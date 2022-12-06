Tuesday night the Eagles faced an aggressive Muskegon at the Nest. Muskegon came out with speed and aggression but only outscored the Eagles by 4. The score was 5 to 9 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was a much different story, however. While Kent City couldn’t knock many shots down and their defense stumbled, Muskegon’s offense took off. The Eagles went into half time down 7 to 27.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO