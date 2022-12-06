ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

vincennespbs.org

Another weekend of holiday fun in Vincennes

More Christmas time fun is slated for this weekend in Vincennes. Friday night is the annual Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. The route begins at First and Main and goes East to 10th Street. From Noon to 8 on Friday the Christkindle Market takes place at the lot...
VINCENNES, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt

Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

New Donut Bank location now open on Evansville's west side

There's a new option for coffee, donuts, and more on Evansville's west side. Officials with Donut Bank announced the opening of their new west side location on Tuesday. The new location is open now at 4800 W. Lloyd Expressway. Hours of operations run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday...
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Stewart Hotel Returns as Apartments

Jasper- The Stewart Hotel sits on the corner of Main and 8th Streets in Jasper. Opened in the late 1800s, the hotel has seen expansions and changes throughout its history. Most recently, it was the site of Thom and Demotte Law Offices. “The upper levels looked like they had been...
JASPER, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

JDCPL Libraries collecting donations for DOVE through the holidays

The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library system will continue to be a collection point for donations to the DOVE Recovery House for Women through the month of December. Collection points will be at the Jasper, Ferdinand, Dubois, & Birdseye libraries. The Items most needed are:. Cleaning Supplies. Office Supplies. Snacks. Feminine...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

New strip mall planned in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new strip mall is coming to Newburgh next year. A retail listing shows it will be built on High Point Drive, which officials say is extension of the Warrick Wellness Trail. The listing shows it will have good visibility from State Road 66, plenty of...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City K9 retirement brings ‘bittersweet’ moment

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says they’re feeling bittersweet after a successful K9 officer retired after seven years of service. K9 Piko’s last day in the Tell City PD came Monday night, marking his last day before retirement. “During his time in service, K9 Piko made an impact on our […]
TELL CITY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Huntingburg teen selected for national training

Ruthie Sherer, a member of the Dubois County CARES Youth Leadership Team, recently completed the first step of the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s youth Training Of Trainers course. Sherer was one of only a dozen youth nationwide selected for the current class. Training Of Trainers is intended to...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Rebecca A. “Becky” Matheis, 71, Jasper

Rebecca A. “Becky” Matheis, 71, of Jasper, passed away at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, surrounded by family in Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. Becky was born in Washington, Indiana, on December 21, 1950, to Robert and Catherine (Steinhart) Terwiske. She married Alan Matheis on January...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deaconess Women’s Hospital wins several national awards

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Women’s Hospital in Newburgh was recently recognized with several national awards. Two of the awards, which came from the Women’s Choice Award, named Deaconess Women’s Hospital as one of America’s best for Mammogram Imaging as well as Obstetrics. “As a breast cancer survivor, I learned the hard way that where […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville arcade seeks answers for damaged window

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A popular arcade on Evansville’s west side is searching for answers after owners discovered a shattered window during a routine walkthrough. But how it happened, and who is responsible, remains a mystery, and the business is left wondering, was this an accident, or something malicious? Clint Hoskins was performing a routine […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New modern housing opens up in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More people will now be able to live along North Main Street in Evansville. “North on Main” owners held a ribbon cutting for their apartment complex on Tuesday. It’s located where the old Buehler IGA used to be, a business that ended up shutting its doors five years ago. Tours were […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Greeks’ Candy Shop needs help with revitalization efforts

A historic Gibson County destination is getting a little help with its revitalization efforts. Indiana Landmarks is now helping to guide the Downtown Princeton Association when it comes to the revitalization of Greek’s Candy Shop. Renovations are currently underway right now on the old building. Officials say support beams,...
PRINCETON, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

City of Jasper municipal pool renovation on the horizon

The City of Jasper is making plans to begin renovations to the 65-year-old municipal pool. During Tuesday’s regular redevelopment commission meeting, the members discussed using funds collected by the Central Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District to create a TIF-backed bond to cover the engineering fees and construction of the exterior aquatic center. The Jasper Redevelopment Commission oversees the funds captured by the TIF distict.
JASPER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to Indy after US 41 crash in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan woman was flown to Indianapolis with serious injuries following a two-car crash on US 41. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Section Street and US 41 in Sullivan at approximately 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. Investigating troopers found that a passenger vehicle driven by a […]
SULLIVAN, IN

