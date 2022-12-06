ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Critics say Georgia's gas tax moratorium helps, but isn't good long-term policy

By By T.A. DeFeo | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tBCl_0jZZ3TRF00

(The Center Square) — Georgia hasn’t collected its gas tax since March, as Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a series of legislation and executive orders to place a moratorium on collections.

"Those prices have a huge impact on the economy as a whole," National Federation of Independent Business Region Director Nathan Humphrey told The Center Square. "On top of all the other issues that small businesses were particularly struggling with from supply chain, inflation and [the] overall cost of doing business, the margins were just super tight, so when that hit, it really provided necessary relief."

Georgia typically collects between $160 million and $180 million in motor fuel tax revenues. Revenue numbers from the state show it hasn’t negatively affected the state’s revenues, even as it hasn’t collected roughly $1 billion since the moratorium started.

"The fact that the governor has continued to keep that in place, I think it’s given us a competitive edge over many other states," said Humphrey, who until recently was the group’s state director. "Our economy will be much better situated when we come out of this turn. [We’ll] be in a little better position than some of the economies in states that didn’t do this.

"We’ve had the cheapest gas in the country, and that has a big impact on the agriculture industry, supply and logistics, transportation — the cost of getting goods to the consumer," Humphrey added. "The whole ecosystem is impacted by it."

Kemp, a Republican, initially suspended the state’s gas tax of 29.1 cents a gallon on gasoline and 32.6 cents a gallon on diesel fuel in March when he signed House Bill 304 . He has since signed several executive orders to extend the moratorium; it currently expires on Dec. 11.

"Permanent tax relief is always the better option, and should be the goal of tax policy, but I doubt many Georgians are upset to have saved at the pump these past several months," Tony West, deputy state director for Americans for Prosperity–GA, told The Center Square.

However, Daniel Kanso, director of legislative strategy and senior fiscal analyst at the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, said the approach is not a sound long-term policy.

"The short answer is no, it is not sustainable to maintain an indefinite suspension of the gas tax," Kanso told The Center Square. "So far, the governor has relied on offsetting revenues lost to the gas tax suspension with the substantial surplus generated during the pandemic recovery.

"However, going forward, it would be a better use of public funds to pursue more targeted and direct measures of economic relief, such as a state-level Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit, rather than maintaining an across-the-board suspension of this important source of revenue used to fund Georgia’s infrastructure," Kanso added.

Comments / 1

Related
WGAU

Governor Kemp plans tax cuts

Georgia’s governor wants to make tax cuts even bigger next year. Brian Kemp told state lawmakers during a biennial three-day meeting in Athens he currently plans to return two-billion-dollars in surplus back to taxpayers in 2023. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Gun bill vote could come sooner; property tax board wants more space; first social equity dispensary opens

Gun ban bill expected sooner State Rep. Bob Morgan expects to get his proposed bill banning future sales of certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines passed when lawmakers return for the lame-duck session starting Jan. 4. Morgan told WMAY his goal is to pass the measure, which also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the military or National Guard, by Jan. 10. Gun rights groups have promised lawsuits if the measure passes. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Burgum's budget cuts North Dakota income taxes

(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum's $18.4 billion budget for the 2023-2025 biennium includes cuts to state income taxes he said would eliminate the tax for three out of five taxpayers. The budget Burgum proposed Wednesday is 3.4% higher than the $17.8 billion spending plan that included...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Annual driving tests required for those 79, not 75, under temporary new Illinois law

(The Center Square) – About 299,000 drivers in Illinois ages 75 to 78 no longer have to take the annual driving test under a new law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed this week. The annual driving test has been pushed to 79-year-old drivers for the next 10 months. House Bill 5049 passed both chambers on the final day of last week's veto session. State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said seniors will...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Virginia unemployment fund back to pre-pandemic levels

(The Center Square) – The Virginia unemployment insurance trust fund has returned to its pre-pandemic funding levels this month, according to a news release from the Virginia Employment Commission. After unemployment hikes drained the fund during the pandemic, lawmakers allocated more than a billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Colorado appropriating over $6,300 per capita in 2023

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s total appropriations have increased 28% per capita over the last two decades, a new report analyzing the state's budgets found. The state appropriated $6,333 per Coloradan in fiscal year 2023, up from $4,955 20 years ago, according to the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank. “Over the last twenty years, we have seen a 28% increase in spending per Coloradan after adjusting for inflation,”...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

$200M supplemental fails in Michigan's lame-duck session

(The Center Square) – The Michigan lame-duck session ended without passing a $200 million supplemental package of incentives as Democratic lawmakers prepare to take majorities in January. Rep. Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township, said the deal that deteriorated included spending $200 million on the business incentive fund, known as the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund. Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, said the deal would have brought $200 million to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
R.A. Heim

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Michigan Legislature approves bills to change pension assumptions

(The Center Square) – The Michigan Legislature has approved a plan to improve the state’s retirement system and make it more stable. Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township, said the changes will protect pension recipients and taxpayers from spiraling costs. “The changes we’re making now will offer long-term stability to the retirement system,” Bollin said. “This will prevent taxpayer costs from spiraling out of control in the future and help ensure...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania routes $10M in federal funds to affordable housing

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is set to spend $10 million on affordable housing in 16 counties. Most of the money will go out as operating funds for existing housing along with construction for new units. “Pennsylvanians deserve safe, up-to-code, and accessible spaces to call home,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a release. “The HOME funding approved today will help provide access to these spaces to individuals across the commonwealth...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Witness slips stack up as Illinois House committee set to debate more gun restrictions Monday

(The Center Square) – Efforts in Illinois to ban semi-automatic weapons and certain magazines, and restrict who can buy guns to 21 and older, could come sooner than expected. Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he supports banning certain weapons and magazines. He expects state Rep. Bob Morgan’s bill, which also would ban magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds, will be passed within the next six months. “It’s important...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

RTA eyes 11 tax, fee hikes to prevent transit 'collapse'

(The Center Square) – The Regional Transportation Authority's five-year strategic plan calls for consideration of 11 tax and fee hikes at a time when fewer people are using public transportation. The transit agency said in the draft of the plan the tax increases are necessary to prevent the collapse of public transit in the Chicago area. "Beginning in 2026, the system could face a $730 million annual budget gap," according...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Noem wants review of state holdings for possible security threats

(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday she wants to make sure the state is not investing in companies that pose a threat to national security. She is asking the South Dakota Investment Council to review all of the companies that have received state funds. “South Dakotans deserve to know if their taxpayer dollars are being invested to benefit the Chinese Communist Party,” Noem said. “The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Youngkin wants to reimburse businesses that faced COVID-19 fines

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Youngkin will include language in his budget proposal to reimburse some businesses that were forced to pay fines and fees for violating COVID-19 rules under the previous administration. The proposed budget language, which the governor will introduce next week, will direct the secretary of finance to work with agencies to develop a reimbursement process. The reimbursement will only apply to fines and fees the governor deems unjust. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

California leaders say state ready for 'challenging financial future'

(The Center Square) – Though California lawmakers could be staring down a nearly $25 billion budget deficit next year, legislators are expressing confidence that a decade of preparation for a potential revenue shortfall will help the state navigate a future economic downturn without losing ground on key state programs. That’s the main takeaway from a 2023-2024 budget blueprint unveiled by Assembly Budget Chair Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, on Wednesday, which outlines a possible framework for state spending in 2023-2024. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy