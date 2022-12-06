Read full article on original website
BCDC BOARD ELECTS VICE CHAIR
The Brenham Community Development Corporation (BCDC) Board of Directors elected a vice chair for a two-year term at its meeting this (Thursday) morning. Darrell Blum was chosen to serve as the vice chair of the board, ending on December 31, 2024. Board members also approved the minutes from their September...
ALL WASHINGTON CO. SALES TAX REBATES UP IN DECEMBER
Washington County entities ended the year on a high note with sales and tax distributions, as they showed increases for the fifth month in a row. Washington County’s December rebate was $375,535, up 24.32 percent from last December’s amount of $302,054. For 2022, the county’s rebates totaled $4,324,192, an increase of 20.91 percent from the $3,576,154 received in 2021.
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE VARIOUS PURCHASES
Washington County Commissioners acted on several purchases at their meeting this (Tuesday) morning. First, the court approved the use of the remaining 2022 balance of Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) funds to purchase windscreens, a floor scrubber and a roping set at the Washington County Expo. Expo Director Harrison Williams said...
‘FIELD TO FORK’ EDUCATIONAL SERIES TO LAUNCH IN 2023
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife are presenting a new educational series in 2023. “Field to Fork” was developed and designed to enhance the experience from the outdoors to the table. The multi-county hunting and fishing endeavor is being hosted as a four-part series...
FORMER BLINN TRUSTEE DON JONES DIES
A former member of the Blinn College Board of Trustees has died. Donald Hinton Jones died Sunday at the age of 83. Jones served on the College’s board from 2004 to 2010, and was board secretary from 2008 to 2010. He was also a member of the board of the Brenham Heritage Society.
The Woodlands Township seeks end to power outage issues in Creekside Park
The Woodlands Township board of directors said the issue of outages needed to be addressed before serious damage occurred. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) After issues with temporary power outages in the Village of Creekside Park, The Woodlands Township board of directors discussed the need for more effort on behalf of CenterPoint Energy in order to address the issue at its Dec. 7 meeting.
KRAUSE ELEMENTARY PTO WINTER FESTIVAL THURSDAY
The Krause Elementary School PTO will host a Winter Festival tomorrow (Thursday). From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the school will have games and activities like a silent auction, snack walk, ring toss, bounce houses, an obstacle course and catapults. There will also be Bingo, face painting, and the chance to take photos with Santa.
BURLESON COUNTY HOLDING “CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE”
The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to celebrate “Christmas on the Square” this Friday. The hometown event will start at 6pm on the Burleson County Courthouse Square in Caldwell. The evening begins with an official welcome from the Chamber, as well as, Burleson County...
Conroe ISD student population could reach 100,000 in 10 years
A new demographic study shows the Conroe Independent School District could see its student population reach 100,000 in 10 years and would need 25 new schools to accommodate the growth. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-ISD-student-population-could-reach-100-000-17632424.php.
WINNING ENTRIES ANNOUNCED FOR BRENHAM CHRISTMAS PARADE
The streets of downtown Brenham came alive Saturday night for an annual holiday tradition. Large crowds gathered for the lighted Christmas parade, which featured a whopping 88 different floats from 72 entries. This year’s theme for the parade was “A Storybook Christmas”. Today (Tuesday), the City of...
Conroe officials weary of pursuing Old Conroe Road project due to lack of county funds
According to previous reporting, Old Conroe Road will be connected to Sgt. Ed Holcombe Boulevard South with a pair of bridges across Lake Creek and the West Fork of the San Jacinto River. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Tommy Woolley, director of development and infrastructure for the city of Conroe, said during...
21 INDICTED BY THE WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
BRENHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT COLLECTS DONATIONS FOR CUBS CLOSET
A Brenham Middle School student is giving back to Brenham ISD families. Fifth grader Khloe Leasure wanted to find a way to help her community, so she decided to collect travel-size toiletries to donate to Brenham ISD’s Cubs Closet, a clothing and toiletry resource for those in need. With...
EPA finds the cleanup of the Jones Road Superfund in Northwest Harris County “not protective” of human health
The EPA has found the remediation for a hazardous waste site in Northwest Harris County to be inadequate and not protective of human health and the environment. The Jones Road Superfund Site in Cypress is a former dry cleaners that left behind toxic chemicals when it shut down in 2002. Instead of properly disposing of the dry cleaning solvents during its 20 years of operation, the owners are believed to have put them in the facility's septic system, causing them to contaminate the soil and groundwater, according to the EPA.
Home-town hero backed by community on his way to congress
The final votes are cast, and the small town kid from Willis, Texas has had his congressional race called. The victory party ensues and the celebrations commence. Come January, the Willis High School graduate and Navy SEAL will be in the capital, as the voice of Texas’ s 8th Congressional district.
5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
Petsense, a pet supplies store, opened Nov. 7 in Magnolia's Renaissance Center. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 1. Petsense specializes in pet supplies and services. The Magnolia location opened Nov. 7 in The Renaissance Center at 18535 FM 1488. Owned by Tractor Supply, the retail chain offers pet food, toys, treats, carriers, medicine and accessories for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds and small pets. Dave Kaplan, the Magnolia store manager, said the new location offers grooming, dog walking and training services. Live animals are also for sale, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, reptiles and fish. 281-789-4681. www.petsense.com.
The Woodlands Methodist Church hosts first annual Christmas Fest
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, The Woodlands Methodist Church hosted their first-ever Christmas Fest from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.. The Woodlands Methodist Church invited the community to attend the free event and train rides, inflatables, music, crafts, face painting, food and more to kick off the Christmas season. View photos...
Wharton ISD fires aide after investigating claims that she hurt students with special needs
The mom of one student is heartbroken about what she says her 5-year-old daughter with autism had to endure at Sivells Elementary School.
PORTION OF ELLERMANN ROAD TO CLOSE BEGINNING WEDNESDAY
A section of road in northeast Washington County will be closed starting tomorrow (Wednesday) for a road culvert replacement. Washington County Engineering and Development Services will close Ellermann Road, located between Palestine Road and FM 390 East. The closure will be between the addresses of 9309 and 8909 Ellermann Road.
TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH TO ANNOUNCE 2023 LINEUP FRIDAY
The annual Texas Birthday Bash in Navasota is set to reveal its entertainment lineup for 2023’s festival. Tomorrow (Friday) at 10 a.m., the Texas Birthday Bash will announce its performers on its social media pages. Tickets for the event will go on sale at that time and will be...
