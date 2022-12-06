Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Eagles suffer setback with former Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles’ recent string of injuries continued on Tuesday with news that DE Robert Quinn is heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery to his knee this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Marcus Mariota benched, rookie Desmond Ridder new starting quarterback for Atlanta Falcons: Report
Marcus Mariota’s time as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end. The Falcons have benched the veteran and will start rookie Desmond Ridder when they face the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 17, according to a report from NFL.com. The Falcons have a bye this week.
Browns Wide Receiver Placed On The Injured Reserve
The Cleveland Browns are light on wide receiving depth for the final five weeks. Cleveland placed Anthony Schwartz on the injured reserve Wednesday. Last year's third-round pick left Sunday's win over the Houston Texans with a concussion. In a corresponding move, the Browns claimed receiver Jaelon Darden off waivers from...
Eagles release 3 players from the practice squad ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants
The Eagles announced three 53-man roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Giants and also made three corresponding practice squad moves as well. Talented defensive end Janarius Robinson was activated to the active roster from the injured reserve, and safety Andre Chachere was waived from the active roster. and veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn was placed on injured reserve.
T.J. Watt downgraded; Chuks Okorafor, Najee Harris upgraded on Steelers' injury report
Two starters on the Pittsburgh Steelers offense were upgraded on the league-mandated injury report Thursday, but the news for the MVP of the defense went the opposite direction. T.J. Watt did not practice Thursday after he had been listed as a limited participant the day prior. It’s possible, however, Watt...
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan, ex-Lakers shooter and DoorDash Driver, signs two-way deal with Timberwolves, per report
Matt Ryan certainly didn't need to wait long to find a new job. Only a week after getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, the undrafted sharpshooter and fan-favorite has landed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Ryan was one...
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 13
As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
NBC Sports
Eagles veteran defensive end reportedly going on IR
Eagles veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is reportedly heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, 32, is having a scope on his injured knee this week and will be placed on IR, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. According to NFL Network, there’s “optimism” Quinn will be able to return for the...
CBS Sports
Randy Moss says Peyton Manning is to blame for the two not playing together at Tennessee
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss were two of the biggest college football stars of 1990s. In fact, the two were finalists for the Heisman Trophy during the 1997 season at Tennessee and Marshall, respectively, but they could have been teammates in Knoxville, if not for some ill-timed tardiness. Moss joined...
2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Who Do Jaguars Take in Top-10?
The 2023 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer with each Sunday. For 14 teams set to make the postseason, the draft is the last thing on anyone's mind. But for over a dozen of other teams, attention can soon be turned fully to the draft. With the Jaguars sitting...
Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Is Benched
The Falcons are officially making a change at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Thursday that Desmond Ridder will be the starter moving forward. Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of this year's draft. He finished his college career at Cincinnati as a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
CBS Sports
Texas A&M recruiting: Rueben Owens, No. 1 RB for 2023, commits to Aggies after decommitting from Louisville
The nation's top running back is headed to College Station after a high-profile decommitment from Louisville. Four-star Rueben Owens committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday night, just hours after he flipped from Louisville in wake of former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm finalizing a deal to become the new coach of the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Designated to return from IR
Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following his stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report
Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps in Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Set to miss practice
Davis won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Davis is one of several Jets players who are battling the flu at this stage of the week. The wideout has two more chances to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills, but now that he's started the week with a missed session, Davis' status in worth tracking. In the Jets' 27-22 loss to the Vikings this past weekend, he served as the clear No. 2 option in the passing game behind star rookie Garrett Wilson, catching five of his 10 targets for 85 yards.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday
Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice
James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
