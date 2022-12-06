Read full article on original website
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery appB.R. ShenoyTempe, AZ
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Kari Lake seeks to overturn her election loss citing ‘intentional misconduct,’ but provides no evidence
Kari Lake is demanding that the courts overturn Katie Hobbs’ victory in last month’s midterm and instead declare the former television news anchor governor-elect or, barring that, entirely throw out the 2022 election and re-do it. In a sprawling lawsuit that claims the election in Maricopa County was irredeemably flawed by “intentional misconduct,” including the […] The post Kari Lake seeks to overturn her election loss citing ‘intentional misconduct,’ but provides no evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Kari Lake, A Voter Fraud Defendant, Sues The Arizona Election Officials
Republican Kari Lake, who lost the election for governor in November, sued Arizona election officials on Friday to protest the results of the vote-counting and certification process and to demand that she be recognized as the victor despite the absence of any proof of voter fraud.
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
Peoria FD treats several sick students following field trip
PEORIA, Ariz. — Several sixth graders at Zuni Hills Elementary School reported feeling ill Thursday after returning from a field trip. The Peoria Unified School District said many students started feeling sick shortly after eating lunch off-campus during a field trip. The Peoria Fire Department was dispatched to the school to triage the students.
Workers plan rally at Sky Harbor Airport, call for better working conditions
PHOENIX — National cries for better working conditions are starting to sound from right here in Phoenix at Sky Harbor Airport. Airport service workers with the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, alongside the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) will rally on Thursday to demand that Congress pass the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act.
Phoenix New Times
Sheriff Paul Penzone Braces for $1.15 Million Monthly Court Fine
One month after Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was held in contempt in an ongoing federal court case, the county is readying itself for a fine of $1.15 million — and possibly more. At the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board voted unanimously to authorize...
AZFamily
Maricopa County election officials set to begin automatic recount on Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly a month after Election Day, Maricopa County elections officials will begin recounting votes in three close contests on Wednesday. All 15 Arizona counties will go through the same automatic recount process in the race for Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction. The race for state representative in Legislative District 13 is a recount that impacts only Maricopa County.
'He will look like a homeless person': Valley family looking for missing relative with disability
TEMPE, Ariz. — Joseph Adam Gomez-Silva has been missing for 24 days, without his medication, cellphone, or engraved bracelet that lists he has Huntington’s disease. The 34-year-old was last seen at his Tempe home near Baseline and Rural Roads. His grandmother had fixed him something to eat, but minutes later, he was gone.
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state
WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
More legal drama as Phoenix prepares for new homeless camp cleanups
Business and property owners suing Phoenix over 'the Zone' homeless encampment are now asking a judge to put their case on hold.
21-year-old wins Arizona's 'largest' table games jackpot
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man recently won $1.1 million playing blackjack at Gila River Resorts and Casinos. Luis Rodriguez Gomez walked away with his huge jackpot after winning the King of Cards Table Games at the Lone Butte Casino in Chandler. Gila River Resorts said Gomez's jackpot is...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s who bought multimillion-dollar homes in Valley
The top two priciest houses to sell in metro Phoenix during the second week of November are in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. David and Cynthia Miller paid cash for a new home in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. The house wasn’t listed for sale, and no information about it was available. Delaware LLC AZ CSA RE II sold it.
Tribe steps in ahead of pending water cutoff to 700 Rio Verde Foothills homes
RIO VERDE, Ariz — The Rio Verde Foothills, a wealthy community just north of Scottsdale, is weeks away from losing water access – but a tribe has stepped in and agreed to help. Homeowners on Friday learned The San Carlos Apache Tribe had reached a preliminary, one-year agreement...
Phoenix commits to funding 58 new positions to put out 'fire crisis'
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to spend millions on budgeting more than 50 positions in the city's fire department to address staffing challenges and a large 911 call volume. Phoenix Fire officials have been...
AZFamily
‘You sold my stuff!’ Valley woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after paperwork mix-up
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Christmas tree looks different this year at Jacqueline Ransberger’s home. “I get very emotional still just talking about it because there’s just so much in there that I wasn’t ready to let go,” she said. This year, Ransberger rented a small storage unit at Public Storage. She filled it with all kinds of things including holiday decorations and her wedding dress that she had preserved.
Arizona doesn't have 11 traffic safety laws 'critical to reducing motor vehicle deaths and injuries'
PHOENIX — Approximately three people were killed on Arizona roads each day in 2021, according to data from the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. A new assessment from a highway and auto safety group highlights nearly a dozen laws Arizona could implement, that may reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle incidents.
3 dead in Phoenix after fiery collision Saturday night
PHOENIX — Three people died Saturday night in Phoenix after their car caught fire in a traffic collision near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road. The individuals were trapped inside a burning car and died before they could escape the vehicle, Phoenix police said. Police said the other involved vehicle...
kjzz.org
Maricopa County asks judge to toss Kari Lake lawsuit to expedite election records request
Maricopa County is asking a judge to toss that lawsuit from losing gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake requesting public records related to Election Day problems. Lake filed that records request on Nov. 15 and sued days later for not receiving them. Her attorney wants to fast track the case, even though the county would not be required to file a response to the lawsuit until Dec. 19, by normal standards.
Avondale pays $2M after man dies in police custody
AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Avondale City Council has agreed to pay $2 million to the family of James Holland, who died last year during an incident with local police. Holland died on July 10, 2021, after police officers stunned him with a Taser gun as they attempted to detain him near Van Buren Street and 111th Avenue, according to local media reports.
12 News
