Muskegon, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawk wrestlers’ compete in Art Kraft Memorial Open

The Muskegon Community College wrestling team competed in the Art Kraft Memorial Open on Saturday. Kayla Venema came back into the lineup this week and nearly claimed the top spot but fell short with a second-place finish. “My heart just breaks for him, he was leading by points the whole...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Lumberjacks can’t hold on against first-place Chicago

Two early goals might have been enough for the Muskegon Lumberjacks to take down Team USA U-17 on Friday night, but Saturday first-place Chicago was in town. Muskegon tallied a pair of early goals on Saturday night, but Chicago followed up with four-straights goals to top the Lumberjacks, 5-4. Nicholas...
MUSKEGON, MI
kentcityathletics.com

J.V Girls Lose One to Muskegon

Tuesday night the Eagles faced an aggressive Muskegon at the Nest. Muskegon came out with speed and aggression but only outscored the Eagles by 4. The score was 5 to 9 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was a much different story, however. While Kent City couldn’t knock many shots down and their defense stumbled, Muskegon’s offense took off. The Eagles went into half time down 7 to 27.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague wrestlers’ finish third at Hemlock Huskie Invitational

The Montague wrestling team earned a third-place finish in the Hemlock Huskie Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats placed 11 wrestlers on the day. “The team wrestled with a purpose and every wrestler, including those who did not place, learned and got valuable mat time,” said coach Kristoffer Maddox. “I’m...
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Bowers, Geers lead Kent City past East Lansing

The Kent City Eagles girls’ team got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon as they cruised past the East Lansing Trojans, 71-33. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. The Eagles’ one-two offensive punch of Lexie Bowers and Maddie Geers were...
LANSING, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer falls to East Kentwood in Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit

The Reeths-Puffer Rockets girls’ basketball team gave the Eastwood Kentwood Falcons all they could handle for three quarters on Saturday afternoon in a 53-38 loss. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. Reeths-Puffer held a slim 13-12 lead after the first quarter...
KENTWOOD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores girls’ fall to East Grand Rapids

A rough second half for the Mona Shores Sailors girls’ basketball team against the East Grand Rapids Pioneers saw Mona Shores come up short, 59-40. Saturday’s game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit played at Reeths-Puffer. The Sailors made a game of it in the first...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont girls fall late to GR Ottawa Hills, 36-33

The Fremont girls basketball team led for much of Friday’s game only to fall in the final minutes to Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills. The host Bengals posted a 36-33 victory on their home court. “It was a very disappointing loss,” Fremont coach Wes Zerlaut said. “We struggled to convert...
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Edmondson’s 20 points lead Manistee girls past Orchard View

Manistee’s girls basketball team has lacked consistency this season, revving on all cylinders some nights, and sputtering on others. Thursday night, the host Chippewas were in high gear in a dominating performance against the winless Orchard View Cardinals, 65-35, win in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. “We need...
MANISTEE, MI
MLive.com

Sixteen Muskegon-area football players named to 2022 AP All-State teams

MUSKEGON – The Associated Press recently released its All-State teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season and 16 local athletes were placed on the first or second team of their respective divisions. Below is a look at the players who earned the postseason accolades from a panel...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 9

MUSKEGON – Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Stay tuned to the MLive High School Sports channel for an in-depth roundup of Friday night’s games in the Muskegon area. NOTE: This post will be updated as...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Muskegon Big Reds mourn loss of football player

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon community is mourning the loss of one of its former athletes. Muskegon High School alum Dametrius Walker has passed away, according to the Big Reds' Facebook page. “Your fight has and will be the heartbeat of teams to come,” the program writes. “You are...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague boys rout Orchard View, 62-34

The visiting Montague Wildcats got a fast start right from the opening tip and never looked back on Friday night. The Wildcats defeated the host Orchard View Cardinals, 62-34. Montague raced out to a 17-2 lead after one quarter and increased it to 33-11 by the half. ”I’m proud of...
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Dismal shooting night leads to loss for Newaygo girls

The Newaygo girls basketball team fell in CSAA conference action against Central Montcalm on Friday evening. The Lions lost by a score of 38-21. “Name of the game is to put the ball in the hoop and right now we are having too many empty possessions to beat a good basketball team like Central Montcalm,” said Newaygo Coach Nathan Thomasma.
NEWAYGO, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Shelby girls get win over Ravenna

Shelby’s girls basketball team picked up a big win in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division at Ravenna, 33-23, on Thursday night. The Tigers got off to a good start, finishing the first quarter with a 10-4 lead. But the Bulldogs rebounded for a 5-2 advantage in the second and trailed the Tigers 12-9 at the half.
SHELBY, MI

