Lafayette, LA

Spirit of Acadiana: Brent Henley Youth Leadership Program

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
LAFAYETTE, La. – In Monday's Spirit of Acadiana, this year's class of Brent Henley Youth Leadership Program students got a chance to learn more about Acadiana's cultural economy.

The purpose of the class was to emphasize, explore and share how Acadiana's culture is made for the public.

This was done though interviews with special guests including Grammy award-winning musician, Chubby Carrier.

The class also toured several places in downtown Lafayette including Basin Arts.

Staff from Festival International de Louisiane were also there to shed light on how the festival brings together culture.

