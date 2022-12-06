Read full article on original website
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Reveals the Scene With [SPOILER] That Was Cut — and Why She Was ‘Mortified’ by Her Character’s Fate
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains major spoilers for the ending and mid-credits scene in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” currently playing in theaters. Angela Bassett, who is generating Oscar buzz for her performance as Ramonda in Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is sharing her feelings about her character’s death. Her tone was good-natured during the discussion, but the sentiment was clear that she wasn’t happy when she first read the script by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. During an interview with Variety for an upcoming episode of the Awards Circuit Podcast, Bassett reveals for the first time that she shot a scene...
‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’ Part 3 Changes Everything for the Series
Stone Ocean batch 3 is finally here, and there was no typical hurrah for our heroes—not that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure can ever have a season without some heart-wrenching events. But the final batch of episodes for Stone Ocean changes everything for the series. Jolyne (dubbed by Kira Buckland) and co. weren’t prepared for what Pucci (dubbed by Yong Yea) had planned. And as a result, there were a lot of deaths after the crew broke out of the prison.
‘Leverage: Redemption’: Keith David Breaks Down Major Character Connection to [Spoiler]
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Leverage: Redemption Season 2 Episode 6.]. It’s the moment we’d been waiting years for—Hitter Eliot Spencer’s (Christian Kane) reunion with his estranged father on Leverage! It came in the revival, Redemption, and with it came new information about his past.
From 'The Lighthouse' to 'Annihilation': 10 Recent Movies Destined to Become Future Cult Classics
Nobody can predict which movies are going to be hits. While there are always factors that help a film's chances (such as being part of a pre-established franchise such as the MCU), other successes seemingly come out of nowhere, such as the recent massive financial haul for Top Gun: Maverick. Studios try their best to green-light movies they think provide the best chance of positive box office results, but sometimes it does not go to plan.
New Netflix movie Troll divides critics and audiences with very different Rotten Tomato scores
Troll has left viewers and critics split
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022
2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
Meghan Markle's Podcast May Not Be Renewed After Head Of Audio At Archewell Resigns To Launch Her Own Project
Trouble at Archewell! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's head of audio, Rebecca Sananès, announced she will be leaving the company — and it's unclear if the actress' podcast, "Archetypes," will continue going forward. According to a source, Sananès, who is in charge of Meghan's podcast, is launching her own project after having been at Archewell for over a year. Sananès, who worked for Vox Media and New York Magazine's "Pivot" podcast, was hired in July 2021. A few months later, she spoke about her job. “The podcast industry is severely undervaluing and under crediting the INCREDIBLY talented and hardworking producers...
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Margot Robbie Admitted She Snuck In An Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt On The “Babylon” Set Because She Thought The “Opportunity Might Never Come Up Again”
“That wasn’t in the script, but I thought, When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt?”
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
So What’s Going to Happen to Rocket in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is on the horizon, and it looks like we’re going to get plenty of the brash fan-favorite character Rocket Raccoon. But while more Rocket is always welcome in our lives, the shots we see of him in the trailer are a little disturbing. Is Rocket going to die in the new Guardians movie? Will any of us survive if he doesn’t make it? How are we going to deal with any more bad stuff happening to this little king?
‘Emancipation’ Producer Says the Quiet Part Out Loud in Interview
Apple TV+’s Emancipation is mired in controversy, and almost none of it has to do with the movie itself. While some of these discussions are worth having (like why DaBaby was welcomed or who this film is for considering how Hollywood often poorly frames stories on enslavement), others are drama for drama’s sake (a.k.a. positioning the film in relation to ‘The Slap’). However, a disturbing conversation on the red carpet premiere of the film has sparked a larger online discussion about who physically owns parts of African American history.
Archaeologists Petition To Reclassify Popular Netflix Documentary as ‘Science-Fiction’
Netflix’s latest documentary series is causing a commotion. Creator/host Graham Hancock is a journalist known for his pseudoscience theories and unsubstantiated historical claims. He’s written several books about his ancient historical thoughts, but with Ancient Apocalypse he wanted to up his game and “overthrow the paradigm of history.” He claimed “big archaeology” wouldn’t look into his claims so he had to make this series himself. Actual archaeologists had some notes.
Beacon Hills & The Wolf Pack Are Back in ‘Teen Wolf’ Movie Trailer
The Wolf Park hunts once more in Beacon Hills and an old friend has been returned as an enemy in the trailer for the upcoming Teen Wolf movie. Teen Wolf tells the story of Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), who is bitten by werewolf becomes involved in the chaotic supernatural dealing of his small town. His best friend Stiles (Dylan O’Brien), his monster-hunter girlfriend Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) and fellow werewolf Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) all join him in the beginning, and more come as the show progresses. What we know about the upcoming film’s synopsis from last year is the following:
Breaking Down Gamora’s Timeline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
When the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dropped, there were some fans wondering about Gamora. After all, isn’t our Gamora dead? And, if this is a new alt version of Gamora, how will she fit into everything going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? That is the question.
The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' mid-credits scene, explained -- spoilers ahead!
WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has been wowing critics and moviegoers ever since it debuted in U.S. theaters on Nov. 11. The film, a sequel to 2018's massively popular "Black Panther," was highly anticipated due to audiences keen to see how it...
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
10 Movies Below 10% On Rotten Tomatoes That Are Actually Worth Watching
Bringing a film to life is tough work, and naturally, various things can go wrong while making one. Inevitably, many films with difficult productions end up with a less-than-satisfying final result. Most things need to go right for a film to effectively "work," and it's fair to expect that most films that don't end up working probably aren't worth your time and/or hard-earned money.
INTERVIEW: Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman, and Jessie Collins Talk Family in ‘Echo 3’
Echo 3 is an Apple TV+ show about U.S. Army special ops team members Bambi (Luke Evans) and Prince (Michiel Huisman), and scientist Amber (Jessie Collins), and how their relationships are tested when Amber is abducted by enemy forces. Bambi is Amber’s brother, and the series starts with Prince and Amber’s wedding, and we’re thrown right into their relationship, and it works so well because Evans, Huisman, and Collins are so tuned into their characters.
