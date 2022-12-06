Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker's Son Attacks Him on Twitter After Senate Race Loss
Christian Walker mocked his father's failure in the Georgia Senate race and also criticized Donald Trump for encouraging Herschel Walker to run.
Herschel Walker’s son revels in father’s Georgia Senate runoff defeat
Christian Walker sent a series of celebratory tweets that recalled the candidate’s alleged history of mistreatment of his family
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Georgia Senate race: Republican lieutenant governor says he did not vote for Herschel Walker
Georgia's Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Wednesday that he could not vote for either Herschel Walker or Sen. Raphael Warnock in the runoff election.
Warnock wins Georgia Senate runoff, expanding Democratic majority
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) was projected to win Georgia’s Senate runoff on Tuesday, sending him to the upper chamber for a full term and handing his party a crucial extra seat in the majority. The Associated Press called the race at 10:26 p.m. ET. Warnock, who is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in […]
Trump's no-win situation in Georgia Senate runoff
Football legend Herschel Walker is facing an uphill battle heading into his Tuesday runoff election against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), but a surprise upset result from Walker could still foreshadow a negative showing for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 cycle.
Georgia Republican slams Herschel Walker as ‘one of the worst candidates in our party’s history’
Georgia’s outgoing lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan has lashed out at Herschel Walker, calling the scandal-plagued Republican candidate backed by former president Donald Trump as one of the worst contenders in the party’s history.“I’m a conservative. I’m a conservative because I feel like it’s the best way to govern. I’ve been a Republican a lot longer than a lot of folks,” Mr Duncan said to CBS News.“I think I’ve got kids probably that could articulate the conservative platform better than some of the candidates that Donald Trump and his group supported all across the country.“This wasn’t the right brand for...
Georgia Reinstating Abortion Ban May Seal Herschel Walker's Fate in Runoff
The ban on abortions after six weeks could mean bad news for Walker in a state where voters view reproductive rights as a major issue.
Meet the Megadonors Backing the Trump Super PAC as Some Top Donors Opt Out of Supporting 2024 Candidacy
A super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump is seeing the support of a growing group of megadonors. This small group of megadonors arrived in support of the super PAC just prior to other influential financiers deciding they will not back Trump's 2024 candidacy for president. The donors walking away...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
Georgia voters on Tuesday are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight.This year's runoff has lower stakes than the two in 2021, when victories by Warnock and fellow Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff gave Democrats control of the Senate. The outcome of Tuesday's contest will determine whether Democrats have an outright 51-49 Senate majority or control a 50-50 chamber based on Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote.The...
What the Pro-Business Tax Agenda Is Chasing in a Changing Congress
Corporate tax measures related to research and development expenses, business interest, and accounting for physical purchases including equipment, are high on a wish-list in what is going to be a tough legislative environment to preserve 2017 Tax Act measures. Business taxes in the Trump legislation that Republicans want to extend...
Biden Called Gay Marriage ‘Inevitable' and Soon It'll Be Law
A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage on national television. But not everyone was surprised. A small group had attended a private fundraiser with Biden weeks earlier in Los Angeles, where he disclosed not...
Get-out-the-vote gets personal in Georgia
It's Election Day in Georgia and voters are determining who will head to the U.S. Senate: Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Early voting has been record-breaking, with nearly 2 million votes cast as of Monday. But those votes haven't all come easy. Plus, a same-sex...
More than just 'firsts,' LGBTQ elected officials carve space for a future generation of politicians
Amid a 'rainbow wave' of LGBTQ politicians in 2022, LGBTQ elected officials talk about representation and the challenges of being a "first."
