This commentary is by Betsy Bishop, President of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, and Megan Sullivan, Vice President of Government Affairs. Each new biennium brings new energy to Montpelier and an invigorated drive for progress. A pivot point in pandemic recovery, 2023 is perhaps a year more anticipated than most. Record-high spending in recent years has been possible due to the influx of federal funding for pandemic relief. As that federal funding is depleted, the ability of Vermonters to absorb the cost(link is external) of sustained programs will be central to our work.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO