The boys basketball season is just getting underway, and the Portland Interscholastic League (PIL) will once again be one of the most hotly contested races in the state. The race for the title went down to the final week of the season before the Cleveland Warriors closed out a historic season to win the title last season. The Lincoln Cardinals were close last season, and they are the favorite to win this season, but the Warriors and Roosevelt Roughriders are expected to be strong contenders.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO