Massive fire broke out at a Hialeah junkyard. Dozens of units needed to contain blaze

Plumes of black smoke covered parts of East Hialeah — and were visible for miles — after a fire broke out at a junkyard Tuesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade and Hialeah Fire responded to a large blaze shortly after 1:20 p.m. at Rastro Coco Auto Parts, a junkyard near the 5100 block of East 10th Court. The junkyard is located in an industrial area with few homes.

More than 25 Miami-Dade Fire units were on the scene as firefighters tried to contain the fire, an agency spokesperson told the Miami Herald. No injuries were reported.

One Twitter user shared a photo that showed the fire’s smoke could be seen from Miami Beach.