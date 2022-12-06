ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

West Virginia rolls by Robert Morris, 72-42

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After starting Thursday’s contest against Robert Morris in the fashion it hoped to, West Virginia went into a lull for much of the second and third quarters as the Colonials battled back and hung around around at the WVU Coliseum. However, after Natalie Johnson’s jumper...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Defensive end Taijh Alston enters transfer portal

One of West Virginia’s most experienced defenders is the latest Mountaineer to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Thursday morning, defensive end Taijh Alston announced on social media he is seeking a new home to use his final season of eligibility. Alston’s message said: “Mountaineer Nation, thank you for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Mountaineers Reach Out to Cincinnati De-Commits Greene, Moore, Duclona

Ever since officially deciding on their plan to move forward with head coach Neal Brown, the West Virginia football program has been busy recruiting wise, most notably looking at players committed to schools with now a new head coach in place. In addition to the known offers made, WVSN has...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Lands Quarterback Commit

Earlier this evening, West Virginia and Neal Brown landed a commitment from Sam Stoner, a quarterback from York, Pennsylvania. Stoner, who does not hold a rating on 247Sports, will be a preferred walk-on for the Mountaineers. He is the high school teammate of 2023 commit Jaheim White, and currently holds the school’s all-time passing record for yardage and touchdowns (5,296 yards and 66 touchdowns).
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Mountaineers too much for Midshipmen, 85-64

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When Navy’s Austin Benigni converted a conventional three-point play with 14:18 remaining in Wednesday’s game at West Virginia, the Midshipmen found themselves trailing 54-49 for their smallest deficit since 8-5. From that point on, however, it was all Mountaineers, who began to pull away after making three 3-pointers in a span of 1:07 that allowed them to stretch the lead to 67-54 on the way to an 85-64 victory at the WVU Coliseum.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Marshall holds off Duquesne 82-71 for eighth straight win

Marshall put together some textbook basketball in the last five minutes of the first half to take a 46-27 lead over Duquesne in Thursday night’s game at UMPC Conner Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. The Dukes, as the Thundering Herd expected, made charge after charge in the second half to claw...
PITTSBURGH, PA
smokingmusket.com

The Shotgun/Throwdown: Gordon Gee is proud of WVU’s losing record in football

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. West Virginia University President Gordon Gee recently said, “we had the toughest football schedule in the country” and that was part of his reasoning for WVU bringing back head coach Neal Brown, despite his losing record during his four years with the Mountaineers. Gee also went on to say, “The fact that we’ve gone 5-7 in a very competitive environment is something I take a lot of pride in” and “we played rather well.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Mike Farrell Breaks Down WVU’s Current 2023 Recruiting Class

As I embark on my exciting journey to dive deep into everything West Virginia football with WVSportsNow.com, I’ll start with an assessment of the current 2023 recruiting class. I’ve been intrigued by West Virginia recruiting for many reasons. When I started, it was Don Nehlen and then some very...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack remembered at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several members of the public and members of the WVU Reserve Officers’ Training Corps gathered to remember the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Oglebay Plaza at the site of the mast of U.S.S. West Virginia on WVU’s downtown campus Wednesday afternoon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia

SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
SHINNSTON, WV

