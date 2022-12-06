Outlets at Tejon to hold 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt

The Outlets at Tejon are inviting the public to a 12-day-long holiday-themed scavenger hunt running throughout December. The 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt will start on Wednesday, December 7th until Sunday, December 18th.

The 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt will take place throughout Tejon Ranch's 320,000-square-foot outlet mall, located on 43 acres of land. Four random wrapped gifts will be placed throughout the mall each day, hidden in the walkways.

Among the prizes are retail products, gift cards, Disneyland tickets, an exclusive Outlets at Tejon shopping spree, and a $1,000 gas card. Prizes must be claimed by shoppers who are at least 18 years old and have proof of a driver's license.