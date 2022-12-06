Read full article on original website
‘It Felt Right’: Kelly Poppinga On Return To BYU Football Staff
PROVO, Utah – After seven years away from his alma mater, Kelly Poppinga returned to the BYU football program on Thursday. Poppinga, a former BYU linebacker and assistant coach on Bronco Mendenhall’s staff, left Provo to continue coaching at the University of Virginia and then a year at Boise State.
BYU Football Will Retain Jernaro Gilford On Defensive Staff
PROVO, Utah – One of the early tasks for BYU football defensive coordinator Jay Hill is assembling his coaches. Hill, who comes to BYU from Weber State, was formally announced Wednesday. He will work alongside BYU head coach Kalani Sitake to piece together the rest of the defensive staff.
BYU to Retain Cornerbacks Coach Jernaro Gilford
During his introductory press conference, new BYU associate head coach and defensive coordinator Jay Hill announced that BYU will retain cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford. Gilford has been BYU's cornerback coach since 2016 when he was brought on with Kalani Sitake. During his BYU tenure, Gilford has turned the cornerbacks into...
Four-Star Edge Rusher Hunter Clegg Flips Commitment From Stanford To Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- They say winning cures all and that certainly appears to be the case for Utah football. After bullying USC in the Pac-12 Conference Championship for all to see, the Utes have had a rush of commitments ahead of Early Signing Day. Local four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg is the latest Utah commit after recently backing off his long-standing commitment to Stanford.
BYU Football Hires Kelly Poppinga As Special Teams Coordinator
PROVO, Utah – Former BYU football linebacker and assistant coach Kelly Poppinga is back at his alma mater. Poppinga leaves Boise State after one season on The Blue. He returns to BYU as the special teams coordinator and defensive assistant coach on Jay Hill’s defense. The specific defensive position that Poppinga will coach is going to be determined at a later date.
Utah Valley Blows Out BYU For Second Consecutive Crosstown Win
PROVO, Utah – Did we witness the last Utah Valley/BYU basketball game? At this point, BYU might want it to be the final chapter after the Cougars dropped lost to the Wolverines for the second consecutive year. Utah Valley defeated BYU 75-60 at the Marriott Center on a snowy...
The Fairest Criticism of Kalani Sitake
When I was in school at Utah State my part-time job was substitute teacher (!) They let any schmuck off the street teach their children up there, K-12. It's incredible. One of my first days was at Logan High School teaching 9th graders. I went in casual. Cool. Had some fun trivia games and stuff I was going to play. I was in a great mood. Kids were gonna love my approach. Thirty minutes into my first period, kids were standing on their desks throwing paper balls at each other. They were listening to music, playing cards etc ... Eventually a teacher from across the hall came in and said WHAT IS GOING ON IN HERE?!"
BREAKING: Former BYU Edge Rusher Logan Fano transfers to Utah
After entering the transfer portal, Logan Fano will join his brother Spencer at Utah.
Jacksonville State Vs. Utah Updates, In-Game Analysis
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball is back in action at the Huntsman Center playing host to Jacksonville State– a first-time meeting for the two programs. The Utes resume non-conference play after getting off to a great 2-0 start in Pac-12 play last week. Utah especially made a splash last Thursday knocking off No. 4 Arizona at the Huntsman before heading up to Pullman on Sunday to take on Washington State in an overtime thriller.
Gavin Baxter Announces He Is Medically Retiring From Basketball
SALT LAKE CITY- Sports are filled with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Any smart athlete knows they are always one play away from their last. Unfortunately, for Utah’s Gavin Baxter that day has come with him officially announcing his medical retirement from basketball. Head coach...
Utah Leaves No Doubt Against Jacksonville State With Smothering Win
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball was back in action at the Huntsman Center playing host to Jacksonville State– a first-time meeting for the two programs. The Utes wasted very little time getting things going jumping out to a 19-0 lead to start the game. Utah would leave no doubt in this game, smothering Jacksonville State 99-58.
BYU Edge Rusher Logan Fano Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Logan Fano is the latest BYU football player to enter the Transfer Portal. Fano is a former four-star recruit who signed with BYU in the 2021 recruiting class. Fano announced his intentions to enter the portal via social media. “I want to thank BYU for the...
BYU’s Ed Lamb Lands Northern Colorado Job, Staffer Follows
PROVO, Utah – BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb is the next head coach at Northern Colorado. Lamb has worked on BYU’s staff for seven seasons in various roles. This year he worked with special teams and safeties. Previously he worked with linebackers. Lamb, a former BYU linebacker...
Report: BYU To Hire Weber State’s Jay Hill As Defensive Coordinator
PROVO, Utah – BYU football is hiring Weber State head coach Jay Hill to take over as defensive coordinator. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the news. Landing Jay Hill is a massive pull for BYU as it transitions into the Big 12 Conference in 2023. Hill compiled a 68-39 record in nine seasons as the headman at Weber State. He led the Wildcats to six FCS Playoff appearances in Ogden.
BYU assistant Ed Lamb announced as next head football coach at Northern Colorado
Lamb will become the second BYU assistant coach to leave the program, joining defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, who stepped down after the 35-26 win over Stanford.
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
Utah football fans spending big money getting to Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There's a good reason most University of Utah football fans who are going to the 2023 Rose Bowl are driving: the price of flying to the big game is sky high. "The willingness of people to do this is a little crazy," said travel...
