Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Zach Zimos enters transfer portal

Arkansas defensive back Zach Zimos is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. The redshirt junior from Sugar Land (Texas) appeared in eight games for the Hogs this season with most of his action coming on special teams. Zimos came to Arkansas as a three-star linebacker prospect in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas reportedly sees defensive back enter transfer portal

Arkansas has seen another one of its players at cornerback step into the transfer portal. Keuan Parker, who just completed his 2nd season with the program, has entered the portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Parker was a 3-star recruit out of Tulsa in the class of 2021 and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Keuan Parker enters transfer portal

Arkansas redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 178, has entered the transfer portal. The Tulsa (Okla.) native came to Arkansas as part of the Class of 2021 out of Booker T. Washington High School but did not see action at all his first season. Parker only saw playing time in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FanSided

SEC Basketball: Kentucky, Arkansas among biggest November recruiting winners

The month of November was an action packed one for SEC Basketball as a whole on the recruiting trail, mainly through the fact that many of the conference’s committed prospects signed. However, which of those those prospects made decisions during the month, and in turn, which SEC teams were among the biggest recruiting winners during November? (NOTE: Rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite)
LEXINGTON, KY
hogville.net

Ben Sowders added to Arkansas’ staff

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has hired Louisville’s Ben Sowders to head the strength and conditioning program. Pittman fired Jamil Walker at the conclusion of the season. Sowders spent the 2022 season at Louisville. He had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia from 2018-21. There, Pittman became familiar with him and reportedly impressed with his work prior to leaving for Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Jacolby Criswell talks chances of him joining Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell is set to take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend and will get a visit from Kendal Briles in Chapel Hill on Wednesday prior to the trip. Criswell, 6-1, 205, is a former four-star standout at Morrilton High School who chose North Carolina over...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas Outside

Bentonville Bike Fest is Back in 2023 with Exciting Updates

Bentonville, Arkansas – December 7— Bentonville Bike Fest presented by Mobil1 returns for its third year with several exciting changes, the first being an earlier date, May 25 through 28, 2023. The earlier date is one of several updates for the Bike Fest including a new venue, more competitions, and additional activities. These features will add to festival staples that include free admission, free demo bikes, hundreds of vendors, non-stop entertainment, and access to legendary Northwest Arkansas riding.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Arkansas Advocate

18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs

In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
BENTON COUNTY, AR

