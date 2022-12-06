Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Michael Jordan explains why he'd rather take on Steph Curry 1-on-1 instead of LeBron James
In 2019, Jordan claimed that Steph wasn't a Hall of Fame candidate yet but took it back 2 years later.
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
Steve Kerr reveals harsh reality James Wiseman is facing in return to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors recalled James Wiseman from the G League. He’s set to play in the defending champions’ game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, too, contributing off the bench as the Warriors try and steal a road win without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
silverscreenandroll.com
Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Anthony Davis are all considered ‘day-to-day’
The Lakers walk into Toronto on Wednesday a supremely shorthanded side with their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis both sidelined along with fellow starter Patrick Beverley. Davis is still dealing with the lingering effects of flu-like symptoms that forced him out of the game against Cleveland on Tuesday while LeBron is out with left ankle soreness and PatBev with right knee soreness.
Yardbarker
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
Paul Pierce Posts A Pic Of Himself, Michael Jordan, And Kobe Bryant In The Club: "Who Is Taking The Last Shot?"
Paul Pierce posted a photo of him with legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant at a club.
Stephen Curry Names His All-Time NBA Starting Five
He put himself at the point guard position while surrounding himself with other legends.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?
The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Ime Udoka-Celtics Take
Nia Long was asked about Ime Udoka during a recent red carpet. Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Makes His Feelings On LeBron James Clear
On Tuesday, LeBron James made his annual return to Northeast Ohio, as his Los Angeles Lakers took on his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs got the best of James in a 116-102 win, as his partner in crime, Anthony Davis, was forced to exit the game early because of flu-like symptoms.
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis shares frustration after aggravating back injury
Terence Davis is questionable against the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing the past two games due to lower back soreness.
Coach K gives message to Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils
Duke basketball great Carlos Boozer, a 2001 national champ who played 13 years in the NBA and won an Olympic gold medal while Mike Krzyzewski served as head coach of Team USA in 2008, was in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday before his induction into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame. He spoke to ...
Stephen Curry Boldly Picks Himself Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, And Larry Bird
Stephen Curry is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, and he is widely considered the best shooter in NBA history. He most recently led the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 NBA championship winning his first Finals MVP in the process. Most people would agree that Stephen Curry is a top ...
Lakers News: Jaylen Brown Reflects On LeBron James's Conversation With Media About Controversial Jerry Jones Photo
Can a Celtic and a Laker be supportive of each off the court?
"Kobe was a better individual talent, but Magic got everyone else better" — Stephen A Smith leaves Kobe Bryant out of his top five all-time list
ESPN's Stephen A Smith discussed leaving out Los Angles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant from his all-time top-five list.
