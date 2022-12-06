Read full article on original website
East Lake neighbors outraged after finding two dead deer shot with bow and arrow
Residents living in a Pinellas County neighborhood are very upset after finding two dead deer shot and killed by an arrow this week.
St. Petersburg motorcyclist killed in crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
‘Professional arsonist’ admits to setting patrol car on fire in Spring Hill
Tarduno told detectives he was "intoxicated" and does "stupid things" when he gets drunk.
Deputies find vehicle of suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash on Gulf Blvd.
The vehicle of a suspect wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Treasure Island has been located, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).
FWC investigates deer shot by arrow in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Local law enforcement is investigating the death of a deer in an urban area in Palm Harbor, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a news release. The deer was discovered on Dec. 5 with wounds that showed it was shot with an...
9th grader poses with gun in St. Pete school bathroom: police
A ninth-grade student was arrested Thursday after police said they posted a picture on social media posing with a firearm in the school bathroom.
2 killed, 2 seriously injured after car flips during crash in Hernando County
Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday in Hernando County.
Police: Teen arrested after bringing gun to St. Pete school
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A ninth grader at Gibbs High School was arrested and charged after uploading a picture to social media with him holding a gun inside the school's bathroom, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. Police say a teacher reported the 15-year-old after seeing the image. "He...
Mysuncoast.com
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
Bay News 9
Sheriff: Riverview man shoots at Hillsborough deputy in road rage incident
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after shooting at a deputy in a road rage incident. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired just after 6 p.m. on Balm Riverview Road near County Road 672. What You...
Man found guilty of impersonating police officer, raping woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been convicted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and raping a woman back in 2021. Justin Evans was found guilty Wednesday on all four counts he was charged with — battery, impersonating a public officer and two counts of false imprisonment. The...
Crash in Hernando County leaves 2 dead, 2 seriously injured: FHP
A crash in Hernando County on Wednesday killed two people and seriously injured two more, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Bay News 9
New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?
TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
Man Accused of Road Rage Shooting at Deputy
Sheriff says the suspect stumbled out of a car full of empty beer cans and claimed he didn't recognize the marked SUV
pasconewsonline.com
Hernando County woman dies in three-vehicle crash on US-41
BROOKSVILLE, FLA- A 28-year-old female driver from Spring Hill was killed Wednesday evening after she attempted to make a U-turn on US-41 and Powell Road in Hernando County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 28-year-old driver was traveling northbound on US-41 around 6:00PM. Two vehicles were traveling southbound approaching the intersection when the female driver attempted a U-Turn and entered the path of the southbound vehicles.
Pinellas County suspends dog adoption, intake due to highly contagious virus
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some animal shelters across the state of Florida, now including Pinellas County, have temporarily suspended dog adoption and intake due to a highly contagious virus. It was announced Wednesday that animal services in Pinellas County would be suspended beginning Thursday and would likely stay suspended...
Clearwater woman arrested for setting own house on fire, killing 2 cats
Clearwater police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who is accused of setting her own house on fire late Thursday morning.
Lakeland home goes up in flames, killing 2 dogs
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The department said when firefighters arrived, the single-story home was engulfed in flames that could be seen from the outside.
Man dies after walking into path of car in Hillsborough, troopers say
A man died Tuesday evening after troopers said he walked into the path of a car and was struck.
cwbchicago.com
Vacationing Chicago cop charged with urinating in an ice machine at Florida beach bar
A Chicago police officer on vacation in Florida is charged with two misdemeanors for allegedly urinating in an ice machine at a beach bar on Monday. Henry Capouch, 30, is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct after an employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” around 12:32 a.m., a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy wrote in Capouch’s arrest affidavit.
