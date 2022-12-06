ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed line-ups: Team news as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for World Cup fixture

Portugal’s pursuit of a first World Cup trophy continues as they play Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar.Six years after claiming their first major honours at Euro 2016, the Portuguese are out to become world champions in what is likely captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at the trophy.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upFirst, however, they must avoid an upset by Switzerland, in a competition that has already seen several shocks.The Swiss finished runners-up to Brazil in their group, qualifying with a dramatic win against Serbia on the final matchday, while Portugal’s first round ended...
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Sporting News

Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar

Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022 stats: Cristiano Ronaldo replacement Goncalo Ramos bags tournament's 1st hat trick for Portugal

The round of 16 is complete in what has been a wild World Cup that has gifted us with goals scored left, right and center. One hat trick has been scored, and it was from an unlikely source, with Goncalo Ramos finding the net three times as he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's starting lineup. Fifteen braces have been scored, and the latest saw Kylian Mbappe power France to the last eight of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Poland. That brace put Mbappe in the driver's seat for the World Cup Golden Boot.
scituation.net

World Cup Controversy in Qatar

In a controversial 2010 decision, Qatar won hosting rights to the 22nd World Cup tournament—beating the US, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. The FIFA World Cup is a soccer (when not in America: “football”) tournament, where 32 top international teams compete every four years. It’s known for bringing the world together because any country can qualify. In theory, any country can host, as well—but controversy erupted when Qatar was chosen as the 2022 host.
brytfmonline.com

Qatar begins dismantling Stadium 974 – World Cup 2022

This Tuesday, the dismantling of Estádio 974 began, the day after it hosted the seventh and final match of the 2022 World Cup, to make room for green and recreational areas. Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup, was the last match at the stadium that hosted six other matches in the competition, including Portugal’s first match against Ghana, 3-2, on November 24. , for the H group.
Reuters

Twenty oil tankers wait to cross Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait -shipping agency

ISTANBUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - One more tanker took to 20 on Friday the number of vessels waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the Tribeca shipping agency said, amid talks to disperse the build-up. On Thursday, dismissing pressure from abroad over the lengthening queue, Turkey's maritime authority said it would continue to keep out of its waters oil tankers that lacked the appropriate insurance letters, and it needed time for checks.
CNN

When China and Saudi Arabia meet, nothing matters more than oil

Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Saudi Arabia this week for the first time in nearly seven years, during which he is expected to sign billions of dollars of deals with the world's largest oil exporter and meet leaders from across the Middle East.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals

Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
San Diego Union-Tribune

EXPLAINER: Why can't Lebanon elect a president?

Lebanon has been without a president for over a month, and its legislators since late September have been unable to vote for a new president

