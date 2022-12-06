ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley man hurt when he rolls car

SIOUX CENTER—A 65-year-old Rock Valley man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident about 6:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on 390th Street about three miles west of Sioux Center. Gary Albertus Roozenboom was driving west when he lost control of his 2001 Buick Park Avenue, which entered the north...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a collision with a train late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 274th St., about one mile south of Harrisburg. According to the Department of Public Safety, two people were...
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley woman hurt in SUV rollover

ROCK VALLEY—A 68-year-old Rock Valley woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on Elmwood Avenue about two miles south of Rock Valley. Karen Marie Hulstein was driving north when she lost control of her 2005 Buick Rainier, which entered the east ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Crash Near There

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday, December 5th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:20 a.m., 68-year-old Karen Hulstein of Rock Valley was driving a 2005 Buick Rainier northbound on Elmwood Avenue about two miles south of Rock Valley when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
more955.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for filing false report of shots fired

A 23-year old man has been arrested after police received a shots fired call in western Sioux Falls. The call came from a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue at around 8 PM Tuesday. Isaiah Ford is charged with filing a false report and reckless discharge. Ford told police that someone shot at him and stole his car. After reviewing surveillance footage, officers determined that Ford’s car was stolen; however, Ford is the only one who fired a gun.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

FIRE DAMAGES MORNINGSIDE AVENUE HOME (Update)

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AT A HOUSE FIRE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT 6101 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE, JUST OUTSIDE OF THE CITY LIMITS. FIREFIGHTERS FROM SGT. BLUFF RESPONDED TO THE SINGLE FAMILY DWELLING AND RESCUED FOUR PETS FROM THE HOME. NO RESIDENTS WERE HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE. SIOUX CITY FIRE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

No injuries, two semis damaged in crash

HOSPERS—No injuries were reported, but two semitrucks received an estimated $135,000 damage in an accident about 3:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south Hospers. Twenty-three-year-old Celia Diaz of Hesperia, CA, was driving a 2018 International semitruck north and attempted to pass a northbound...
HOSPERS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ireton Teen, Hawarden Man Taken To Hospital After Accident

Ireton, Iowa — An Ireton teen and a Hawarden man were taken to the hospital after an accident on Monday morning, December 5th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that about 6:25 a.m., 15-year-old Ellason Popken of Ireton was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta westbound on Highway 10, three miles northwest of Ireton. They tell us that 31-year-old Timothy Clinger of Hawarden was standing outside of his disabled vehicle, a 2004 Ford Mustang. Popken entered the eastbound lane to avoid another vehicle and struck the disabled Ford on the roadway.
IRETON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm arrives in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm has arrived across KELOLAND. As of 8 p.m., most roads on the eastern part of South Dakota are covered in snow and ice. Almost 30 school closings and city snow alerts are currently on the KELOLAND closeline. There is a Winter...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

