Read full article on original website
Related
Enjoy a Fresh and Rustic Dining Experience at This Beautiful KY ‘Farm to Table’ Cafe [VIDEO, PICS]
The Tri-State Bucket List began in 2014 as a way of shining the spotlight on locally owned restaurants throughout western Kentucky and southern Indiana. It began that year at the Island Dairy Freeze--a location we revisited in the summer of 2020. While I've enjoyed showcasing local businesses, I've also reap...
vincennespbs.org
Another weekend of holiday fun in Vincennes
More Christmas time fun is slated for this weekend in Vincennes. Friday night is the annual Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. The route begins at First and Main and goes East to 10th Street. From Noon to 8 on Friday the Christkindle Market takes place at the lot...
Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt
Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
wevv.com
New Donut Bank location now open on Evansville's west side
There's a new option for coffee, donuts, and more on Evansville's west side. Officials with Donut Bank announced the opening of their new west side location on Tuesday. The new location is open now at 4800 W. Lloyd Expressway. Hours of operations run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday...
witzamfm.com
Stewart Hotel Returns as Apartments
Jasper- The Stewart Hotel sits on the corner of Main and 8th Streets in Jasper. Opened in the late 1800s, the hotel has seen expansions and changes throughout its history. Most recently, it was the site of Thom and Demotte Law Offices. “The upper levels looked like they had been...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
JDCPL Libraries collecting donations for DOVE through the holidays
The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library system will continue to be a collection point for donations to the DOVE Recovery House for Women through the month of December. Collection points will be at the Jasper, Ferdinand, Dubois, & Birdseye libraries. The Items most needed are:. Cleaning Supplies. Office Supplies. Snacks. Feminine...
14news.com
New strip mall planned in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new strip mall is coming to Newburgh next year. A retail listing shows it will be built on High Point Drive, which officials say is extension of the Warrick Wellness Trail. The listing shows it will have good visibility from State Road 66, plenty of...
Tell City K9 retirement brings ‘bittersweet’ moment
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says they’re feeling bittersweet after a successful K9 officer retired after seven years of service. K9 Piko’s last day in the Tell City PD came Monday night, marking his last day before retirement. “During his time in service, K9 Piko made an impact on our […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Huntingburg teen selected for national training
Ruthie Sherer, a member of the Dubois County CARES Youth Leadership Team, recently completed the first step of the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s youth Training Of Trainers course. Sherer was one of only a dozen youth nationwide selected for the current class. Training Of Trainers is intended to...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Rebecca A. “Becky” Matheis, 71, Jasper
Rebecca A. “Becky” Matheis, 71, of Jasper, passed away at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, surrounded by family in Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. Becky was born in Washington, Indiana, on December 21, 1950, to Robert and Catherine (Steinhart) Terwiske. She married Alan Matheis on January...
Deaconess Women’s Hospital wins several national awards
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Women’s Hospital in Newburgh was recently recognized with several national awards. Two of the awards, which came from the Women’s Choice Award, named Deaconess Women’s Hospital as one of America’s best for Mammogram Imaging as well as Obstetrics. “As a breast cancer survivor, I learned the hard way that where […]
Evansville arcade seeks answers for damaged window
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A popular arcade on Evansville’s west side is searching for answers after owners discovered a shattered window during a routine walkthrough. But how it happened, and who is responsible, remains a mystery, and the business is left wondering, was this an accident, or something malicious? Clint Hoskins was performing a routine […]
New modern housing opens up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More people will now be able to live along North Main Street in Evansville. “North on Main” owners held a ribbon cutting for their apartment complex on Tuesday. It’s located where the old Buehler IGA used to be, a business that ended up shutting its doors five years ago. Tours were […]
vincennespbs.org
Greeks’ Candy Shop needs help with revitalization efforts
A historic Gibson County destination is getting a little help with its revitalization efforts. Indiana Landmarks is now helping to guide the Downtown Princeton Association when it comes to the revitalization of Greek’s Candy Shop. Renovations are currently underway right now on the old building. Officials say support beams,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
City of Jasper municipal pool renovation on the horizon
The City of Jasper is making plans to begin renovations to the 65-year-old municipal pool. During Tuesday’s regular redevelopment commission meeting, the members discussed using funds collected by the Central Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District to create a TIF-backed bond to cover the engineering fees and construction of the exterior aquatic center. The Jasper Redevelopment Commission oversees the funds captured by the TIF distict.
1 flown to Indy after US 41 crash in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan woman was flown to Indianapolis with serious injuries following a two-car crash on US 41. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Section Street and US 41 in Sullivan at approximately 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. Investigating troopers found that a passenger vehicle driven by a […]
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville residents concerned after duck hunters spotted on downtown riverfront
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some Jeffersonville residents are concerned after duck hunters were spotted near the downtown riverfront. Now, city leaders are trying to determine if it's legal. The duck hunting is happening out on the river, but city officials said it's scaring both residents and animals. Ford Miles, who...
Comments / 1