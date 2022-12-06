Ninety-One Percent of Firms Report Cyberattacks in 2022, Says Survey
"Ninety-one percent of responding organizations reported at least one cyber incident in the past 12 months, according to a survey of 1,000 leaders by management consulting firm Deloitte. This is up 3 percent from last year's survey. More than 50 percent also reported that they suffered consequences as a result of those incidents, and 86 percent of "cyber decision-makers" said that focusing more on cybersecurity "has made a significant, positive contribution to business," according to Deloitte. "This year’s report shows how cyber is now woven more tightly into business operations, outcomes, and opportunities," noted Emily Mossburg, global cyber leader for Deloitte, in a press release. "Cyber has become an enabler for business and embedding it into all business practices has shown nothing but success." The report also highlighted how best practices are changing around cybersecurity. For example, more firms are using automation to detect and mitigate cyber risk, with the number rising from 53 percent of respondents to 76 percent. It's also becoming a more regular topic at board meetings, according to the survey. Still, 47 percent of respondents said that a lack of skilled cybersecurity professionals remained their biggest challenge to managing risks. “With cyber threats growing and advancing around the globe, there is no architecture or approach that can guarantee absolute security and risk mitigation,” said Mossburg. “We’re now seeing cyber transcend its traditional IT roots and become an essential part of future-proofing businesses — which will be critical in the year ahead as digital transformation continues to be a top investment.” The survey data tracks recent data showing an uptick in cyber attacks on businesses. Checkpoint, a cybersecurity solutions firm, said global attacks were up 28 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, and that education and health care were among the top industries targeted. "
Comments / 0