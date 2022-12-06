Read full article on original website
Purchase of two Dixie Chopper mowers one of many agenda items addressed at Trenton Park Board meeting
The Trenton Park Board December 7th approved the purchase of mowers and decided to pledge money for an American Rescue Plan Act grant opportunity for tourism. Two Dixie Chopper XCaliber mowers will be purchased from Legendary Small Engine for $14,003 each, or $28,006 total. Each mower will have a 74-inch deck and a Kawasaki 35-horsepower engine. They will have a three-year unlimited bumper-to-bumper warranty.
New “Century Farm” owners in the Green Hills Region recognized
A number of farms in the Green Hills Region have received Missouri Century Farm designations in 2022. Individuals recognized as owning Century Farms include:. Caldwell County owners are Michael and Judy Baker, and Virgil Gentry. Daviess County Century Farms include those belonging to John Pulley and Barrie and Julie Bothwell.
Trenton R-9 Board of Education to review audit at meeting on December 13th
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss an audit next week. The board will meet at the school district office on December 13, 2022, at 5:30 pm. Other items on the agenda include election filing dates, the John T. Belcher Scholarship, summer school, the Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury, an internet bid, and a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan amendment.
Additional candidates file for positions on Chillicothe City Council and Livingston County Health Center Board
Another candidate has filed for the Chillicothe City Council for the April 4th Municipal Election. Incumbent Pam Jarding filed for Fourth Ward Council Member on December 7th. Candidates who filed on December 6th include incumbents Mayor Theresa Kelly, First Ward Council Member Reed Dupy, Second Ward Council Member Wayne Cunningham, and Council Member At Large Thomas Ashbrook. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper filed for Third Ward Council Member.
100 year old Carrollton woman sells farm after working it for over 90 years
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand, and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
House burns to the foundation on Northwest 23rd Street in Grundy County
The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Northwest 23rd Street on Wednesday morning, December 7th. The house was owned by Jason and Jenny Hunter who report that the house burnt to the foundation. No one was living in the house, and no one was in it at the time the fire started.
Candidate files for seat on the Trenton City Council
A candidate has filed for a seat on the Trenton City Council. Michael Opitz of 1510 Nichols Street filed for Third Ward Council Member on December 8th. He is the first candidate to file for the Trenton City Council. The candidate filing period at the Trenton City Hall will go...
The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment building
Plaza Hotel, Trenton, Missouri.Photo byKeith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. You can't miss the Modern Movement Art Deco style of the historic Plaza Hotel on a drive-by. This five-story building was constructed out of reinforced concrete in 1929-1930 in Trenton, Missouri. In 2001, this 93-year-old building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Daviess County Health Department to hold adult vaccination clinic
The Daviess County Health Department will hold an adult vaccination clinic next week. Tetanus, flu, hepatitis, and COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the Jamesport Fire Station on December 15th from 1 to 3 pm. Walk-ins are welcome, no appointments are necessary. Contact the Daviess County Health Department for more...
Kraft Heinz recalls ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf made in Kirksville
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A product made at the Kraft Heinz Foods Plant in Kirksville is being recalled. The company is recalling approximately 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
Jaime Mari Wright (August 9, 1985 - December 2, 2022)
Jaime Mari Wright, age 37, of Kirksville, formerly of Versailles, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Jaime was born on August 9, 1985, to Jim and Erlene Wright in Jefferson City, MO. After spending her early years at Versailles schools, Jaime went on to attend and graduate from Eldon High School. She earned her degree from the University of Central Missouri.
Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday. 41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed. 42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for...
Several candidates file for positions to be determined in April 4, 2023 election
Candidate filing for the April 4th Municipal Election started Tuesday morning, December 6, 2022. Candidates who filed for the Trenton R-9 Board of Education are incumbents Jason Hostetler and Brandon Gibler. There is one race for the Chillicothe City Council. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper have filed for Third...
Booked Into Jail
Thirty-nine-year-old Jeffery Gordon Davenport of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for a Probation Violation hearing. He is held with bond set at $50,000 cash only.
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
Woman facing murder charge in Livingston County has jury trial scheduled for May 15th in Clinton County
A jury trial has been scheduled in Clinton County for a woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a hospital patient in Chillicothe. The trial for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is set for May 15th through 19th. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 4th. Hall’s motion to disqualify the prosecutor was heard and overruled.
Obituary & Services: Dora Martha Bennett
Dora Martha Bennett, 94, of Browning, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri. Dora was born on June 11, 1928, to Roy and Edna (Steele) Cotter in Browning. At 9 years old Dora was saved at Mt. Zion Church. In September 1958 she became a faithful member of the Browning Baptist Church. She met Charles Leon Bennett in Browning and they moved to Pullman, Washington for a short time where they were married on August 6, 1945. They returned to Browning to run the farm while Dora also worked at Whitaker Cable for many years until its closing, then worked at Con Agra for many years. Dora was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the WMU.
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
