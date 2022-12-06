ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake seeks to overturn her election loss citing ‘intentional misconduct,’ but provides no evidence

Kari Lake is demanding that the courts overturn Katie Hobbs’ victory in last month’s midterm and instead declare the former television news anchor governor-elect or, barring that, entirely throw out the 2022 election and re-do it. In a sprawling lawsuit that claims the election in Maricopa County was irredeemably flawed by “intentional misconduct,” including the […] The post Kari Lake seeks to overturn her election loss citing ‘intentional misconduct,’ but provides no evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Peoria FD treats several sick students following field trip

PEORIA, Ariz. — Several sixth graders at Zuni Hills Elementary School reported feeling ill Thursday after returning from a field trip. The Peoria Unified School District said many students started feeling sick shortly after eating lunch off-campus during a field trip. The Peoria Fire Department was dispatched to the school to triage the students.
PEORIA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Sheriff Paul Penzone Braces for $1.15 Million Monthly Court Fine

One month after Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was held in contempt in an ongoing federal court case, the county is readying itself for a fine of $1.15 million — and possibly more. At the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board voted unanimously to authorize...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County election officials set to begin automatic recount on Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly a month after Election Day, Maricopa County elections officials will begin recounting votes in three close contests on Wednesday. All 15 Arizona counties will go through the same automatic recount process in the race for Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction. The race for state representative in Legislative District 13 is a recount that impacts only Maricopa County.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state

WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

21-year-old wins Arizona's 'largest' table games jackpot

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man recently won $1.1 million playing blackjack at Gila River Resorts and Casinos. Luis Rodriguez Gomez walked away with his huge jackpot after winning the King of Cards Table Games at the Lone Butte Casino in Chandler. Gila River Resorts said Gomez's jackpot is...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s who bought multimillion-dollar homes in Valley

The top two priciest houses to sell in metro Phoenix during the second week of November are in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. David and Cynthia Miller paid cash for a new home in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. The house wasn’t listed for sale, and no information about it was available. Delaware LLC AZ CSA RE II sold it.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘You sold my stuff!’ Valley woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after paperwork mix-up

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Christmas tree looks different this year at Jacqueline Ransberger’s home. “I get very emotional still just talking about it because there’s just so much in there that I wasn’t ready to let go,” she said. This year, Ransberger rented a small storage unit at Public Storage. She filled it with all kinds of things including holiday decorations and her wedding dress that she had preserved.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

3 dead in Phoenix after fiery collision Saturday night

PHOENIX — Three people died Saturday night in Phoenix after their car caught fire in a traffic collision near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road. The individuals were trapped inside a burning car and died before they could escape the vehicle, Phoenix police said. Police said the other involved vehicle...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Maricopa County asks judge to toss Kari Lake lawsuit to expedite election records request

Maricopa County is asking a judge to toss that lawsuit from losing gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake requesting public records related to Election Day problems. Lake filed that records request on Nov. 15 and sued days later for not receiving them. Her attorney wants to fast track the case, even though the county would not be required to file a response to the lawsuit until Dec. 19, by normal standards.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Avondale pays $2M after man dies in police custody

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Avondale City Council has agreed to pay $2 million to the family of James Holland, who died last year during an incident with local police. Holland died on July 10, 2021, after police officers stunned him with a Taser gun as they attempted to detain him near Van Buren Street and 111th Avenue, according to local media reports.
AVONDALE, AZ
12 News

12 News

