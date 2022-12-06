ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals

The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
decrypt.co

GOP Congressman Cawthorn Fined for Promoting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Cryptocurrency

The House Ethics Committee said it “found substantial evidence” that Cawthorn had promoted a cryptocurrency in which he had invested $150,000. The United States House Committee on Ethics slapped Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) with a $15,237 fine for violating rules protecting against conflicts of interest by promoting a cryptocurrency he had invested.
NBC Chicago

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Hit With Campaign Finance Complaint Over GOP ‘Dark' Money

An ethics watchdog group asked the Federal Election Commission to investigate former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for alleged "serious violations" of election law. The complaint by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, cites Bankman-Fried's admitted contributions of "dark" money to Republican election efforts during the 2022 primary season.
WASHINGTON STATE
cryptopotato.com

Senator Lummis Now Believes Ether is a Security

Both Lummis and CFTC chair Rostin Benham have flipped stances on Ether’s status as a commodity. Yet another US politician at the center of crypto industry regulation has changed stances on Ether’s legal classification. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) revealed Wednesday that she now views the second largest cryptocurrency...
CoinTelegraph

US lawmakers want State Department to justify crypto rewards and disclose payouts

The United States lawmakers have proposed an amendment to the State Department Basic Authorities Act of 1956 that includes information on crypto rewards and payouts. The proposed amendment under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) requires the Department of State, an executive department of the U.S. federal government responsible for the country's foreign policy and relations, to inform about any crypto payouts or rewards within 15 days of making it.
NBC Chicago

Commanders' Dan Snyder ‘Intimidated Witnesses,' Interfered in Misconduct Investigations, Scathing Report Says

The Washington Commanders organization and NFL covered up decades of sexual misconduct and the team’s owner Dan Snyder tried to interfere with investigations into allegations of a toxic workplace, according to a scathing congressional report released Thursday. The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a 79-page report...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Chicago

wisconsin news

A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail last month. The man is now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy