Related
Mother accused of tying blanket around baby’s neck
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to choke her young child using a blanket. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Amy Dick knotted a blanket around her 1-year-old son’s neck while she was holding him on Monday, WXIX reported.
Fox 19
Reward up to $10K for information on shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is increasing the possible reward payment to $10,000 for information after shots were fired at the home of a Hamilton County assistant prosecutor. The ATF says officers with the Green Township Police Department responded to a report of shots...
Dad of victim in Washington Twp. attempted abduction: ‘We’re very nervous’ for family
WASHINGTON TWP. — The father of the girl a man tried to entice to get into his sedan in Washington Twp. on Sunday, in what is being investigated as an attempted abduction, told News Center 7 tonight that until the suspect is apprehended, “we’re very nervous” for ourselves and others in the community.
Deputies ask for help finding suspect in Washington Twp. attempted abduction, 911 call released
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Detectives are still working to learn more about an attempted abduction in Washington Township Sunday afternoon. On Sunday around 6 p.m., a 13-year-old girl was walking her dog in the area of Spindletop Lane when a gray four-door sedan with tinted windows slowed down and approached her, according to social media post by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
WLWT 5
Woman sentenced after couple attacked leaving The Banks
CINCINNATI — A woman will spend time in jail for an assault at The Banks this summer. It happened in July when the couple said they were attacked while waiting on an Uber after a Reds game. Police confirmed the victim and her partner sustained injuries from the incident.
Deputies: Man attempts to entice 13-year-old girl to get into his car
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — An older white male attempted to entice a 13-year-old girl to get into his vehicle Sunday afternoon. A 13-year-old girl was walking her dog when she was approached by the older man to get into his vehicle, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post.
Fox 19
NKY man recalls life-changing crash as alleged driver faces charges
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The recovery continues for a Northern Kentucky man months after getting hit by a car. The car struck William Dewayne Clifton in Latonia at Caroline and 36th streets, according to the police report. The alleged incident happened May 21. Over the next seven months, Clifton endured...
WKRC
New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
informerpress.com
Sheriff asks Bureau of Criminal Investigation to probe missing money
A raid that attracted worldwide attention in August continues to grab headlines months later. At the time of the raid in late summer, Deputies seized thousands in cash from a home owned by Afroman. On Tuesday, the money was returned to Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman. Cincinnati television station Fox19 was on hand for the cash to be returned.
OSHP: Student hit by school bus in Clermont County
According to investigators, on Thursday around 7 a.m. a bus was traveling east on Old State Route 32 but when the driver attempted to turn left on Old Batavia Road, the student was hit.
WLWT 5
Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
11-year-old girl accused of swatting call awaiting competency evaluation
An 11-year-old girl accused of making a false 911 phone call about an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School is waiting to take her competency evaluation.
Fox 19
Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Harrison police investigate report of 13-year-old posing on TikTok with firearm; video taken down
A video of a Harrison teen posing with what appeared to be a firearm has been removed from the TikTok social media platform after police investigated a report about the incident, according to authorities. The 13-year-old boy from the Sheldon Park neighborhood actually was posing with a toy firearm, police...
Fox 19
Driver now facing charges in hit-and-run crash that killed former UC swimmer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has now been indicted on charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a former University of Cincinnati swimmer. Donte Beenie, 49, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Hamilton County court documents.
Rollover crash in Preble County traps victim inside utility truck
WASHINGTON TWP., Preble County — A utility truck rolled over during a single-vehicle crash and trapped a person inside Wednesday morning. Preble County Sheriff’s Office was the first to respond to the incident at the intersection of Ozias Road and Eaton Lewisburg Road at around 8 a.m. Dayton...
‘I have cried every day;” Family of man murdered by roommate in Troy speaks out in court
TROY — Family members of a man murdered by his roommate urged a Miami County Common Pleas Court judge to not let that roommate have any possibility of parole. Troy police said Sean Higgins killed his roommate Easton Ho, 25, in April. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was in...
Possible overdose victim collides with ambulance in Dayton
Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck may have suffered an overdose. This incident remains under investigation.
Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
Fox 19
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
