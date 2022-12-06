ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
PARRISH, FL
Bay News 9

New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?

TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Hernando County woman dies in three-vehicle crash on US-41

BROOKSVILLE, FLA- A 28-year-old female driver from Spring Hill was killed Wednesday evening after she attempted to make a U-turn on US-41 and Powell Road in Hernando County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 28-year-old driver was traveling northbound on US-41 around 6:00PM. Two vehicles were traveling southbound approaching the intersection when the female driver attempted a U-Turn and entered the path of the southbound vehicles.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lakeland home goes up in flames, killing 2 dogs

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The department said when firefighters arrived, the single-story home was engulfed in flames that could be seen from the outside.
LAKELAND, FL
cwbchicago.com

Vacationing Chicago cop charged with urinating in an ice machine at Florida beach bar

A Chicago police officer on vacation in Florida is charged with two misdemeanors for allegedly urinating in an ice machine at a beach bar on Monday. Henry Capouch, 30, is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct after an employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” around 12:32 a.m., a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy wrote in Capouch’s arrest affidavit.
CHICAGO, IL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

