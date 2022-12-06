A 23-year old man has been arrested after police received a shots fired call in western Sioux Falls. The call came from a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue at around 8 PM Tuesday. Isaiah Ford is charged with filing a false report and reckless discharge. Ford told police that someone shot at him and stole his car. After reviewing surveillance footage, officers determined that Ford’s car was stolen; however, Ford is the only one who fired a gun.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO