End Fines: Montauk Restaurants at Odds with East Hampton Town
Though it's been a Montauk institution since 1920 and has operated as a nightclub since at least the 1960s, Shagwong Tavern has racked up a bunch of tickets over the summer because they allowed dancing on the premises. "We don't...
Center For Jewish Life in Sag Harbor Creates Unity Menorah
Center For Jewish Life – Chabad in Sag Harbor has organized a fun and meaningful community activity, both in-person and virtual, with their Unity Menorah, a special group project presented in the lead up to their grand Chanukah party on Sunday, December 25 from 4–6 p.m.
‘Emancipation’ Screenwriter Bill Collage Talks Will Smith Controversy and the Art of an Important Film
Screenwriter Bill Collage is cucumber cool. He's about to introduce a screening of the new Will Smith movie Emancipation at Sag Harbor Cinema on Monday evening, December 5. The Apple TV+ release was thought to be a slam dunk for...
Automotive Mechanical Supervisor
The MTA is hiring Automotive Mechanical Supervisors. MTA NYC Transit and MTA Bus are hosting an Open House for experienced Automotive – Aviation – Marine – Electro-Mechanical Supervisors!. The Automotive Mechanical Supervisors manage the bus maintenance program of a New York City Transit (NYCT) or MTA Bus...
Dead Humpback Whale Washes Up in Southampton Then Napeague
A dead humpback whale that washed up off the Village of Southampton on December 2 floated east and got stuck on a sandbar in the ocean off Napeague near Montauk a day later, officials said. The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society responded...
Receptionist/ Patient Assistant
Long-standing, busy Podiatry office hiring for part-time positions covering all aspects of a podiatry office located in Bayport. The right candidate will be proficient at multi-tasking and problem solving, have basic computer, filing and phone skills. Responsibilities include setting appointments, patient intake, assisting patients and doctors, exam room set-up, foot baths, processing x-rays, filing, patient communications, light cleaning. Hours will vary based on availability; shifts may include the following days: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and/or Saturday; 12-18 hrs week.
