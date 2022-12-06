ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Deputies ask for help finding suspect in Washington Twp. attempted abduction, 911 call released

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Detectives are still working to learn more about an attempted abduction in Washington Township Sunday afternoon. On Sunday around 6 p.m., a 13-year-old girl was walking her dog in the area of Spindletop Lane when a gray four-door sedan with tinted windows slowed down and approached her, according to social media post by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Woman sentenced after couple attacked leaving The Banks

CINCINNATI — A woman will spend time in jail for an assault at The Banks this summer. It happened in July when the couple said they were attacked while waiting on an Uber after a Reds game. Police confirmed the victim and her partner sustained injuries from the incident.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NKY man recalls life-changing crash as alleged driver faces charges

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The recovery continues for a Northern Kentucky man months after getting hit by a car. The car struck William Dewayne Clifton in Latonia at Caroline and 36th streets, according to the police report. The alleged incident happened May 21. Over the next seven months, Clifton endured...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
informerpress.com

Sheriff asks Bureau of Criminal Investigation to probe missing money

A raid that attracted worldwide attention in August continues to grab headlines months later. At the time of the raid in late summer, Deputies seized thousands in cash from a home owned by Afroman. On Tuesday, the money was returned to Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman. Cincinnati television station Fox19 was on hand for the cash to be returned.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver now facing charges in hit-and-run crash that killed former UC swimmer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has now been indicted on charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a former University of Cincinnati swimmer. Donte Beenie, 49, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Hamilton County court documents.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy