimensional image of a button-up top that was layered over...
Lily James Serves Whimsical Glamour in White Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Lily James was one of the many stars that arrived in style at the British Fashion Awards 2022 at London’s Royal Albert Hall today. The “Pam & Tommy” star looked whimsically glamourous in a white dress from Rodarte’s fall 2022 collection. The design features sequin embellishments, sheer paneling, and a heavenly amount of pronounced tulle. The asymmetric motif was prominent from the intricate neckline to the layered organza. As for her glam, her hair was styled in a sleek yet edgy bun creating a clean silhouette. She wore striking silver earrings that perfectly cloaked her shoulders. Completing the look was a pair of...
Bella Hadid's Model of the Year win and more highlights from the Fashion Awards
Bella Hadid — who recently made headlines when a dress was sprayed onto her body during Paris Fashion Week — scooped up the highly anticipated Model of the Year prize, while Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli took home the Designer of the Year award.
Saint Laurent Stays Home, Tiffany’s Miami Pop-up, Prada on the Slopes
HOME BASE: Anthony Vaccarello, who has taken men’s collections for Saint Laurent on the road the last few years, will return to Paris for an IRL show during Men’s Fashion Week on Jan. 17, sources told WWD. The venue and other details could not immediately be learned.More from WWDInside Tiffany & Co.'s Party Celebrating its Miami Holiday ResidencePrada Extends Miami at Art BaselPrada RTW Spring 2023 Men’s collections for fall 2023 are to be unveiled in the French capital from menswear from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22. Last July, Vaccarello mounted a spectacular display in the rolling desert outside of Marrakech, his models rounding...
