WJAC TV
Police: Pair charged following double fatal overdose investigation
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Spring Township Police Department, in Centre County, say two men are facing charges following a months-long investigation into a double fatal overdose. Police say in March, officers were dispatched to a local residence for a report of person suffering from cardiac...
Altoona man caught stealing copper from local jewelry store, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is sitting behind bars after a local jewelry store called police while he allegedly stole copper from the building. Altoona Police said they were called to Your Jewelry Box in Altoona for a reported theft in progress. While en route to the shop on Logan Blvd., police were […]
wccsradio.com
SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD
A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
abc23.com
Preliminary Hearing in Johnstown Shooting Case
The Preliminary Hearing for the Johnstown man charged in the shooting death of a High Schooler on New Year’s Day was held on Wednesday. The Hearing lasted about two and a half hours inside Judge Price’s Office — where he determined that all charges will be held for the Court of Common Pleas.
Westmoreland man arrested for allegedly lying about military service, stealing coffee
A New Kensington man was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail on charges of retail theft and misrepresentation as a of member or veteran of the military after state police say he drank a coffee in a local Sheetz without paying for it. Employees of the Sheetz on Lincoln Highway...
Altoona teen accused of giving 12-year-old weed, assaulting father
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was arrested after police said he assaulted a man who confronted him about giving weed to his 12-year-old child, according to charges filed. Police were called to UPMC Altoona on June 7, to find 17-year-old Skyler Miller-Dicken being combative with workers in the ER. After calming down and […]
WJAC TV
New charges filed against Johnstown area man accused of child molestation
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the West Hills Regional Police Department say a Johnstown area man is back behind bars after a second victim came forward to report that she had also been allegedly abused by him. In late November, police filed charges against 38-year-old Anthony Drummond after...
State College man sentenced to 6 months after stealing $500K from senior citizens
According to WJAC, a former State College caretaker, who was accused of stealing more than half-a-million dollars from senior citizens in his care, has been sentenced. Authorities charged 42-year-old Ignacio Pearsall in July of last year, after he stole 11 total checks from at least seven of his patients, the news outlet said.
Johnstown man accused of molesting young girls for years
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has been jailed on allegations that he was molesting girls for several years starting when they were at a young age. Anthony Drummond, 38, faces felony charges following a year-long investigation that began once one of the girls came forward to investigators alleging Drummond had been molesting […]
WJAC TV
DA: Sentencing delayed for Clearfield Co. man convicted of stabbing senior citizen
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Clearfield County District Attorney's office say the sentencing hearing has been delayed for man convicted of attempted murder in the stabbing of a senior citizen in 2020. Investigators say Robert Bailor, now age 49, was charged in August of 2020 for...
Man walked out of UPMC Altoona with bag of drugs, tried hiding at Wendy’s, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a bag of drugs from UPMC Altoona and then trying to hide inside a Wendy’s restaurant right across the street, police report. According to UPMC Police, a man, later identified as 41-year-old Joshua Jenkins was seen on security cameras sneaking into an […]
wpxz1041fm.com
GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP
Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
wdadradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE RECEIVES NEW HANDGUNS FROM COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE
One local police department received new equipment through money seized from drug busts in Indiana County. Photo courtesy of Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi:. District Attorney Bob Manzi said in a news release that 10 new glock handguns were purchased for the Blairsville Borough Police Department from Nick’s Bullseye Firearms in Homer City. The guns were bought through funds that were seized by defendants that were investigated and prosecuted for selling drugs in Indiana County.
Man charged with break-in of downtown Altoona Penn State building
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing several charges after police say he and two other juveniles broke into three buildings, one owned by Penn State. Timothy Shoeman, 22, was accused of the break-ins after officers received an anonymous tip that identified him as a suspect seen in security camera photos. Altoona police […]
fox8tv.com
Fatal Union Twp. Accident
State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
WJAC TV
PSP: Houtzdale man admitted to selling fentanyl to victim of fatal overdose
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Clearfield County say a Houtzdale man is behind bars and faces charges of drug delivery resulting in death in the fatal overdose of another man earlier this year. Authorities say the investigation into 36-year-old Shawn Soupart began in July when troopers...
WJAC TV
Fire Chief: 2 pets killed in Duncansville house fire
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Duncansville Fire Department say two animals were lost in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Duncansville. According to the Duncansville Fire Chief, crews arrived at the residence, located along the 16,000 block of Dunnings Highway, and observed heavy smoke coming from the second story of the home.
WJAC TV
PSP: Hopewell man accused of abusing 1-year-old boy; causing brain bleed
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Hopewell man is behind bars following an investigation into suspected child abuse. According to the affidavit, troopers began investigating 38-year-old Anthony Plotts, in late July, after a 1-year-old child was taken to UPMC Bedford with a suspected brain bleed.
State police searching for stolen pickup truck from Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for information regarding a Chevrolet truck that was stolen from a Reynoldsville man. Sometime between Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 27 at 6:45 a.m., a green 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 7700 block of Route 28 in Warsaw Township, according to the […]
WJAC TV
Man charged in New Year's Day shooting of Johnstown high schooler to head to trial
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown-area man accused of shooting and killing a local high schooler on New Year's Day will soon head to trial. On Wednesday, a preliminary hearing was held for 21-year-old Qwante Rose, who was charged in September in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jaydin Sanderson.
