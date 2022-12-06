ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage

By Erica Murphy
 2 days ago
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.

It's called Ozempic, and for some people with type 2 diabetes, the once weekly injection is a game changer.

The drug helps the body to use the insulin it already makes and curbs the appetite.

But Ozempic also helps with weight loss, and that's why so many folks are scrambling to take it.

"Oh my God. I can eat my burgers, my fries and my malts and just inject myself once a week and look like Jennifer Aniston! Who wouldn't want in on that? I mean that's the buzz, that's the Hollywood buzz," cardiologist Joel Kahn said.

The problem is that with the "buzz" comes increased demand, making it hard for pharmacies to fill these prescriptions for people needing the weekly injections to maintain good blood sugar levels.

Some doctors like Kahn think drugs like Ozempic are getting in the way of people becoming healthier for real.

"Let's give a shoutout for the concept that you can reverse type 2 diabetes. Don't get stuck in the mindset that we're managing your diabetes," Kahn said.

We did reach out to the company that makes Ozempic to ask about the shortage. They provided this emailed statement:

"We are currently experiencing intermittent supply disruptions on various doses of Ozempic ® due to the combination of incredible demand coupled with overall global supply constraints. While product continues to be manufactured and shipped, patients in some areas of the country will experience delays. We are making both short and long-term investments to solve for these temporary challenges. Anyone concerned with continuity of treatment should contact their healthcare provider.

While we recognize that some healthcare providers may be prescribing Ozempic ® for patients whose goal is to lose weight, it is up to the clinical discretion of each healthcare provider to choose the best treatment approach for their patients. Novo Nordisk does not promote, suggest, or encourage off-label use of our medicines and is committed to fully complying with all applicable US laws and regulations in the promotion of our products. We trust that healthcare providers are evaluating a patient’s individual needs and determining which medicine is right for that particular patient.”

