Metro News
West Virginia rolls by Robert Morris, 72-42
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After starting Thursday’s contest against Robert Morris in the fashion it hoped to, West Virginia went into a lull for much of the second and third quarters as the Colonials battled back and hung around around at the WVU Coliseum. However, after Natalie Johnson’s jumper...
BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Young DB to the Portal
The portal is staying active in Morgantown.
Metro News
Defensive end Taijh Alston enters transfer portal
One of West Virginia’s most experienced defenders is the latest Mountaineer to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Thursday morning, defensive end Taijh Alston announced on social media he is seeking a new home to use his final season of eligibility. Alston’s message said: “Mountaineer Nation, thank you for...
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers Reach Out to Cincinnati De-Commits Greene, Moore, Duclona
Ever since officially deciding on their plan to move forward with head coach Neal Brown, the West Virginia football program has been busy recruiting wise, most notably looking at players committed to schools with now a new head coach in place. In addition to the known offers made, WVSN has...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands Quarterback Commit
Earlier this evening, West Virginia and Neal Brown landed a commitment from Sam Stoner, a quarterback from York, Pennsylvania. Stoner, who does not hold a rating on 247Sports, will be a preferred walk-on for the Mountaineers. He is the high school teammate of 2023 commit Jaheim White, and currently holds the school’s all-time passing record for yardage and touchdowns (5,296 yards and 66 touchdowns).
Metro News
Mountaineers too much for Midshipmen, 85-64
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When Navy’s Austin Benigni converted a conventional three-point play with 14:18 remaining in Wednesday’s game at West Virginia, the Midshipmen found themselves trailing 54-49 for their smallest deficit since 8-5. From that point on, however, it was all Mountaineers, who began to pull away after making three 3-pointers in a span of 1:07 that allowed them to stretch the lead to 67-54 on the way to an 85-64 victory at the WVU Coliseum.
Metro News
Marshall holds off Duquesne 82-71 for eighth straight win
Marshall put together some textbook basketball in the last five minutes of the first half to take a 46-27 lead over Duquesne in Thursday night’s game at UMPC Conner Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. The Dukes, as the Thundering Herd expected, made charge after charge in the second half to claw...
smokingmusket.com
The Shotgun/Throwdown: Gordon Gee is proud of WVU’s losing record in football
Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. West Virginia University President Gordon Gee recently said, “we had the toughest football schedule in the country” and that was part of his reasoning for WVU bringing back head coach Neal Brown, despite his losing record during his four years with the Mountaineers. Gee also went on to say, “The fact that we’ve gone 5-7 in a very competitive environment is something I take a lot of pride in” and “we played rather well.”
Metro News
England native James Okonkwo enjoying ‘wonderful’ time in second season at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins has recruited players from Canada, Democratic Republic of Congo, France, Mali, Poland, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Turkey and Ukraine during his 16 seasons at WVU. His first signee from England came to Morgantown after a brief stop in Beckley. Sophomore forward James Okonkwo is a...
wvsportsnow.com
Mike Farrell Breaks Down WVU’s Current 2023 Recruiting Class
As I embark on my exciting journey to dive deep into everything West Virginia football with WVSportsNow.com, I’ll start with an assessment of the current 2023 recruiting class. I’ve been intrigued by West Virginia recruiting for many reasons. When I started, it was Don Nehlen and then some very...
WTRF
“You’re getting the right guy”: What Bob Huggins was told about WVU’s new AD Wren Baker
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia University’s 13th director of athletics Wren Baker was introduced to Mountaineer Nation on Monday, one of the first people he shook hands with was Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins. “I said hello to him at the press conference, and he came...
‘Pride of West Virginia’ Annual Keynotes Concert returns
After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, 'The Pride of West Virginia' Mountaineer Marching Band Annual Keynotes Concert returns.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Metro News
81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack remembered at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several members of the public and members of the WVU Reserve Officers’ Training Corps gathered to remember the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Oglebay Plaza at the site of the mast of U.S.S. West Virginia on WVU’s downtown campus Wednesday afternoon.
West Virginia brewery to add Fairmont location
Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they would be expanding their operation to Fairmont.
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
WTRF
Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
Have you seen these recently completed Morgantown murals?
Main Street Morgantown is celebrating the completion of a recent beautification project that includes three murals in the downtown area.
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
This West Virginia diner will take you back in time
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Go back in time with a meal at DJ’s 50’s and 60’s Diner in Fairmont. When one walks into this diner, one will for sure feel the 50’s and 60’s nostalgia while munching on some home-style breakfast. The restaurant has...
