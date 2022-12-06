First Tribal Member Appointed to Michigan Court of Appeals

On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the first ever Tribal appointment to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado currently serves as the Chief Judge of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Trial Court.

She is a citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians and a member of the Turtle Clan.

“This is a moment of importance not just for me, but for all of Indian Country as the governor’s wisdom in this appointment sends a message about the critical importance of the work of tribal courts. I am grateful to the governor and her team, and I look forward to giving all of Michigan my best,” says Maldonado.

She will fill a partial term left by the retirement of Judge Amy Ronayne Krause on Dec. 13.

Maldonado will have to run for re-election in November 2024 to serve another term.