‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans only care about one thing after watching the ‘Vol. 3’ trailer
Many Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fans are longing for the same thing as Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill: His rekindled romance with Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora. Upon the release of Vol. 3‘s first trailer, we did get some glimpses of Gamora. But of course, if you’ve kept up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you will know that it’s likely not the same Gamora that we saw in the first two films.
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans go to war over the MCU’s new golden boy Adam Warlock
It’s official, the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar star Will Poulter has joined the MCU. Poulter, 29, also boasts an impressive resume of television roles and even a voice acting/motion capture performance as Andrew, Anthony, and Abraham in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope from Supermassive Games, the developers of the successful teen horror game Until Dawn. Now, Poulter is flexing his superhero muscles as Adam Warlock, the bearer of the Soul Stone and trusted cosmic sorcerer of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Marvel fans might not be entirely sold on Poulter’s new look.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: The end of the road for James Gunn
This week, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming science-fiction superhero blockbuster film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which serves as the sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The film, which also serves as the 32nd film in the decade-spanning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five, sees writer/director James Gunn once again returning to helm the project. The film likely marks the end of his time with the MCU, as Gunn has taken a new role with Warner Bros....
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals How Nebula Got THAT Christmas Present For Rocket
'Tis the season to be jolly, spend time with loved ones, and give some extremely elaborate gifts. In the case of Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, their big gift for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was legendary actor Kevin Bacon. The duo traveled to Earth to kidnap Bacon and some hilarious shenanigans ensued thanks to the fun mind of director James Gunn. However, Bacon wasn't the only exciting gift given by one of the Guardians. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the special, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifted Rocket (Bradley Cooper) an item he'd been eyeing ever since Avengers: Infinity War... Bucky's arm! Gunn has been answering questions about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter and had the perfect response when someone asked how Nebula acquired the arm.
Tragic Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 death might have leaked
The stage is set for the final installment in the Guardians franchise. James Gunn has teased more than once that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be a different kind of story, suggesting that hero deaths are on the table. The writer/director keeps saying that Guardians 3 will be emotional, delivering a different tone than what we’ve seen in previous entries.
Robert Pattinson's new movie confirms release date as first teaser lands
Warner Bros has released the first teaser and confirmed the release date for Robert Pattinson's new movie Mickey 17. The Twilight and The Batman actor has teamed up with Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho for a film about... well, the teaser doesn't give all that much away, just featuring Pattinson in a science-fictiony tube.
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
New ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Additions Might Check Off Our MCU Wishlist
Oh Matty. Matt Murdock is coming back in a big way, and while we’ve already seen him featured in two properties in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s getting his own show! With Daredevil: Born Again, we’re getting to see the return of the Hell’s Kitchen world that existed within the Netflix show, but it is obviously going to be different now that it is formatted for the MCU proper. And with all these new cast additions, this show is certainly going to be exciting.
James Gunn is shaking up the DC Universe – here are all the rumored changes so far
DC is undergoing some major changes
Things We Saw Today: This Fan’s Plan for the DCU’s Future Sounds Amazing
After news broke that James Gunn was asking fans (via Mastadon) “which DC character/s who hasn’t yet had their own film do you want to see most on the big screen?,” fans raced to share their dream DC movies. One such person engaging with this discourse is one of my favorite comics creators, the Afro-Latina blogger Frankie (a.k.a. Fantastic Frankey.) After making a semi-formal introduction to her work in a TikTok video, Frankie followed up with a question of well, “who would you like to see brought into the DCEU?!”
James Gunn Sounds Off on DC Films’ Future: ‘We’re Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’
Filmmaker James Gunn has made his first lengthy public statement about the future of DC Studios after he and producer Peter Safran took the reins of the Warner Bros. Discovery division in October. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation and gaming,” Gunn tweeted Thursday. “But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities...
James Gunn admits what comes next for the Guardians of the Galaxy after ‘Vol. 3’ is out of his hands
Everyone knows that next summer’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of the road for the current lineup of the team, writer and director James Gunn, and star Dave Bautista, but that won’t necessarily mean the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have plans in store for the characters beyond that.
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Brings Back a Bunch of Familiar Faces—Including One That Might Surprise You
Taking place 15 years after the end of MTV’s supernatural series Teen Wolf, the movie sequel catches up with the pack and their lives. While they might not be teens anymore, many of them are most certainly still wolves (or another supernatural being of some kind). Scott McCall, Alpha...
This ‘Wednesday’ Fan Art Celebrates the Best Relationship in the Series
Netflix’s hit Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday includes an obligatory teen love triangle, matching Wednesday with Xavier and Tyler. The problem, though, is that neither boy is that interesting. Yes, Xavier is an artist and Tyler is a normie, so we get that they’re supposed to be distinct from each other, but most of the time, they both look and act exactly the same. In terms of relationships, the real meat in the series is the roommate/reluctant BFF dynamic between Wednesday and Enid—and the fan artists of the internet know it.
Harry and Meghan Promise ‘Full Truth’ in Latest Trailer For Docuseries
Since formally stepping back from their royal duties in March of 2020, Harry and Meghan have periodically set the world alight with their apparently honest and transparent takes on what royal life was like. Traditionally, the royals keep any and all opinions to themselves for the most part, so the couple’s explosive Oprah interview and Harry’s follow-up book have offered never-before-seen insights into what it’s like inside Buckingham Palace.
‘Batgirl’ Directors to Meet With James Gunn
It’s been about four months until Warner Bros. shocked DC Comics fans by canceling their already-mostly-shot live-action Batgirl movie, starring Leslie Grace as the title character, and co-starring Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, and Michael Keaton as Batman. (Can you imagine going back in time 10 years and telling someone not only will Michael Keaton appear in another movie as Batman but the studio will have so little faith in it they will shelve it indefinitely? 2022 is wild.)
