Harrisburg, PA

Cumberland county catalytic converter thief on the run

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — State police are looking for the suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft in Cumberland County. Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road on Dec. 10 around 6:30 a.m. for a pedestrian-related vehicle crash. Two men outside of a garage were attempting to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Pa. Turnpike crash in tunnel cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:32 a.m.: All involved cars were removed from the tunnels and both lanes of traffic are moving again, according to Pennsylvania State Police and 511PA. Previously: According to 511PA.com, there is a crash stopping traffic on the Pa. Turnpike. The incident is on I-76...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
Suspicious fires in Schaeffer Park attract police attention

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill police are searching for information after someone set two suspicious fires in Schaeffer Park. Officials say the blazes damaged Camp Hill Borough property. Any citizens who have information about these incidents are encouraged to contact the Camp Hill Police Department at 717-737-1570 or...
CAMP HILL, PA
Van struck two pedestrians, killing one

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One pedestrian was left dead after being hit by a van Thursday night in Harrisburg, city officials said. A van was driving south on Cameron Street when it reportedly struck two pedestrians, a man and a woman, walking westbound on Market Street around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.
HARRISBURG, PA
York City Police investigating shooting that injured 3

YORK, Pa. — Three people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting in the City of York Friday afternoon. According to York City Police, officers responded to the 400 block of E. Philadelphia Street for a reported shooting at approximately 4:33 p.m. While they were on their...
YORK, PA
One dead in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 killed one woman on Thursday, Dec. 7. Michelle K. Massey, 61, from Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Corner's office at 1:28 p.m. The crash occurred on the Exit 14 off-ramp of I-81 South...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Pa. Marijuana Project releases county-by-county numbers of approved applicants

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project is harder to get into than the Ivy League. Data released by the state this week showed a 94% rejection rate. Of more than 3,500 total applicants across the state, 231 were approved to have a public hearing before the state Board of Pardons. The applications of another 434 people were held for further review on their cases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Harrisburg's East Shore Diner prepares for west shore move

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It's almost moving day for a popular Harrisburg diner!. Owners of the East Shore Diner are making their final preparations to move from their current Harrisburg location across the river to the newly planned Mechanicsburg location. The nearly 40-year diner is being forced to move...
HARRISBURG, PA
Newport man dies after being struck by train in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Newport man died Tuesday after being struck by a train following a crash in Perry County. The 26-year-old man was driving during icy conditions on Lower Bailey Road in Oliver Township shortly before 6 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road and crashed into an embankment, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Conestoga River Club encourages voting for the river in the River of the Year competition

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Conestoga River, which runs through the heart of Lancaster County, is a finalist in the 2023 River of the Year competition. The competition, which is funded by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers, aims to elevate public awareness of specific rivers and recognize important conservation needs.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
