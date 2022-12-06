ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUCountry

LSU TE Kole Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

How did LSU transfers fare at other schools in 2022?

Now that we are a few days into the transfer portal season and have a few players from the 2022 season have entered the portal, it’s a good time to look back at those who have entered the portal in the past out of LSU and how they have performed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Photos: LSU Coaches Hit The Recruiting Trail To Make In-Home Visits

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and several assistant coaches hit the road on this week to visit with current commits and prospects. Some of those visits included four-star offensive guard commit DJ Chester, four-star safety commit Michael Daugherty, and four-star safety recruit Javien Toviano. Toviano, a 6-1, 185-pound prospect from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Four Tigers Named to Freshman All-America Team

BATON ROUGE – Four members of LSU’s highly-touted freshman class have been named to the College Football News Freshman All-America Team, the news organization announced on Tuesday. Offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins were named to the first team, while offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Henry County Daily Herald

Dutchtown grad, Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. wins Lombardi Award

Alabama football star Will Anderson Jr., a Dutchtown grad, was selected as the 2022 winner of Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Wednesday night. Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior, was joined by Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter of Georgia along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the finalist list. Anderson is the Crimson Tide’s third Lombardi winner in history. Alabama’s most recent winner was Jonathan Allen in 2016 with Cornelius Bennett serving as the program’s first recipient in 1986.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU set to lose key WR to the NCAA transfer portal

LSU head coach Brian Kelly stunned many by leading the Tigers to a 1st-place finish in the SEC West and a spot in the SEC Championship Game this season. On Tuesday, he lost 1 of the wide receivers who could’ve made sure LSU was right back in Atlanta next December, as Jack Bech announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

LSU receiver entering transfer portal

A contributing LSU football player has announced today that he's entering the transfer portal. Sophomore receiver Jack Bech announced on Twitter today that he's entering the portal to find a home for the final 2 seasons of his collegiate eligibility. A Lafayette native, Bech caught 16 passes for 200 yards...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Trojans basketball coach announces resignation

Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school. Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program. This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and...
RACELAND, LA
WAFB

3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in 18-wheeler crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three members of the band passed away. Two of the students were tuba players and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Get free legal help during expungement event in Jackson, La.

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - If you need legal help, good news. The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana will host an expungement clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 7. It’s happening at 2 p.m. in the Feliciana area, organizers say. The address is 2084 Highway 10 in Jackson, La. There are...
JACKSON, LA
WAFB

Police responding to incident on I-10 near Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that occurred on I-10 west on the Mississippi River Bridge on Thursday, December 8. The East Baton Rouge Coroner has been called out to the scene. Around 11 p.m. traffic was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

