Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Additional candidates file for positions on Chillicothe City Council and Livingston County Health Center Board
Another candidate has filed for the Chillicothe City Council for the April 4th Municipal Election. Incumbent Pam Jarding filed for Fourth Ward Council Member on December 7th. Candidates who filed on December 6th include incumbents Mayor Theresa Kelly, First Ward Council Member Reed Dupy, Second Ward Council Member Wayne Cunningham, and Council Member At Large Thomas Ashbrook. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper filed for Third Ward Council Member.
kttn.com
House burns to the foundation on Northwest 23rd Street in Grundy County
The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Northwest 23rd Street on Wednesday morning, December 7th. The house was owned by Jason and Jenny Hunter who report that the house burnt to the foundation. No one was living in the house, and no one was in it at the time the fire started.
kttn.com
Woman facing murder charge in Livingston County has jury trial scheduled for May 15th in Clinton County
A jury trial has been scheduled in Clinton County for a woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a hospital patient in Chillicothe. The trial for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is set for May 15th through 19th. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 4th. Hall’s motion to disqualify the prosecutor was heard and overruled.
kttn.com
New “Century Farm” owners in the Green Hills Region recognized
A number of farms in the Green Hills Region have received Missouri Century Farm designations in 2022. Individuals recognized as owning Century Farms include:. Caldwell County owners are Michael and Judy Baker, and Virgil Gentry. Daviess County Century Farms include those belonging to John Pulley and Barrie and Julie Bothwell.
kttn.com
Purchase of two Dixie Chopper mowers one of many agenda items addressed at Trenton Park Board meeting
The Trenton Park Board December 7th approved the purchase of mowers and decided to pledge money for an American Rescue Plan Act grant opportunity for tourism. Two Dixie Chopper XCaliber mowers will be purchased from Legendary Small Engine for $14,003 each, or $28,006 total. Each mower will have a 74-inch deck and a Kawasaki 35-horsepower engine. They will have a three-year unlimited bumper-to-bumper warranty.
kttn.com
Trenton R-9 Board of Education to review audit at meeting on December 13th
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss an audit next week. The board will meet at the school district office on December 13, 2022, at 5:30 pm. Other items on the agenda include election filing dates, the John T. Belcher Scholarship, summer school, the Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury, an internet bid, and a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan amendment.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
kttn.com
100 year old Carrollton woman sells farm after working it for over 90 years
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand, and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
kttn.com
Brookfield man facing two counts of child molestation sentenced on December 6th
A Brookfield man who pleaded guilty in Linn County in October to two felony counts of first-degree child molestation was sentenced on December 6th. Will Hoskins was sentenced on each count to 10 years in the Division of Adult Institutions to run consecutively with each other. The execution was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years. A third count of felony first-degree child molestation was dismissed in October.
kttn.com
North Central Missouri College now enrolling for classes on the Savannah campus
Along with courses offered at the Main Campus, Barton Farm, and online. Students can now also enroll for classes at the Savannah Campus for spring 2023. A full line of course offerings is now available and can be found by visiting the North Central Missouri College website. NCMC spring semester classes begin Monday, January 9th.
kttn.com
Candidate files for seat on the Trenton City Council
A candidate has filed for a seat on the Trenton City Council. Michael Opitz of 1510 Nichols Street filed for Third Ward Council Member on December 8th. He is the first candidate to file for the Trenton City Council. The candidate filing period at the Trenton City Hall will go...
kttn.com
Phil Hoffman receives Missouri Community College Association Distinguished Alumni award
Phil Hoffman, from Trenton, was recently recognized by the Missouri Community College Association for his outstanding alumni support of North Central Missouri College and Missouri community colleges. Phil was honored with the 2022 Distinguished Alumni award at the statewide MCCA convention held in St. Louis, MO. This award is prestigiously...
kttn.com
Choirs from Trenton R-9 School District to perform at area events
Trenton R-9 choirs will present a vespers service and a winter concert next week. Vocal Music Instructor Tyler Busick reports the vespers service at the First Baptist Church of Trenton on December 11th at 5 pm will include scripture readings from area pastors and communal singing of Christmas carols. Songs...
kttn.com
Traffic shift planned today for Highway 65 bridge over Highway 6 in Trenton
The Grundy County Highway 65 bridge over Highway 6 in Trenton is currently undergoing a rehabilitation project. Contractors from Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, are constructing the rehabilitation in two stages. Stage one began in October 2022. The bridge was narrowed to one...
kttn.com
Several candidates file for positions to be determined in April 4, 2023 election
Candidate filing for the April 4th Municipal Election started Tuesday morning, December 6, 2022. Candidates who filed for the Trenton R-9 Board of Education are incumbents Jason Hostetler and Brandon Gibler. There is one race for the Chillicothe City Council. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper have filed for Third...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dora Martha Bennett
Dora Martha Bennett, 94, of Browning, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri. Dora was born on June 11, 1928, to Roy and Edna (Steele) Cotter in Browning. At 9 years old Dora was saved at Mt. Zion Church. In September 1958 she became a faithful member of the Browning Baptist Church. She met Charles Leon Bennett in Browning and they moved to Pullman, Washington for a short time where they were married on August 6, 1945. They returned to Browning to run the farm while Dora also worked at Whitaker Cable for many years until its closing, then worked at Con Agra for many years. Dora was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the WMU.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dena Ellen Shoop
On December 6, 2022, Dena Ellen Shoop fearlessly took her place with the Lord. Dena was born to Noel and Velda (Maude) Russell on October 29, 1954, in Trenton, Mo. Dena lived most of her life in Green City, Mo graduating Valedictorian from Green City High School in 1973. On...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Rodney Jay Rosekrans
Rodney Jay Rosekrans – age 64 of Cowgill, MO passed away Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022. Rodney was born on October 30, 1958, the son of Dick and Mary Ellen (Slee) Rosekrans in Vinton, IA. He married Gayle Schild on August 2nd, 1980, in Vinton, IA. Rodney was a truck driver. He loved fishing and hunting.
kttn.com
Obituary: Eugene Steven Bridge
Eugene Steven Bridge, 64, of Bethany, died December 4, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital. Eugene was born November 29, 1958, in Downey, California to Conchita (Lopez) and Robert E. Bridge. Eugene worked as a mechanic before his retirement. He is survived by his step-sons: Jesse and Jordan Wills, Trenton...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Lucille Bathgate
Ferris “Lucille” Bathgate, 81, Princeton, MO passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at a Trenton, MO hospital. Lucille was born on December 23, 1940, the daughter of Roy and Coy Stout. She attended Ravanna school and then married James Keith Swigart on October 12, 1957. They were blessed...
Comments / 0