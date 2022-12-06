ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Baker Mayfield claimed by Los Angeles Rams

By Kayla Morton
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjsS3_0jZZ4SjZ00

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WNCN) — Former Carolina Panther quarterback Baker Mayfield was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday before he could clear waivers, NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports.

Mayfield, who asked for a release on Monday, was claimed by the defending Super Bowl champions who are struggling at the signal-caller position with starter Matthew Stafford on injured reserve with a neck injury and backup John Wolford also banged up with a neck injury.

The Rams will inherit the $1.35 million remaining on Mayfield’s contract.

PREVIOUS: Carolina Panthers drop QB Baker Mayfield

The 3-9 Rams are on pace to have the worst season following a championship title in NFL history, and it isn’t getting better with now-Bryce Perkins slated at quarterback with Stafford and Wolford potentially on the shelf.

Stafford must miss a minimum of four games being on IR and Wolford is doubtful for Thursday’s clash on Thursday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Schefter reports that Mayfield is scheduled to board a plane to California on Monday night with the possibility of suiting up as early as Thursday for the Rams.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Mayfield asked for his release once he informed the quarterback room that Sam Darnold would be the team’s starter and P.J. Walker would back him up this Sunday away in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Mayfield was 1-5 as Carolina’s starter and completed just 57.8 percent of his passes, recording six touchdowns and six interceptions. Carolina is also last in the NFL on third-down conversions.

Rumors over the previous 24 hours placed him in possible landing spots of San Francisco after the Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) injury, Jacksonville after the Trevor Lawrence (leg) injury and Baltimore after the Lamar Jackson (knee) injury.

But, it’s Los Angeles, to a NFC team that can still push for a Wild Card playoff spot in a depleted conference.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Here's What Number Baker Mayfield Is Wearing With Rams

The Los Angeles Rams picked up Baker Mayfield off waivers after the Carolina Panthers waived him on Monday. Mayfield could make his first start for the Rams as early as Thursday night in a primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Tuesday, the Rams revealed that Mayfield will wear...
CBS 17

NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
BESSEMER CITY, NC
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Offseason: Giants Sign All-Star Outfielder

The San Francisco Giants have officially signed one of the top outfielders on the market. No, this time it’s not Aaron Judge. The Giants have reached an agreement with former Mariners OF Mitch Haniger, who was reportedly receiving interest from the Dodgers, as well, among other teams. The deal is for three years and $43.5 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS 17

NC murder suspect, 18, is arrested

HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – A second murder suspect is in custody after a shooting last month in Hickory left a son dead and a father injured, Hickory Police said Saturday. 1 arrested, 2 wanted after son killed, father injured when car shot into in Hickory, police say Jakeis Harris, 18, was arrested by Hickory PD […]
HICKORY, NC
The Spun

Sean McVay Reveals His Likely Decision On Baker Mayfield

The Los Angeles Rams added veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers this week. They were the only team to put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. Even though Mayfield didn't become a member of the Rams until Tuesday, he still might make his debut for the team against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
The Comeback

Baker Mayfield may make shocking Rams debut

The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday. Now they’re saying that he might just be in uniform and ready to play on Thursday night. The Rams shocked a lot of people around the NFL by picking up Mayfield after the Carolina Panthers cut him last week. However, in spite of Read more... The post Baker Mayfield may make shocking Rams debut appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS 17

CBS 17

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy