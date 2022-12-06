Read full article on original website
Tom Brady to Brock Purdy after 49ers beat Buccaneers: ‘You played great’
After leading his team to a 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy had a moment to remember after the game when he was given some words of encouragement from the man many regard as the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.
Bucs Tom Brady Going Back To San Fran But Says “I’m Not A 49ers Fan Anymore”
TAMPA, Fla. – Bucs Tom Bray was a huge San Francisco 49ers fan idolizing Joe Montana. But Brady wants to make sure everyone knows that he was a fan. and is not a fan now. You see, he’ll be going up against the 49ers Sunday in Santa
Rapoport: 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo faces 3-month recovery time to play, return for playoffs ‘not considered to be realistic’
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported this morning that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would not return for the playoffs. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch weren't optimistic about that possibility but didn't shut the door on it either. This past week, Lynch stated that the 49ers...
Nick Bosa, other 49ers veterans rave about Brock Purdy: ‘We’ve got a quarterback’
Brock Purdy doesn't even have two full games under his belt as the No. 1 quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but it's obvious his teammates have seen enough to have complete confidence in their chances of winning with him at the controls. Purdy earned a win in his first...
49ers-Buccaneers: Nick Bosa absent from third consecutive practice but is seen in weight room
It was a bit concerning that San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday after emerging from Week 13's win over the Miami Dolphins with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as hamstring irritation. On Friday, the 49ers held their third and final practice...
“I’m just hoping for the best”: 49ers teammates express concern for Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel tried to walk off the field after going down and grasping at his leg in the second quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 35-7 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he couldn't walk and returned to the ground. The 49ers bench emptied as a cart arrived....
Schultz: 49ers don’t believe Deebo Samuel suffered a serious injury, WR to undergo more tests
There is a lot of concern for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who went down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday due to an ankle injury and had to be carted off the field. Samuel's return to the game was ruled out at halftime. One early report...
49ers Notebook: Brock Purdy’s special family moment; Tom Brady’s unhappy Bay Area return; Purdy rebounds from early mistake; Panthers do 49ers a solid
There's still much to discuss after the 49ers' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and we're going to dive into some of it in this version of 49ers Notebook. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy put together a strong showing in his first NFL start (16-of-21, 185 yards, two touchdowns, one rushing touchdown), all while his family and friends were looking on. And he wasn't the only quarterback with family in the stands, although that quarterback was left wishing he could have put on a better show for his special guests than the one they wound up getting on Sunday.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts has a pointed message for those who doubted he could be a top NFL QB
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. − You would think Jalen Hurts is a robot sometimes with his answers in press conferences. There was this cliche-fest when Hurts was asked about another strong game, when he threw for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns, then added another 77 yards on the ground, thoroughly dominating the Giants' defense...
Schefter: 49ers DE Nick Bosa will play vs. Buccaneers
The San Francisco 49ers listed defensive end Nick Bosa as "questionable" for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The pass rusher has been dealing with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as "hamstring irritation" all week. While it kept Bosa from practicing, it doesn't look like it will keep him from chasing down quarterback Tom Brady.
49ers-Buccaneers: ‘Ballsy’ Dre Greenlaw asks Tom Brady to autograph ball he intercepted
Earlier this past week, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw said on the radio that it would be a dream come true to walk away from Sunday's game with a Tom Brady interception. Then this happened in the third quarter. It was almost like he willed it into existence. The...
49ers-Buccaneers Injury Updates: Deebo Samuel carted off the field; Kevin Givens injured
DT Kevin Givens (knee, questionable) Defensive tackle Kevin Givens went down on the third defensive snap of the game. He walked off the field slowly before heading into the blue medical tent for further evaluation. Givens appeared to be favoring his right leg and was eventually carted to the locker...
49ers QB Brock Purdy expects to ‘be ready to roll’ vs. Seahawks despite oblique injury
Deebo Samuel was the most notable of the San Francisco 49ers injuries on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All signs indicate that the injury could have been worse, though. It appears to be less significant than previously thought. However, expect the star wide receiver to miss time due to what is believed to "most likely" be a high-ankle sprain.
How the 49ers offense will look with Brock Purdy at quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers are set to roll with rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy at quarterback for the foreseeable future, if not the remainder of the season, raising questions as to how the offense could look after yet another injury to the quarterback position. On Sunday, playing in the first extensive...
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, other 49ers react to 35-7 win vs. Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 35-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Injuries from the game. [DL]...
Why Christian McCaffrey feels a ‘sense of urgency’ to prove 49ers right
Running back Christian McCaffrey sat down with FOX Sports analyst Greg Olsen, a former Carolina Panther teammate, ahead of Sunday's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt will call the game from the broadcast booth at Levi's Stadium. McCaffrey arrived with the 49ers...
The 49ers defense has restored its “elite” status from the beginning of the season
The San Francisco 49ers began the season with a 3-2 record, but were marred by inconsistencies on the offensive end until their dominant 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. Instead, the 49ers were propelled by their defense, which had a strong balance between the front seven and...
49ers elevate Tevin Coleman, Dontae Johnson ahead of game vs. Buccaneers
The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium. Defensive back Tarvarius Moore has been ruled out and is expected to miss a few weeks with a knee sprain.
Brock Purdy 1st QB to beat Tom Brady in 1st career start, other key stats from 49ers’ 35-7 Week 14 win vs. Buccaneers
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 9-4 on the season after a 35-7 Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Rookie Brock Purdy became the first NFL quarterback to beat a Tom Brady-led team in his first NFL start. Below are several...
Buccaneers at 49ers, Week 14 predictions: Fans confident Niners win 6th straight
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, December 11, at 1:25 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. This...
