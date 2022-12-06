Read full article on original website
INTERVIEW: Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman, and Jessie Collins Talk Family in ‘Echo 3’
Echo 3 is an Apple TV+ show about U.S. Army special ops team members Bambi (Luke Evans) and Prince (Michiel Huisman), and scientist Amber (Jessie Collins), and how their relationships are tested when Amber is abducted by enemy forces. Bambi is Amber’s brother, and the series starts with Prince and Amber’s wedding, and we’re thrown right into their relationship, and it works so well because Evans, Huisman, and Collins are so tuned into their characters.
This ‘Wednesday’ Fan Art Celebrates the Best Relationship in the Series
Netflix’s hit Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday includes an obligatory teen love triangle, matching Wednesday with Xavier and Tyler. The problem, though, is that neither boy is that interesting. Yes, Xavier is an artist and Tyler is a normie, so we get that they’re supposed to be distinct from each other, but most of the time, they both look and act exactly the same. In terms of relationships, the real meat in the series is the roommate/reluctant BFF dynamic between Wednesday and Enid—and the fan artists of the internet know it.
Beacon Hills & The Wolf Pack Are Back in ‘Teen Wolf’ Movie Trailer
The Wolf Park hunts once more in Beacon Hills and an old friend has been returned as an enemy in the trailer for the upcoming Teen Wolf movie. Teen Wolf tells the story of Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), who is bitten by werewolf becomes involved in the chaotic supernatural dealing of his small town. His best friend Stiles (Dylan O’Brien), his monster-hunter girlfriend Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) and fellow werewolf Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) all join him in the beginning, and more come as the show progresses. What we know about the upcoming film’s synopsis from last year is the following:
Harry and Meghan Promise ‘Full Truth’ in Latest Trailer For Docuseries
Since formally stepping back from their royal duties in March of 2020, Harry and Meghan have periodically set the world alight with their apparently honest and transparent takes on what royal life was like. Traditionally, the royals keep any and all opinions to themselves for the most part, so the couple’s explosive Oprah interview and Harry’s follow-up book have offered never-before-seen insights into what it’s like inside Buckingham Palace.
Meet Wednesday Addams, the Wide-Eyed Teen Everyone Loves Right Now
Wednesday Addams has experienced an unprecedented surge in popularity recently thanks to the debut of Netflix’s Wednesday. From the brilliant gothic mind of Tim Burton comes a new Addams Family adaption that focuses on Wednesday (Jenna Ortega). The TV series broke the record for the most-watched series on Netflix in one week and also proved that Wednesday is the perfect Addams family character to get their own series. She goes against the mold of what women are expected to be with her taste for the macabre, abhorrence of emotion, and streak of independence. Wednesday is a true gothic heroine for the ages.
Vice
The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home
Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Margot Robbie Admitted She Snuck In An Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt On The “Babylon” Set Because She Thought The “Opportunity Might Never Come Up Again”
“That wasn’t in the script, but I thought, When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt?”
The People Cheering for Humanity’s End
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. “Man is an invention of recent date. And one perhaps nearing its end.”. With this declaration in The Order...
Essence
Sheree Zampino Doesn’t Agree With Will Smith Calling Their Marriage an ‘Ultimate Failure’
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member appears on an episode of Red Table Talk to discuss her former marriage to the Academy Award winner. The Red Table Talk is back with a new episode, and on this one, Sheree Zampino talks about her former marriage to Will Smith. Zampino says she didn’t like Smith calling their marriage a failure in a 2020 Father’s Day episode of Red Table Talk.
10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022
2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’ Part 3 Changes Everything for the Series
Stone Ocean batch 3 is finally here, and there was no typical hurrah for our heroes—not that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure can ever have a season without some heart-wrenching events. But the final batch of episodes for Stone Ocean changes everything for the series. Jolyne (dubbed by Kira Buckland) and co. weren’t prepared for what Pucci (dubbed by Yong Yea) had planned. And as a result, there were a lot of deaths after the crew broke out of the prison.
Slow Horses season 2 review – Gary Oldman’s spy thriller is a cut above
Every scene in this series has a finesse of quality or invention. Full of lovely comedy and espionage antics, it gives stars like Kristin Scott Thomas plenty to relish
A Love Song review – heartwrenching performance in tender portrait of loneliness
Veteran American character actor Dale Dickey gets the first lead role of her screen career in this tender emotional vignette: it is as sad as a country song. She plays Faye, a middle-aged woman on her own who is camping on a dusty site by a lake in the Colorado mountains. Faye is evidently waiting for a letter: the postman keeps showing up and telling her there’s nothing for her. But she won’t move until she gets this important message from a certain someone from her past who wants to meet up.
So There’s Hope We Could See Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra in ‘Star Wars’ Again?
Hello, it’s me, the number one Solo: A Star Wars Story fan. And with that comes a lot for that movie that knows no bounds. So whenever Jonathan Kasdan (who wrote the movie with his father, Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi writer Lawrence Kasdan) talks about it, I listen—especially when he talks about going back to a character I personally loved and want to see more of.
New ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Additions Might Check Off Our MCU Wishlist
Oh Matty. Matt Murdock is coming back in a big way, and while we’ve already seen him featured in two properties in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s getting his own show! With Daredevil: Born Again, we’re getting to see the return of the Hell’s Kitchen world that existed within the Netflix show, but it is obviously going to be different now that it is formatted for the MCU proper. And with all these new cast additions, this show is certainly going to be exciting.
The Mary Sue Book Club, December 2022: Magical Creatures & Biographies of Artists
After 11 months and 69 recommendations from The Mary Sue Book Club, it’s time for the final books of the year. While many readers will reach for holiday titles themed to Diwali, Hanukkah, Christmas, and more, this list will provide you with some tonal shifts and probably inspire some interesting discussions on New Year’s Eve.
Rex Orange County Controversy, Explained
There are so many indie musicians out there that I guarantee you’ve heard most of them at least once, even if you think you haven’t. In this case, if you’re on Instagram and/or TikTok, you’ve probably heard Rex Orange County’s songs multiple times. He’s got a distinct sound and style that give the impression of an endearing, soft-hearted sort who’s just out there lookin’ for love. This made him one of mainstream indie’s most endearing figures of the last decade, and one I used to be a fan of, too.
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
