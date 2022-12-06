Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Development booming in northwestern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a boom going on in northwestern Sioux Falls. For some, that growth means another affordable option for groceries, something that couldn’t have come at a better time for many. Aldi is now open in the northwestern part of the city, and...
KELOLAND TV
Snowiest Decembers on record
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With two winter storms moving into KELOLAND in the next few days it’s time to talk about snow. With records dating back to the early 1900s, let’s dive into the top ten snowiest Decembers in Sioux Falls. Number ten came in 1955,...
Forget Iowa & Minnesota Towns: Sioux Falls Has Best Hot Chocolate
The temperature is dropping across the Sioux Empire as Jack Frost nips at our noses. How do we stay warm during the cold winter months? Well, some people enjoy being wrapped in a blanket next to a fireplace. Fuzzy slippers can also do the trick!. These remedies for beating the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
siouxfalls.business
La Plaza Fiesta opens with extensive menu
The long wait is over: La Plaza Fiesta Mexican Restaurant is open on the south side of Sioux Falls. The owners announced their plans in July 2021 for the full-service restaurant at 521 W. 85th St. in front of Walmart, but construction delays and “a lot of things” led to the slow progress.
dakotanewsnow.com
New Aldi grocery store open for business in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aldi representatives hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of their fourth Sioux Falls location. The new Aldi store, open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., is situated at 4201 W 61st Circle N STE 140 in Sioux Falls. In their press release, Aldi said the first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card.
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
KELOLAND TV
Students modify toys for kids at Lifescape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Some elves are helping out Santa ahead of Christmas. It’s just like Santa’s workshop in this classroom at Southeast Tech. Mechatronics students and their instructor are hard at work getting toys ready for kids at Lifescape. “What we do, we take small,...
KELOLAND TV
‘Shop with a Cop’ makes holidays bright for local kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police and other local law enforcement agencies made the holidays a little brighter for some kids and their families during “Shop with a Cop” Thursday night. Sioux Falls Police, Lutheran Social Services and Walmart on South Minnesota Avenue teamed up...
Popular Sioux Falls Sandwich Shop Announces Reopening & Changes
If you have been craving a delicious sandwich with fries this week from Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in Sioux Falls, you're in luck! The popular sandwich diner just announced its doors are back open after some construction work. That's not the only news Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen staff told its sandwich lovers.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm has arrived across KELOLAND. As of 8 p.m., most roads on the eastern part of South Dakota are covered in snow and ice. Almost 30 school closings and city snow alerts are currently on the KELOLAND closeline. There is a Winter...
moodycountyenterprise.com
Home for the Holidays
“Things are going well,” said Jenny Stone LeBrun, of the family’s quadruplets. Everyone — mom, dad, the three older of the crew, and newborns Cru, Grayson, Levi, and Oakley, are finally home after being kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Avera in Sioux Falls since their birth on October 2nd. The quads were ten and a half weeks early.
dakotanewsnow.com
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
South Dakota men’s basketball coach injured
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson will miss the Coyotes’ game Saturday as he heals from an injury. In a news release, USD says Peterson “suffered multiple injuries from a fall Wednesday night while preparing his home for the holidays.” A USD official says Peterson’s injuries are not life […]
KELOLAND TV
Shop with a cop this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week some Sioux Falls police officers will be swapping out the city streets for store isles. Over the next several days the department will be taking part in three different shopping events. “The kids show up and they are paired with an officer...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls restaurant reopens downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A restaurant that was closed for renovation in downtown Sioux Falls reopened on Sunday. Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, which closed temporarily on November 28, is now open following the replacement of its kitchen floor and the installation of a fountain soda machine. Visit SiouxFalls.Business for more information, including the restaurant’s hours of operation.
KELOLAND TV
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. Zone...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
KELOLAND TV
How much snow will we get, and when?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re looking at a snowy end to the week in KELOLAND, particularly on the eastern half of the state. It may be time to break out the snow blower if you haven’t already, and to find out when and where it will snow, we asked our own personal weather guru, Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec.
KELOLAND TV
Winter fastest warming season, according to recent research
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though we’ve been slightly below average to start December this year that hasn’t been the case in recent years. Metrological winter is here, which includes the months of December, January and February. Recent research has shown winter is the fastest warming...
