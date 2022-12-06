Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity
A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Joy to the World may be about the return of Christ and not a Christmas carol
Joy to the World was the most popularChristmas carol of the 20th century but it is believed by some that Isaac Watts wrote this song about the second coming of Christ and not his birth. The song is based on Psalm 98 and not the gospels that reveal the birth of Jesus and in recent years the purpose of the song has been pondered each holiday season.
History behind the Christmas carol Do you hear what I hear?
Do you hear what I hear?Photo byGodtube screenshot. There's more to Do you hear what I hear than many realize. Do you hear what I hear is a popular Christmas song that turns 60 this year and has been recorded hundreds of times since it was written in November 1962. As is the case with most beloved musical compositions there are some little-known facts behind this tune. While it's not considered a hymn this song does reflect upon the birth of Christ but if you thought a Christian who celebrated Jesus wrote this popular holiday song you would be wrong.
Dad of 3 Blasted for Leaving Family with $100 for Christmas After Plans to Attend World Cup
With Christmas just around the corner, many families are preparing to host Christmas events and also collect gifts to give to one another on the big day. Christmas is no small affair, and for a lot of families, it's a very expensive event. It's not uncommon for most families to budget early in the year so that they don't fall into debt during the Christmas season.
Woman regifts present from daughter-in-law by giving it back to her the following Christmas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother-in-law loved cardinals. She loved anything emblazoned with cardinals, and she loved the crimson birds that frequented the trees in her backyard.
Festive Mini returns with 3,000 twinkling lights to ‘bring joy’ this Christmas
The driver of a Mini decorated in 3,000 twinkling lights hopes to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” this Christmas and raise over £10,000 for charity.Nicholas Martin, 33, is celebrating his fifth year behind the wheel of his “Festive Mini” but has gone to new lengths to create an illuminative show with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.With each individual light available to sponsor for £2, Mr Martin will take to the streets of his local town Bracknell, in Berkshire, in the run-up to Christmas with an...
Woman Transforms Hair Into Christmas Tree Complete With Lights and Baubles
Justice Jackson told Newsweek that the weight of the ornaments and lights in her hair made it difficult to see anything.
This Christmas Tree Is Made Out of Flowers and It's Absolutely Stunning
We've never seen anything like this before…
Make the Season Bright With an Upside-down Christmas Tree
There’s a new trend in Christmas decor that has been popping up all over the place the past few holiday seasons: the upside-down Christmas tree. The topsy-turvy twist on the most recognizable of all Christmas decorations has taken holiday decorating by storm the past few Decembers—from shopping malls and living rooms to hotel ballrooms and corporate reception areas. (Back in 2017, designer Karl Lagerfeld designed an extravagant 16-foot upside-down tree for the lobby of the iconic Claridge's Hotel in London.)
My family loves doing activities together during the holidays, but it's frustrating for my blind husband and me when accessibility is not considered
My husband and I are both blind and love taking our children to holiday activities. But accessibility is often not considered, so it can be difficult.
macaronikid.com
🎄Christmas Tree Farms and Where to get your Festive Decor🎄
Christmas trees and holiday decorations. Monday - Friday: 10am - 9pm, Saturday & Sunday: 9am - 9pm. Christmas Trees, wreaths, and tree accessories. Home delivery and contactless pick up available. Nutley. Monday - Saturday: 8am- 7pm; Sunday: 9am - 5pm. Cedar Grove. Christmas trees and residential home decoration available. 63...
BBC
Blue Peter - Join the Blue Peter Christmas Party
It's almost time for a big Blue Peter Christmas Party live stream hang out!. On December 16th, straight after live Blue Peter... ✨🎅🏻 Make sure you join us here on the Blue Peter Fan Club website at 17:35 (or as soon as the presenters can get to us!) on Friday 16th December because we'll be hanging out in a special live video stream with Richie, Mwaksy and Joel right after the big Christmas show! 🎅🏻✨
We wish you a Merry Christmas: There's a dark side to the popular song
The popular Christmas song came from violence and threats. "We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year" is one of the most sung holiday songs to this date. Arthur Warrell has been accredited for the popularity of the song going worldwide because he arranged the tune for his group "Bristol University Madrigal Singers in 1935. They performed it during a concert on December 6, of that same year. History, however, tells us there is a dark history behind this well-known carol.
macaronikid.com
Christmas tree craft for kids
Searching for season art project to do with your little one? This is the perfect, simple Christmas crafts for kiddos of all ages! Once they are done you can hang them up as ornaments, or use as Christmas cards. the holiday season can be stressful, and exspensive, so I put together this diy project with your wallet in mind. You should have these few materials laying around the house somewhere, and as a bonus it will keep your kids super entertained for a while!
dctheaterarts.org
Gay Men’s Chorus rings in the holidays with LGBTQ warmth, joy, and love
I heard the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC sing “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson twice during their Holiday Show. The second wasn’t planned, but it did speak to the chorus’s commitment to spreading joy through music during the holiday season. The show was...
Comments / 0