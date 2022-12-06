Read full article on original website
Christopher C
5d ago
more and more of these devices are being sold online. if they go after the sellers of these devices, there's no issue. have the companies selling these devices do minimum 10 years in general population in federal prison.
Guest
4d ago
I sure wouldn’t remember what register I used at Walmart. How about a pic of the skimmer so those that don’t know what one is or have to bother to look it up. Thanks
Bridget Alvarez
4d ago
Walmart employees are trained to check for these before the start of their shift. So how did it go unnoticed for 2 weeks. Check with the employees that were working that register. A lot of times the same employee gets the same register. So we’re any of them involved.
Related
Annual drive-through Christmas party held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Families spent Sunday driving through McDade Park for the O'malley's annual free drive-thru Christmas party. Every car received a goody bag and meal for each child while getting to say hello to Santa Claus. There was also a DJ who played music for everyone that came...
Vendor show held in West Nanticoke
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — There was something for everyone at the 'Santa's Coming Soon' vendor show in Luzerne County. More than 45 vendors came to the Tilbury Community Center in West Nanticoke. The show kicked off with food trucks offering breakfast food, and later, there was an ugly Christmas...
A colonial holiday in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Historical Society hosted an afternoon of colonial hospitality at the Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort. The home was built in 1790. Visitors could tour the house, with costumed interpreters showing the way. Historical society members say learning about your area's history...
Winterfest underway in Wayne County
HAWLEY, Pa. — Folks in Wayne County might appreciate a little snow. This weekend is the last one for the annual Hawley Winterfest. Main Avenue is decorated for the season and there are concerts, carriage rides, and even the Winterfest Beer Tour. It's the biggest event of the year...
One of Santa's helpers doing a test flight in Wyoming County for big man in red
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — If you see a makeshift sleigh in the sky above Tunkhannock next week, don't check your calendar. Santa isn't coming early, but his daredevil counterpart is. "This is called a trike-powered paraglider. You got all the bells and whistles along with the lights. It even has...
One injured in Bloomsburg stabbing
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Bloomsburg are searching for three people in connection with a stabbing. Officials say the stabbing was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of East 6 and Catherine Street. The victim claimed to have been approached by three men who were wearing...
Tegna donates $7,000 to Salvation Army in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the season of giving and Newswatch 16's parent company, Tegna, did just that. The Tegna Foundation gave a $7,000 grant to the Salvation Army in Scranton. That money will be used for the Salvation Army's food pantry and heating needs, something captain Neil Childs says...
Man charged with bank fraud in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man has been charged with bank fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Reynard Lewis from Nanticoke, along with others, used stolen identities to create forged identification documents and credit cards to apply for multiple COVID-19 pandemic relief loans; more than $100,000 in pandemic stimulus funds were taken.
Woman killed in Luzerne County crash
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Luzerne County. Police say Ellen Petoniak, 88, of Exeter, was pulling onto the James Musto Bypass just after 1 p.m. Saturday when she was struck by an 18-year-old driving southbound. Petoniak was pronounced dead at the hospital.
One dead after fire in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — One person is dead after a fire in Luzerne County. Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along East Union Street in Nanticoke. Officials say one person was discovered dead inside the home. Fire damage was contained to the basement. The Red Cross is...
Fire company president crushing cans for cash
HONESDALE, Pa. — Most days, you can find Skip Seitz in this shed behind Protection Engine Company # 3 in Honesdale crushing cans. The fire company has collected aluminum cans in a bin outside the building for years. Back in 2000, Skip thought there was a better way to store the cans before they could be taken to the recycling center.
Man faces arson charges in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars for allegedly placing explosives at his ex-girlfriend's home in Scranton. Officials say Daniel Saenz placed two incendiary time delay devices at a home on Gardner ave in September. Saenz's ex-girlfriend lived there at the time. Detectives used DNA from the evidence...
Flames tear through Honesdale business
HONESDALE, Pa. — Flames damaged a business in Wayne County on Tuesday. Alert Hook and Ladder Company posted photos of the fire on Facebook. The fire started around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street in Honesdale. You can see the windows of Persist, a gift shop, blown out. The...
Fire damages apartment in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment in Lackawanna County. Crews responded to the building on Eynon Street around 9 p.m. for a kitchen fire. It was knocked down quickly. No other apartments were damaged, and no one was injured. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like...
Man sentenced for murder
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A man charged with murder will spend between 20 and 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty in Lackawanna County. Jerry Koezeno, of Mayfield, was sentenced to third-degree murder in the death of Suzanne Pauswinski of Carbondale in 2021. Investigators say Koezeno stabbed a mother of...
Firefighter funeral details announced
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the two firefighters who were killed in Wednesday's blaze in Schuylkill County. A public viewing for Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber will be held Saturday, December 17, at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School in New Tripoli. That viewing will go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Shoppers spend wisely this holiday season in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a busy time of the year for antique dealers at the Olde Engine Works, a marketplace in Stroudsburg. Sellers have been re-arranging their booths and adding new items. Agape Clay is one of the dealers here. She says people are shopping smarter this year. "I...
Hair stylists support Women's Resource Center in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — This is how Beatrice Martinez donated to Scranton’s Women's Resource Center; by getting a haircut here at the Career Technical Center of Lackawanna County. “I normally pay double or triple the price of what I paid today. It kinda made me feel good to know that I was part of this for the very first time, so I would definitely do this again,” she said.
A successful end to rifle deer season
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
Riverside laundromat burglarized again
RIVERSIDE, Pa. — When Jessica Brouse walked into The Laundry Room of Riverside, she found quite a mess. Security cameras showed her what happened. "Two people came in, a man and a woman came in, and broke into the change machine's room and then proceeded to literally take the whole change machine out of the wall," Brouse said.
