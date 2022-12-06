Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawk wrestlers’ compete in Art Kraft Memorial Open
The Muskegon Community College wrestling team competed in the Art Kraft Memorial Open on Saturday. Kayla Venema came back into the lineup this week and nearly claimed the top spot but fell short with a second-place finish. “My heart just breaks for him, he was leading by points the whole...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Lumberjacks can’t hold on against first-place Chicago
Two early goals might have been enough for the Muskegon Lumberjacks to take down Team USA U-17 on Friday night, but Saturday first-place Chicago was in town. Muskegon tallied a pair of early goals on Saturday night, but Chicago followed up with four-straights goals to top the Lumberjacks, 5-4. Nicholas...
kentcityathletics.com
J.V Girls Lose One to Muskegon
Tuesday night the Eagles faced an aggressive Muskegon at the Nest. Muskegon came out with speed and aggression but only outscored the Eagles by 4. The score was 5 to 9 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was a much different story, however. While Kent City couldn’t knock many shots down and their defense stumbled, Muskegon’s offense took off. The Eagles went into half time down 7 to 27.
localsportsjournal.com
Montague wrestlers’ finish third at Hemlock Huskie Invitational
The Montague wrestling team earned a third-place finish in the Hemlock Huskie Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats placed 11 wrestlers on the day. “The team wrestled with a purpose and every wrestler, including those who did not place, learned and got valuable mat time,” said coach Kristoffer Maddox. “I’m...
localsportsjournal.com
Bowers, Geers lead Kent City past East Lansing
The Kent City Eagles girls’ team got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon as they cruised past the East Lansing Trojans, 71-33. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. The Eagles’ one-two offensive punch of Lexie Bowers and Maddie Geers were...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer falls to East Kentwood in Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit
The Reeths-Puffer Rockets girls’ basketball team gave the Eastwood Kentwood Falcons all they could handle for three quarters on Saturday afternoon in a 53-38 loss. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. Reeths-Puffer held a slim 13-12 lead after the first quarter...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores girls’ fall to East Grand Rapids
A rough second half for the Mona Shores Sailors girls’ basketball team against the East Grand Rapids Pioneers saw Mona Shores come up short, 59-40. Saturday’s game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit played at Reeths-Puffer. The Sailors made a game of it in the first...
localsportsjournal.com
Perrone scores 26 points in Mason County Central win over North Muskegon
Jayden Perrone poured in 26 points on Friday night and led the Mason County Central boys to their second straight win, 51-44 over host North Muskegon. It was the Spartans’ initial contest in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. Friday night was a difficult matchup for the Spartans. “It...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont girls fall late to GR Ottawa Hills, 36-33
The Fremont girls basketball team led for much of Friday’s game only to fall in the final minutes to Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills. The host Bengals posted a 36-33 victory on their home court. “It was a very disappointing loss,” Fremont coach Wes Zerlaut said. “We struggled to convert...
localsportsjournal.com
Edmondson’s 20 points lead Manistee girls past Orchard View
Manistee’s girls basketball team has lacked consistency this season, revving on all cylinders some nights, and sputtering on others. Thursday night, the host Chippewas were in high gear in a dominating performance against the winless Orchard View Cardinals, 65-35, win in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. “We need...
MLive.com
Sixteen Muskegon-area football players named to 2022 AP All-State teams
MUSKEGON – The Associated Press recently released its All-State teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season and 16 local athletes were placed on the first or second team of their respective divisions. Below is a look at the players who earned the postseason accolades from a panel...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 9
MUSKEGON – Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Stay tuned to the MLive High School Sports channel for an in-depth roundup of Friday night’s games in the Muskegon area. NOTE: This post will be updated as...
Fox17
Muskegon Big Reds mourn loss of football player
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon community is mourning the loss of one of its former athletes. Muskegon High School alum Dametrius Walker has passed away, according to the Big Reds' Facebook page. “Your fight has and will be the heartbeat of teams to come,” the program writes. “You are...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague boys rout Orchard View, 62-34
The visiting Montague Wildcats got a fast start right from the opening tip and never looked back on Friday night. The Wildcats defeated the host Orchard View Cardinals, 62-34. Montague raced out to a 17-2 lead after one quarter and increased it to 33-11 by the half. ”I’m proud of...
Former Muskegon H.S. football standout, celebrated Wolverine fan dies after 2 year battle with bone cancer
Former Muskegon High School football star and beloved Michigan Wolverine fan Dametrius “Meechie” Walker died Friday after battling bone cancer for two years, the University of Michigan announced.
Muskegon Lumberjacks sold to new owner
The Muskegon Lumberjacks have new ownership and a new head coach.
Muskegon football player dead after fight with osteosarcoma
Dametrius "Meechie" Walker, a Muskegon-area teen who touched the lives of many University of Michigan fans, has died.
localsportsjournal.com
Dismal shooting night leads to loss for Newaygo girls
The Newaygo girls basketball team fell in CSAA conference action against Central Montcalm on Friday evening. The Lions lost by a score of 38-21. “Name of the game is to put the ball in the hoop and right now we are having too many empty possessions to beat a good basketball team like Central Montcalm,” said Newaygo Coach Nathan Thomasma.
Detroit News
Ferris State's top receiver out for rest of playoffs following incident at GVSU
Ferris State's leading receiver, Tyrese Hunt-Thompson, has been suspended for the rest of the Division II playoffs following a postgame altercation last week at Grand Valley State. The NCAA announced the reprimand Friday, the day before Ferris State, the defending national champion, hosts West Florida in a Division II semifinal...
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby girls get win over Ravenna
Shelby’s girls basketball team picked up a big win in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division at Ravenna, 33-23, on Thursday night. The Tigers got off to a good start, finishing the first quarter with a 10-4 lead. But the Bulldogs rebounded for a 5-2 advantage in the second and trailed the Tigers 12-9 at the half.
