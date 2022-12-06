Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Zach Zimos enters transfer portal
Arkansas defensive back Zach Zimos is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. The redshirt junior from Sugar Land (Texas) appeared in eight games for the Hogs this season with most of his action coming on special teams. Zimos came to Arkansas as a three-star linebacker prospect in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas reportedly sees defensive back enter transfer portal
Arkansas has seen another one of its players at cornerback step into the transfer portal. Keuan Parker, who just completed his 2nd season with the program, has entered the portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Parker was a 3-star recruit out of Tulsa in the class of 2021 and...
No. 9 Arkansas battles Oklahoma, moves on without Trevon Brazile
Despite adding a pair of wins to its ledger this week, No. 9 Arkansas suffered a harsh setback on Wednesday
Keuan Parker enters transfer portal
Arkansas redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 178, has entered the transfer portal. The Tulsa (Okla.) native came to Arkansas as part of the Class of 2021 out of Booker T. Washington High School but did not see action at all his first season. Parker only saw playing time in...
SEC Basketball: Kentucky, Arkansas among biggest November recruiting winners
The month of November was an action packed one for SEC Basketball as a whole on the recruiting trail, mainly through the fact that many of the conference’s committed prospects signed. However, which of those those prospects made decisions during the month, and in turn, which SEC teams were among the biggest recruiting winners during November? (NOTE: Rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite)
hogville.net
Ben Sowders added to Arkansas’ staff
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has hired Louisville’s Ben Sowders to head the strength and conditioning program. Pittman fired Jamil Walker at the conclusion of the season. Sowders spent the 2022 season at Louisville. He had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia from 2018-21. There, Pittman became familiar with him and reportedly impressed with his work prior to leaving for Arkansas.
Arkansas Annouces Status of Brazile's Injury
Razorbacks will miss energy leading rebounder, blocker brings off the bench
Chances Are Pittman Has Already Contacted Barry Odom's Replacement
Let the speculation as to who's next begin
KU Sports
Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman calls Lance Leipold's turnaround at Kansas 'unbelievable'
Smack dab in the middle of a coaching career that began in 1984 and is alive and well today at the University of Arkansas, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman spent one season coaching the offensive line at Kansas. The Jayhawks went 3-8 that season, Terry Allen’s last in charge of the...
Hogs’ Barry Odom May be Headed Out of Town After All
Reports Tuesday say Razorbacks' defensive coordinator taking head job at UNLV.
nwahomepage.com
Jacolby Criswell talks chances of him joining Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell is set to take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend and will get a visit from Kendal Briles in Chapel Hill on Wednesday prior to the trip. Criswell, 6-1, 205, is a former four-star standout at Morrilton High School who chose North Carolina over...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Neighbors talks about 10-0 start and previews game with Lamar
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 21 ranked Arkansas women’s basketball team is currently 10-0 and are off to their best start since 2013. The Razorbacks get ready for their next contest coming up on Thursday against Lamar at Bud Walton Arena. Hear what head coach Mike Neighbors...
No. 9 Arkansas barely gets past UNC Greensboro
Freshman Nick Smith Jr. scored 22 points for his collegiate high as Arkansas struggled to a 65-58 win over UNC
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bentonville Bike Fest is Back in 2023 with Exciting Updates
Bentonville, Arkansas – December 7— Bentonville Bike Fest presented by Mobil1 returns for its third year with several exciting changes, the first being an earlier date, May 25 through 28, 2023. The earlier date is one of several updates for the Bike Fest including a new venue, more competitions, and additional activities. These features will add to festival staples that include free admission, free demo bikes, hundreds of vendors, non-stop entertainment, and access to legendary Northwest Arkansas riding.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs
In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
