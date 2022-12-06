The round of 16 is complete in what has been a wild World Cup that has gifted us with goals scored left, right and center. One hat trick has been scored, and it was from an unlikely source, with Goncalo Ramos finding the net three times as he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's starting lineup. Fifteen braces have been scored, and the latest saw Kylian Mbappe power France to the last eight of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Poland. That brace put Mbappe in the driver's seat for the World Cup Golden Boot.

2 DAYS AGO