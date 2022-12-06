Read full article on original website
Former Manchester United captain rips Cristiano Ronaldo, who Portugal benched in World Cup match
Manchester United great Gary Neville slammed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo following Ronaldo's benching for the team's World Cup match against Switzerland Tuesday.
Portugal 6-1 Switzerland: World Cup 2022 last 16 – as it happened
The 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, selected ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, scored a fairytale hat-trick as an exhilarating Portugal ran riot
Portugal forced to deny sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE World Cup squad over Switzerland snub
PORTUGAL have strongly denied sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE the World Cup after being dropped for their emphatic win over Switzerland. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, started his country's opening four games in Qatar. But he was then left out of Fernando Santos' XI for the Switzerland...
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed line-ups: Team news as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for World Cup fixture
Portugal’s pursuit of a first World Cup trophy continues as they play Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar.Six years after claiming their first major honours at Euro 2016, the Portuguese are out to become world champions in what is likely captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at the trophy.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upFirst, however, they must avoid an upset by Switzerland, in a competition that has already seen several shocks.The Swiss finished runners-up to Brazil in their group, qualifying with a dramatic win against Serbia on the final matchday, while Portugal’s first round ended...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar and other stars set for quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup, all with...
Sporting News
Who is in the World Cup final? Teams that will play 2022 championship match on December 18 in Doha, Qatar
After a group stage that halved the field and removed former champions including Germany and Uruguay, the knockout phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is ruling more teams out of contention for the final in Qatar. The most momentous match in football will take place in mid-winter for the...
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Sporting News
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 stats: Cristiano Ronaldo replacement Goncalo Ramos bags tournament's 1st hat trick for Portugal
The round of 16 is complete in what has been a wild World Cup that has gifted us with goals scored left, right and center. One hat trick has been scored, and it was from an unlikely source, with Goncalo Ramos finding the net three times as he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's starting lineup. Fifteen braces have been scored, and the latest saw Kylian Mbappe power France to the last eight of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Poland. That brace put Mbappe in the driver's seat for the World Cup Golden Boot.
Britain is not a passive observer on the world stage. We want oligarchs and dictators to fear us
You may not have heard of General Min Aung Hlaing, but this military dictator has robbed 55 million people of their freedom and blighted the future of his country. Last year, he seized power in Myanmar, overturning the result of a free election which a military-backed party had lost by a huge margin.
scituation.net
World Cup Controversy in Qatar
In a controversial 2010 decision, Qatar won hosting rights to the 22nd World Cup tournament—beating the US, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. The FIFA World Cup is a soccer (when not in America: “football”) tournament, where 32 top international teams compete every four years. It’s known for bringing the world together because any country can qualify. In theory, any country can host, as well—but controversy erupted when Qatar was chosen as the 2022 host.
Morocco shocks Spain to become the first Arab team to reach the World Cup's final 8
After a goal-less 90 minutes and extra time, Spanish players missed all three of their penalty kicks. No other team from outside Europe or South America made it this far in this year's tournament.
brytfmonline.com
Qatar begins dismantling Stadium 974 – World Cup 2022
This Tuesday, the dismantling of Estádio 974 began, the day after it hosted the seventh and final match of the 2022 World Cup, to make room for green and recreational areas. Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup, was the last match at the stadium that hosted six other matches in the competition, including Portugal’s first match against Ghana, 3-2, on November 24. , for the H group.
Twenty oil tankers wait to cross Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait -shipping agency
ISTANBUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - One more tanker took to 20 on Friday the number of vessels waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the Tribeca shipping agency said, amid talks to disperse the build-up. On Thursday, dismissing pressure from abroad over the lengthening queue, Turkey's maritime authority said it would continue to keep out of its waters oil tankers that lacked the appropriate insurance letters, and it needed time for checks.
When China and Saudi Arabia meet, nothing matters more than oil
Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Saudi Arabia this week for the first time in nearly seven years, during which he is expected to sign billions of dollars of deals with the world's largest oil exporter and meet leaders from across the Middle East.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals
Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
San Diego Union-Tribune
EXPLAINER: Why can't Lebanon elect a president?
Lebanon has been without a president for over a month, and its legislators since late September have been unable to vote for a new president
U.S. citizen Sarah Krivanek deported from Russia
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sarah Krivanek, a U.S. citizen ordered deported by a Russian court over a domestic dispute, has left Russia, Krivanek said while aboard a plane about to leave Moscow's airport late on Thursday.
