New weatherization financing program available for Vermonters
Vermont Business Magazine Drafty, inefficient homes in need of weatherization will soon have a new affordable program available to them with the launch of the Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program (WRAP). The program, funded by $9 million from the state and overseen by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA), will use an innovative on-bill payment model to help moderate-income Vermonters participate in comprehensive home energy projects.
Wellspring Forum featured commissioners of Economic Development, Housing
Vermont Business Magazine Following the success of the inaugural Wellspring Forum(link is external), the Vermont Chamber of Commerce is hosting an ongoing event series to bring together top Vermont businesses and policy leaders for robust economic discussions. Each event takes place at a unique Vermont business and features new speakers.
Vermont gasoline prices keeping falling, but slower than US
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline price in Vermont today is $3.67. They have fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week and 31 cents/g in the last month. They are 28 cents/g higher than a year ago. The lowest price in the state is in Brattleboro ($3.29/g) and the highest is in Island Pond ($4.29/g). The national average is $3.29, which is 6 cents lower than a year ago.
Common Good Vermont launches 2022 Report on Nonprofit Wages & Benefits
Vermont Business Magazine Common Good Vermont today released the Vermont Edition of The 2022 Report on Nonprofit Wages & Benefits in Northern New England(link is external). Every two years, Common Good Vermont partners with the NH Center for Nonprofits and Maine Association of Nonprofits to collect the latest data on wages and benefits from our tri-state area. Each state produces a state-specific report on wages and benefits based on the data collected in this survey.
VINS receives prestigious recognition for Forest Canopy Walk
Vermont Business Magazine At its recent 50th Anniversary celebration, the Vermont Institute of Natural Science was honored with a first-of-its-kind recognition. Presented by Dr Margaret “Canopy Meg” Lowman, VINS was given a Platinum Plaque from Mission Green, a new program whose mission it is to save 10 of the world’s most endangered forests by 2030 through the creation of canopy walkways.
Final Reminder: Record your hunting effort
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Hello, hunters! We're reaching out with a final friendly reminder to complete the hunter effort survey. It's important to fill out the hunter effort and sighting survey after a hunt. This survey asks you to record how many hours you hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife you saw each day out during the season. This helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and wildlife populations vary around the state.
Avian flu confirmed in backyard flock of non-commercial birds in Lamoille County
Officials cite the need for continued vigilance and bio-security efforts in Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as avian influenza, in a non-commercial backyard (non-poultry) flock in Lamoille County this week. Samples taken by VAAFM and USDA officials on Monday were tested and confirmed for HPAI by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa.
Westaff hits half-billion sales milestone
Vermont Business Magazine Temporary help firm Westaff has announced a significant milestone in sales. The company, which is owned by the Burlington area-based Mount Family Group Ltd has reached $500,000,000 in sales since its inception as Westaff in 1990. Since 1990, Westaff has grown from one office in Burlington to...
Leahy presents VOBA’s Trailblazer Legacy Award to Outdoor Gear Exchange founders
Vermont Business Magazine At the recent Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance’s (VOBA) Annual Meeting, U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy presented the Second Annual Trailblazer Legacy Award via video(link is external) to Marc Sherman and Mike Donohue of Outdoor Gear Exchange(link is external) (OGE). "Over the past 30 years, Outdoor Gear Exchange...
Secretary Condos finds no significant abnormalities or discrepancies in election
Completes 2022 Vermont General Election Audit, Verifying Accuracy of Election Results. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announces the completion of the 2022 Vermont General Election Audit, conducted on December 6 at the Pavilion Auditorium in Montpelier. No significant abnormalities or discrepancies were found between audit results and the Official Returns of Vote.
Governor Scott launches voluntary paid family and medical leave program
Program Will Start In 2023 For State Employees, Opens More Broadly In 2024. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced that the State of Vermont has hired The Hartford to create the Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance Plan (VT-FMLI), a voluntary paid family and medical leave program that will give all working Vermonters access to affordable paid family and medical leave insurance by 2025. Legislative leaders responded by stating that they will push for universal coverage with more comprehensive benefits.
Vermont Chamber 2023 Legislative Session Priorities
This commentary is by Betsy Bishop, President of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, and Megan Sullivan, Vice President of Government Affairs. Each new biennium brings new energy to Montpelier and an invigorated drive for progress. A pivot point in pandemic recovery, 2023 is perhaps a year more anticipated than most. Record-high spending in recent years has been possible due to the influx of federal funding for pandemic relief. As that federal funding is depleted, the ability of Vermonters to absorb the cost(link is external) of sustained programs will be central to our work.
AT&T and PLA offer free digital literacy training to help bridge the digital divide
Vermont Business Magazine In-person workshops build upon collection of virtual digital literacy courses created in collaboration with the Public Library Association. As part of AT&T’s support for digital literacy initiatives nationwide, the company is helping Public Library Association (PLA) bring free bilingual, in-person digital literacy workshops to nearly 160 libraries across the country, including in Vermont. These contributions are part of their $2 billion commitment made in 2021 to help bridge the digital divide.
Erin Sigrist selected to lead national group of retail associations
Vermont Business Magazine The Council of State Retail Associations (CSRA) is pleased to announce Erin Sigrist has been elected Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for 2023. Sigrist is president of the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association and executive director of the Vermont Specialty Food Association. Sigrist’s role includes leading...
NBT Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp in CT agree to merge
Natural Extension into Attractive Contiguous Markets with High-Quality Partner. Additional Scale in Combined Connecticut Footprint. Expansion into Hudson Valley Region of Upstate New York’s “Chip Corridor”. Immediate Market Premium to Salisbury Shareholders and an approximate 40% dividend improvement; Strong Earnings Accretion to Combined Shareholder Base. Benefits of Additional...
Annual State House Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Monday Night
Vermont Business Magazine Last night, Governor Phil Scott was joined by hundreds of Vermonters for the annual State House Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Montpelier. Prior to the event, the Governor also hosted(link is external) several recipients of his Rays of Kindness initiative, which recognizes individuals and organizations for giving back to their communities through acts of kindness, volunteerism and more. Vermonters can nominate individuals or groups for this recognition at governor.vermont.gov/rays-of-kindness(link is external).
UVM prof appointed to Board on Atmospheric Sciences and Climate
Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux, professor of geography and geosciences at the University of Vermont(link is external) and the Vermont state climatologist, has been appointed to serve on the Board on Atmospheric Sciences and Climate of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine(link is external). She is the first Vermont-based scientist to receive this invitation.
Red Cross: ‘Tis the season to prevent holiday decoration fires
Vermont Business Magazine This holiday season, the American Red Cross Northern New England Region encourages everyone to follow simple steps to prevent home fires from holiday decorations. Most home fires involving candles happen in December, when one in five home decoration fires also occur. “As more of us light candles...
