ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

Police: Pair charged following double fatal overdose investigation

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Spring Township Police Department, in Centre County, say two men are facing charges following a months-long investigation into a double fatal overdose. Police say in March, officers were dispatched to a local residence for a report of person suffering from cardiac...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD

A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
abc23.com

Preliminary Hearing in Johnstown Shooting Case

The Preliminary Hearing for the Johnstown man charged in the shooting death of a High Schooler on New Year’s Day was held on Wednesday. The Hearing lasted about two and a half hours inside Judge Price’s Office — where he determined that all charges will be held for the Court of Common Pleas.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona teen accused of giving 12-year-old weed, assaulting father

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was arrested after police said he assaulted a man who confronted him about giving weed to his 12-year-old child, according to charges filed. Police were called to UPMC Altoona on June 7, to find 17-year-old Skyler Miller-Dicken being combative with workers in the ER. After calming down and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

New charges filed against Johnstown area man accused of child molestation

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the West Hills Regional Police Department say a Johnstown area man is back behind bars after a second victim came forward to report that she had also been allegedly abused by him. In late November, police filed charges against 38-year-old Anthony Drummond after...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man accused of molesting young girls for years

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has been jailed on allegations that he was molesting girls for several years starting when they were at a young age. Anthony Drummond, 38, faces felony charges following a year-long investigation that began once one of the girls came forward to investigators alleging Drummond had been molesting […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP

Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE RECEIVES NEW HANDGUNS FROM COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE

One local police department received new equipment through money seized from drug busts in Indiana County. Photo courtesy of Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi:. District Attorney Bob Manzi said in a news release that 10 new glock handguns were purchased for the Blairsville Borough Police Department from Nick’s Bullseye Firearms in Homer City. The guns were bought through funds that were seized by defendants that were investigated and prosecuted for selling drugs in Indiana County.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with break-in of downtown Altoona Penn State building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing several charges after police say he and two other juveniles broke into three buildings, one owned by Penn State. Timothy Shoeman, 22, was accused of the break-ins after officers received an anonymous tip that identified him as a suspect seen in security camera photos. Altoona police […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Union Twp. Accident

State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Fire Chief: 2 pets killed in Duncansville house fire

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Duncansville Fire Department say two animals were lost in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Duncansville. According to the Duncansville Fire Chief, crews arrived at the residence, located along the 16,000 block of Dunnings Highway, and observed heavy smoke coming from the second story of the home.
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Hopewell man accused of abusing 1-year-old boy; causing brain bleed

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Hopewell man is behind bars following an investigation into suspected child abuse. According to the affidavit, troopers began investigating 38-year-old Anthony Plotts, in late July, after a 1-year-old child was taken to UPMC Bedford with a suspected brain bleed.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy