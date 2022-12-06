ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia soldier arrested after exposing himself at daycare, deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A Fort Gordon soldier was charged after deputies say he was found in a daycare parking lot with his pants pulled down.

Floyd County Sheriff officials said deputies were sent to a daycare on Locks Road in Martinez after they received reports of a man who exposed himself.

When deputies arrived, they found 39-year-old Luis Rodriguez in a blue Subaru, wearing a military uniform, passed out in the parking lot area of the daycare without pants on.

A daycare employee told deputies that she was alerted to an unfamiliar car in the daycare parking lot on the curb.

When she went to investigate, she noticed the car windows were down and the man, later identified as Rodriguez, was unconscious. She also told police he exposed himself.

Authorities said while deputies were at the daycare, Rodriguez woke up, drove away from the parking lot, and took a right onto Evans to Locks Road.

After searching the area for Rodriguez, officials said deputies managed to stop Rodriguez near Steven’s Creek Elementary School.

When deputies searched the car, authorities said they found Rodriguez with his army uniform on, his belt buckle undone, and an empty pint of vodka on the floor of the passenger seat.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and indecent exposure.

Fort Gordon Communications officials sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement regarding the event:

“The Cyber Center of Excellence leadership takes all allegations of misconduct seriously. We do not tolerate inappropriate behavior by any member of our command, it is crucial that everyone on our team lives and demonstrates the Army Values every day. Queries regarding the investigation and incident should be addressed to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.”

Fort Gordon officials did not say if Rodriguez was discharged or not following the incident.

