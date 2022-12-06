Read full article on original website
Cumberland county catalytic converter thief on the run
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — State police are looking for the suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft in Cumberland County. Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road on Dec. 10 around 6:30 a.m. for a pedestrian-related vehicle crash. Two men outside of a garage were attempting to...
Man in critical condition after motorcycle is struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Friday afternoon. Police say the 64-year-old Myerstown man was at the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road when he passed a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.
Pa. Turnpike crash in tunnel cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:32 a.m.: All involved cars were removed from the tunnels and both lanes of traffic are moving again, according to Pennsylvania State Police and 511PA. Previously: According to 511PA.com, there is a crash stopping traffic on the Pa. Turnpike. The incident is on I-76...
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
Suspicious fires in Schaeffer Park attract police attention
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill police are searching for information after someone set two suspicious fires in Schaeffer Park. Officials say the blazes damaged Camp Hill Borough property. Any citizens who have information about these incidents are encouraged to contact the Camp Hill Police Department at 717-737-1570 or...
Woman charged with endangering child welfare failed to return from authorized work release
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Franklin County Adult Probation Department is searching for a woman they say failed to return from her authorized work release. Kathleen Elizabeth Castro-Zavala was serving a sentence for a probation violation after being charged with a felony endangering welfare of children charge in 2020.
Van struck two pedestrians, killing one
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One pedestrian was left dead after being hit by a van Thursday night in Harrisburg, city officials said. A van was driving south on Cameron Street when it reportedly struck two pedestrians, a man and a woman, walking westbound on Market Street around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Police seek help in identifying suspected York County 'porch pirate'
Spring Garden Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected "porch pirate." The pictured suspect was captured on video stealing a package from the front porch of a home Friday at about 7:51 a.m., according to police. The home was in the area of Mt. Rose Avenue in York...
York City Police investigating shooting that injured 3
YORK, Pa. — Three people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting in the City of York Friday afternoon. According to York City Police, officers responded to the 400 block of E. Philadelphia Street for a reported shooting at approximately 4:33 p.m. While they were on their...
One dead in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 killed one woman on Thursday, Dec. 7. Michelle K. Massey, 61, from Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Corner's office at 1:28 p.m. The crash occurred on the Exit 14 off-ramp of I-81 South...
Pa. Marijuana Project releases county-by-county numbers of approved applicants
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project is harder to get into than the Ivy League. Data released by the state this week showed a 94% rejection rate. Of more than 3,500 total applicants across the state, 231 were approved to have a public hearing before the state Board of Pardons. The applications of another 434 people were held for further review on their cases.
Dauphin County police searching for missing mother and child
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police is searching for a missing teenager and her newborn child. According to police, Anylah Duffin, 16, left her home on Dec. 7 and has not yet returned. When she left her home, Duffin had her four-week-old daughter Daoni with her.
Harrisburg's East Shore Diner prepares for west shore move
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It's almost moving day for a popular Harrisburg diner!. Owners of the East Shore Diner are making their final preparations to move from their current Harrisburg location across the river to the newly planned Mechanicsburg location. The nearly 40-year diner is being forced to move...
Card skimmer found inside York County 7-Eleven gas pump
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A credit card skimmer was found at a York County 7-Eleven. On Dec. 2 at around 4:20 p.m., Carroll Township Police were contacted by the gas station at 313 Route 15 for the located skimming device. The card skimmer was found on gas pump six...
Deadly crash closes Interstate 81 for period on Wednesday afternoon
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Franklin County for a period of Wednesday afternoon. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on Interstate 81 southbound just past Exit 16 near Chambersburg around 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 7. Officials say it appears...
York County Christmas light show aims to benefit veterans
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family has decorated their front yards for years, though the lights are more than just for show; these Christmas lights are for a special cause. It would be hard for Saint Nick to miss this house on Krone Road in Warrington Township...
State Police are looking for tips to help solve Perry County cold case from 1993
DUNCANNON, Pa. — State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that would aid their investigation of the murder of Perry County couple in 1993. It's been 29 years since Lynne Marie Stansfield, 46, and Dale Gene Wolf, 43, were found dead in their home on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road in Penn Township by emergency personnel responding to a fire.
Newport man dies after being struck by train in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Newport man died Tuesday after being struck by a train following a crash in Perry County. The 26-year-old man was driving during icy conditions on Lower Bailey Road in Oliver Township shortly before 6 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road and crashed into an embankment, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports.
Conestoga River Club encourages voting for the river in the River of the Year competition
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Conestoga River, which runs through the heart of Lancaster County, is a finalist in the 2023 River of the Year competition. The competition, which is funded by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers, aims to elevate public awareness of specific rivers and recognize important conservation needs.
Carlisle Police investigating suspected attempted child luring case
CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a suspected child luring attempt. It occurred Tuesday in the area of Factory Street and C Street in Carlisle, according to Carlisle Borough Police. The suspect vehicle was described as a small, green pickup truck driven by a white male,...
