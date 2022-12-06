Read full article on original website
Should I Time My Investments Before the Next Market Frenzy?
There are just as many stories of investors making tons of money by getting into stocks right before a rally as there are of investors avoiding losses by selling a stake before a stock market crash. Hearing those types of stories can sometimes cause people to wonder if they should hold off investing and wait to time it before the next market frenzy. But that isn't the wisest approach.
Indonesia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, slipping more than 250 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,820-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 In Right Now
For many investors, 2022 has been a less than ideal year in the stock market, to put it lightly. Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that 2023 will be any better. While investors can't control the market, they should focus on what they can control, and that's investing in a diverse collection of sound stocks with solid track records and long-term potential. If you have $10,000 to invest, here are two great stocks to buy right now.
MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets fall on Fed rate-hike worries
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday, with the Saudi index on course to post its sixth weekly loss as concerns around Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and economic slowdown weighed on sentiment. Data released on Monday showed U.S. services...
Why Paysafe Stock Plunged by 10% on Friday
U.K.-based fintech Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had a lousy time on the U.S. exchange at the end of the week. On Friday, the company's New York Stock Exchange-listed stock took a 10% hit on some dispiriting news about the future of those shares. So what. Just after market close on Thursday, Paysafe...
Why Hello Group Stock Was Jumping Again Today
Shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ: MOMO) were moving higher today for the second day in a row as investors continued to cheer a strong third-quarter earnings report from the Chinese online dating company and as it got an analyst upgrade this morning. As of 2:56 p.m. ET, Hello Group stock...
3 Must-Know IPOs to Anticipate for 2023
It's been a quiet and bumpy year for IPOs, with many 2021 and 2020 hot issues now in a massive slump amid the bear market of 2022. Looking ahead to 2023, we've got an impressive lineup of firms (such as Stripe, Reddit, and Discord) slated to go live on the exchanges.
Lost Racks: The Price of Printing Currencies in Other Countries
Liberia’s central bank lost $104M worth of banknotes from overseas printers. The global market for banknote printing is forecast to increase from $9.7B in 2018 to $11.1B in 2023. Missing cash to the tune of $104 million in Liberia is still unaccounted for, after it was printed overseas and...
Stock Market News for Dec 9, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, its first winning day of the week. Investor mood improved on jobless claims coming in higher, on expected lines, thereby acting as an indicator for the Fed to infer that its policies were showing results. All three major indexes ended in the green. How...
METALS-Copper hits highest since June on hopes for China rebound
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday touched their highest since June as investors anticipated that China's easing of coronavirus restrictions will boost economic growth and metals demand. The yuan CNY=CFXS meanwhile rose to its strongest since September, helping dollar-priced metals by making them cheaper for buyers in...
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/8/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. PIONEER BANCORP INC (PBFS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The...
IOT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Samsara Inc Class A (Symbol: IOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.06, changing hands as high as $13.28 per share. Samsara Inc Class A shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
SQM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (Symbol: SQM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.93, changing hands as low as $90.66 per share. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SQM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Notable Friday Option Activity: COOP, PLTK, BILL
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP), where a total volume of 21,496 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 521.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Wintrust Financial and Camping World have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 8, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Wintrust Financial WTFC as the Bull of the Day and Camping World CWH as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Old Second Bancorp OSBC, BCB Bancorp NJ BCBP and S&T Bancorp STBA.
Brittney Griner owes the United States of America because she could have been Austin Tice
Brittney Griner is lucky to be home, when Americans like Austin Tice remain in a foreign prison
U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies
U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
Mortgage Rates Fell for Fourth Consecutive Week: Freddie Mac
This week saw another drop in mortgage rates. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is averaging 6.33% according to Freddie Mac’s weekly report, a decrease of 0.16 percentage points from last week. The 30-year rate has fallen by 0.75 percentage points over the last month, the largest decline in rates since 2008. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate loan was also lower, coming in at 5.67%.
Carter's Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.18% Yield (CRI)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI), which saw buying by Director William J. Montgoris.
