94.3 Jack FM
South Dakota GFP Commission Holds December Meeting
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their meeting at Pierre’s Red Rossa meeting center on Dec. 8-9. PARKS PROPOSALS AND FINALIZATIONS. PARKS FINALIZATIONS. Allowance of Pets. The Commission finalized a rule change allowing people staying in a cabin, lodge, or suite...
SD lawmakers agree funding for prison upgrades important
Governor Kristi Noem's 2022 budget is calling for funding to build new prisons in the state. It would include construction of a new women's prison facility in Rapid City, as well as a new state penitentiary for men in Sioux Falls.
kccrradio.com
Pierre Man Concerned About Construction At Former City Hall Site
PIERRE — While the development of the former Pierre City Hall site into a roughly 30-million dollar development of hotels, apartments and retail space is exciting for many in the city, it’s so far drawn the ire of one resident near the construction zone. Boice Hillmer owns property next to the construction site and took his issues to the Pierre City Commission Tuesday night…
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pierre girls finish weekend sweep of Rapid City schools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fifth ranked Pierre girls basketball team enjoyed their weekend in Rapid City, finishing off a sweep of their biggest high school programs by ripping Rapid City Central 62-35 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!
hubcityradio.com
Cats & dogs allow to be with campers for a fee
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- Fido and Fluffy are now welcome to spend the night in some Game, Fish and Parks camping facilities. The Game, Fish and Parks Commission Thursday afternoon to allow only dogs and cats to accompany campers renting some camping facilities for a 10 dollar reservation fee. Division of Parks...
