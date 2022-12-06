Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. West Virginia University President Gordon Gee recently said, “we had the toughest football schedule in the country” and that was part of his reasoning for WVU bringing back head coach Neal Brown, despite his losing record during his four years with the Mountaineers. Gee also went on to say, “The fact that we’ve gone 5-7 in a very competitive environment is something I take a lot of pride in” and “we played rather well.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO