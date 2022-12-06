ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley

As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
silverscreenandroll.com

Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Anthony Davis are all considered ‘day-to-day’

The Lakers walk into Toronto on Wednesday a supremely shorthanded side with their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis both sidelined along with fellow starter Patrick Beverley. Davis is still dealing with the lingering effects of flu-like symptoms that forced him out of the game against Cleveland on Tuesday while LeBron is out with left ankle soreness and PatBev with right knee soreness.
Yardbarker

Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?

The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Ime Udoka-Celtics Take

Nia Long was asked about Ime Udoka during a recent red carpet. Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Yardbarker

Kevin Love Makes His Feelings On LeBron James Clear

On Tuesday, LeBron James made his annual return to Northeast Ohio, as his Los Angeles Lakers took on his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs got the best of James in a 116-102 win, as his partner in crime, Anthony Davis, was forced to exit the game early because of flu-like symptoms.
BlueDevilCountry

Coach K gives message to Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils

Duke basketball great Carlos Boozer, a 2001 national champ who played 13 years in the NBA and won an Olympic gold medal while Mike Krzyzewski served as head coach of Team USA in 2008, was in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday before his induction into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame. He spoke to ...

