ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Valley, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Traffic accident on I-90 shuts down two lanes

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders are on the scene of a crash on I-90 heading east Friday night. The accident happened just after 10:15 at US-20 near Cherry Valley at mile marker 17.5. Two of the three eastbound lanes are blocked. Investigators say drivers should try to reroute.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Injuries, Possible Vehicle on Fire

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. On I-39 just South of the bypass. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. One vehicle might be on fire. Not confirmed. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Approx. 300 traffic stops in Winnebago County in the last 72 hours

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. We keep everyone...
WIFR

Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street. Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time. This...
FREEPORT, IL
WGN TV

2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say

ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
ELGIN, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.

Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Another Auto Accident in Boone County

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Boone County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx.. 5:30 am. In the neighborhood of Davis School and Pearl St Rd. Avoid the area for a bit. Bookmark our website and check back later on, for possible updates. If you have...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Two shot during attempted robbery on Avon Street in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two young men are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries after a person they knew tried to rob them Thursday. Just before 5 p.m., Freeport police dispatched to the 600 block of W. Avon Street. At the scene, police found two men, ages 18 and 20, suffering...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Police: 81-year-old woman almost robbed in Freeport

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An 81-year-old woman claims a man tried to rob her in Freeport. According to the woman, the man approached her just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in the 2000 block of W. Galena Avenue. She says the man demanded money and threatened her life by saying he was armed with a weapon.
FREEPORT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy