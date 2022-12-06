ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken says U.S. neither encourages nor enables Ukraine to strike inside Russia

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States has neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, but repeated Washington's determination to make sure Kyiv has the equipment it needs to defend itself.

A third Russian airfield was ablaze on Tuesday from a drone strike, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of miles (km) deep into Russian airspace with attacks on two Russian air bases. Kyiv did not directly claim responsibility for the strikes, but nonetheless celebrated them.

qwik Rick
2d ago

keep turning up the heat and we'll soon see the inevitable false flag attack against a nato country which will trigger ww3. While we are busy with Russia China will invade Taiwan and Iran and Syria will team up to attach Israel. Billions for war and not a penny for peace.

5
Monique Luz Koller
2d ago

It might have been residents of the Russian Federation who are doing it. There are sympathizers of Ukraine in the Russian Federation.

5
