There's still much to discuss after the 49ers' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and we're going to dive into some of it in this version of 49ers Notebook. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy put together a strong showing in his first NFL start (16-of-21, 185 yards, two touchdowns, one rushing touchdown), all while his family and friends were looking on. And he wasn't the only quarterback with family in the stands, although that quarterback was left wishing he could have put on a better show for his special guests than the one they wound up getting on Sunday.
The San Francisco 49ers listed defensive end Nick Bosa as "questionable" for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The pass rusher has been dealing with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as "hamstring irritation" all week. While it kept Bosa from practicing, it doesn't look like it will keep him from chasing down quarterback Tom Brady.
Deebo Samuel was the most notable of the San Francisco 49ers injuries on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All signs indicate that the injury could have been worse, though. It appears to be less significant than previously thought. However, expect the star wide receiver to miss time due to what is believed to "most likely" be a high-ankle sprain.
