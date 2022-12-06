Read full article on original website
WIFR
Traffic accident on I-90 shuts down two lanes
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders are on the scene of a crash on I-90 heading east Friday night. The accident happened just after 10:15 at US-20 near Cherry Valley at mile marker 17.5. Two of the three eastbound lanes are blocked. Investigators say drivers should try to reroute.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Injuries, Possible Vehicle on Fire
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. On I-39 just South of the bypass. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. One vehicle might be on fire. Not confirmed. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into a pole in Loves Park
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. One vehicle is reported to have crashed into a pole. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is unknown on the severity of...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Approx. 300 traffic stops in Winnebago County in the last 72 hours
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. We keep everyone...
WIFR
Vehicle fire detours traffic at I-39/Bus. 20 exchange in Cherry Valley
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists are urged to avoid the I-39/U.S. Business 20 exchange as crews on are site due to a large vehicle fire. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to investigate the cause of the fire and detour traffic from the area.
Whiteside County K9 unit tracks down burglary suspect following pursuit Thursday morning
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — A burglary suspect was caught in Whiteside County after a police pursuit thanks to the efforts of a K9 unit, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, Dec. 8 at about 8:10 a.m., deputies were on a routine patrol...
Autopsy shows missing Algonquin woman died as a result of drowning after her body was found in Fox River
The coroner says that the 52-year-old woman who went missing in Algonquin and was found in the Fox River on Monday is believed to have died as a result of drowning. The Kane County Coroner’s Office said they were called around 8:50 a.m. Monday to the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road in Carpentersville. […]
WIFR
Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street. Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time. This...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a bad accident in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting a bad accident in Winnebago County. It is currently ongoing near E State and Fairview. Initial reports are saying that a vehicle has rolled over. And it is reported to have landed in the nearby creek. Two people are reported to be possibly trapped inside. And the...
MyStateline.com
Homicide suspect caught 1 year after crash that killed East High School football player
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won't be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle. This came as a shock to the more than 14-hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the plant couldn't officially close.
2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say
ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
Driver flees Rockford Police, crashes into empty house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two men were arrested late Wednesday after fleeing police and crashing into an empty house on Broadway. According to police, officers tried to stop a car in the 2600 block of Broadway around 10:25 p.m., but the driver sped away. The car crashed into a house in the […]
4 Aurora police officers followed department policy in moments leading up to deadly crash: officials
AURORA, Ill. - Four Aurora police officers acted properly and followed department policy in the moments leading up to a crash that killed two men in June, the Kane County State's Attorney said Friday. On June 10, Aurora police learned that Arlington Heights police were searching for several individuals believed...
Firefighters douse flames at Loves Park steel company
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire possibly caused by dry chemicals at a Loves Park steel treatment company on Wednesday morning. Fire companies were called to Progressive Steel Treating Inc, at 922 Lawn Drive, around 9:30 a.m. When the first engines arrived on the scene, fire and smoke could […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.
Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Another Auto Accident in Boone County
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Boone County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx.. 5:30 am. In the neighborhood of Davis School and Pearl St Rd. Avoid the area for a bit. Bookmark our website and check back later on, for possible updates. If you have...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Facing DUI Charge Following Fiery Head-on Crash Sends One to the Hospital
On Monday evening, Ogle County Deputies, along with Lynn Scott Rock EMS were dispatched to the intersection of North Illinois Route 251 and East Lindenwood Road for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. It was further reported that one vehicle on scene was fully engulfed in flames from the accident. After...
WIFR
Two shot during attempted robbery on Avon Street in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two young men are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries after a person they knew tried to rob them Thursday. Just before 5 p.m., Freeport police dispatched to the 600 block of W. Avon Street. At the scene, police found two men, ages 18 and 20, suffering...
WIFR
Police: 81-year-old woman almost robbed in Freeport
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An 81-year-old woman claims a man tried to rob her in Freeport. According to the woman, the man approached her just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in the 2000 block of W. Galena Avenue. She says the man demanded money and threatened her life by saying he was armed with a weapon.
