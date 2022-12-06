Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals
The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
decrypt.co
GOP Congressman Cawthorn Fined for Promoting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Cryptocurrency
The House Ethics Committee said it “found substantial evidence” that Cawthorn had promoted a cryptocurrency in which he had invested $150,000. The United States House Committee on Ethics slapped Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) with a $15,237 fine for violating rules protecting against conflicts of interest by promoting a cryptocurrency he had invested.
CoinTelegraph
Rep. Cawthorn fined for ethics breach over Let’s Go Brandon token promo
The outgoing United States House Representative Madison Cawthorn has been fined over $15,000 by the House Committee on Ethics for his promotion of a cryptocurrency in which he had an undisclosed investment. A report released by the Committee on Dec. 6 after a seven-month-long investigation found Cawthorn “improperly promoted a...
NBC Chicago
House Passes Massive $858 Billion Defense Bill That Would Scrap Military Covid Vaccine Mandate, Teeing Up Senate Vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has passed a massive bill to fund the Defense Department for fiscal year 2023, teeing up a final vote in the Senate in the coming days that would send the $858 billion behemoth to President Joe Biden's desk, where he is expected to sign it.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Hit With Campaign Finance Complaint Over GOP ‘Dark' Money
An ethics watchdog group asked the Federal Election Commission to investigate former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for alleged "serious violations" of election law. The complaint by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, cites Bankman-Fried's admitted contributions of "dark" money to Republican election efforts during the 2022 primary season.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
DOJ Asks Judge to Hold Trump in Contempt Over Classified Documents Subpoena, Reports Say
The DOJ is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump or his office in contempt of court, reports say. The request was spurred by Trump's failure to comply with a subpoena demanding all documents marked classified in his possession. Trump is under criminal investigation for his removal...
Sen. Warren Raises Considers To Federal Reserve & Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation About Crypto Firms & Banks Relationships
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock photo) ***. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren...
cryptopotato.com
Senator Lummis Now Believes Ether is a Security
Both Lummis and CFTC chair Rostin Benham have flipped stances on Ether’s status as a commodity. Yet another US politician at the center of crypto industry regulation has changed stances on Ether’s legal classification. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) revealed Wednesday that she now views the second largest cryptocurrency...
U.S. jurist Alan Dershowitz troubled by proposed Israel court reforms
JERUSALEM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. legal scholar who has advised several Israeli leaders opposes judicial reforms sought by members of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming hard-right government, warning the country's democratic credentials could suffer.
Biden Administration Brings WNBA Star Brittney Griner Home After She Was Imprisoned for 10 Months in Russia
WNBA star Brittney Griner is "safe, she is on a plane, she is on her way home," said President Joe Biden, whose administration negotiated a prisoner swap. "She will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones, and she should have been there all along." Griner was arrested...
CoinTelegraph
US lawmakers want State Department to justify crypto rewards and disclose payouts
The United States lawmakers have proposed an amendment to the State Department Basic Authorities Act of 1956 that includes information on crypto rewards and payouts. The proposed amendment under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) requires the Department of State, an executive department of the U.S. federal government responsible for the country's foreign policy and relations, to inform about any crypto payouts or rewards within 15 days of making it.
Who Is Viktor Bout? Russian Dealer in Griner Swap Was Being Held at Illinois Facility
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, widely known as the "Merchant of Death," was serving time at an Illinois facility before he became part of a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner, officials announced Thursday. Bout is widely known abroad for having fueled some of the...
Commanders' Dan Snyder ‘Intimidated Witnesses,' Interfered in Misconduct Investigations, Scathing Report Says
The Washington Commanders organization and NFL covered up decades of sexual misconduct and the team’s owner Dan Snyder tried to interfere with investigations into allegations of a toxic workplace, according to a scathing congressional report released Thursday. The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a 79-page report...
wisconsin news
A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail last month. The man is now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0