county17.com
DEQ thanks Wyoming miners on National Miner Appreciation Day
GILLETTE, Wyo. – It’s National Miner Appreciation Day, and the Wyoming Division of Environmental Quality is honoring the dedication, hard work, and safety practices of the men and women in the Wyoming mining industry. Today, Dec. 6, marks the 115th anniversary of the Monogah, West Virginia, disaster in...
Game and Fish completes over 65K AIS inspections this season, mussels found on 58 vessels
GILLETTE, Wyo. – With over 65,000 aquatic invasive species inspections completed this year, Wyoming remains one of the few states in the country to have no known populations of quagga or zebra mussels, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. At the end of the 2022 inspection season...
Clouds, sun and a high in the mid-30s expected today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With low pressure expected to push north from southwest Wyoming, areas south of Campbell County are likely to see snow developing later today. Campbell County, on the other hand, is likely to see clouds, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said. Today’s skies...
