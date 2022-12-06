ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

West Virginia in top 5 most generous states

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mm14j_0jZZ0W7d00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is one of the most generous states. It made the list by supporting people, causes and organizations, according to a study conducted by GoFundMe .

West Virginia’s favorite show to stream in 2022: ‘Euphoria’

The most generous states include:

  1. Vermont
  2. Delaware
  3. Maine
  4. New Hampshire
  5. West Virginia
  6. Pennsylvania
  7. Georgia
  8. South Carolina
  9. Montana
  10. Virginia

West Virginia helped with a lot of different fundraisers, including getting a new projector for a drive-in movie theater , helping deliver meals during Thanksgiving , a “Polar Plunge” to help Special Olympics , a fundraiser to personalize “welcome to” signs to honor veterans , funeral expenses for a firefighter who lost his life trying to save another and support for a high school student battling a rare condition .

GoFundMe says some highlights include raising $250 million for aid in Ukraine. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s “Stand with Ukraine” fundraiser is the second-largest fundraiser in GoFundMe history.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The day with the most donations was May 26 after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

How much Christmas spirit does West Virginia have?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is in the top 10 states with the most Christmas spirit. According to a study conducted by GetCenturyLink, West Virginia is fourth. It was beaten out by New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Utah. The top 10 states, according to the study, include: State 2022 Ranking 2021 Ranking 2020 Ranking New […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia

CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WVNS

False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, across state

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. At this time several counties have reported threats including Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, […]
GHENT, WV
WOWK 13 News

How fun are West Virginia cities?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are both near the middle of the list of the most fun cities in the United States, according to a study by WalletHub. The study used three main criteria: entertainment and recreation; nightlife and parties; and the cost. Out of 182 cities, Huntington, West Virginia, is ranked […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Five charged with COVID fraud in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. — A federal grand jury returned indictments Tuesday alleging fraud against five people in connection with COVID-19 according to the United States Department of Justice. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that charges have been filed against individuals alleged to have improperly benefited from funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Study: How conservative is West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA) found a record level of political polarization among state lawmaker voting patterns in the United States during 2021. The CLA examined all 7,400 state lawmakers across all 50 states and found a 64.99 percentage-point difference between voting patterns of Republicans and Democrats. […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Doctors push Ohio legislature to maintain stroke database

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Did you know the state of Ohio has a stroke registry? The registry collects data on stroke care and categorizes hospitals that specialize in treating strokes. In an effort to preserve the state’s stroke registry, several healthcare providers and stroke survivors addressed the Ohio legislature. “This is a condition that is […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

More rain for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — As the week unfolds, even more rain will be seen across parts of the 13 News viewing area. Future rain has already cancelled the planned Thursday night Christmas Parade in Charleston. The big rain maker in this case is a feed of moisture tied all the way back into the Pacific Ocean. That […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTV

Fireball passes over Monongalia County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy