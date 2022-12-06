Read full article on original website
49ers get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the injury will force the quarterback to miss the remainder of the season. That may not be the case, after all.
Sources: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo might be OK for playoffs
Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't need surgery on his broken foot and could return in seven to eight weeks, opening the door to a possible playoff return, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
49ers Share New Details On Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury, Recovery Timeline
When reports surfaced yesterday that injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may return for the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers fanbase was elated. This would mean the Niners not having to rely on the likes of Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson in meaningful postseason games. Moreover, Jimmy G's return ...
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
One Way Brock Purdy Improves the 49ers Over Jimmy Garoppolo
There is at least one way that Brock Purdy improves the 49ers on offense over Jimmy Garoppolo.
Kyle Shanahan issues caution about Jimmy Garoppolo injury comeback
One report on Tuesday increased optimism that Jimmy Garoppolo could make an unlikely return in the playoffs despite breaking his foot on Sunday. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, however, downplayed that possibility a day later. Shanahan said Wednesday that there is a “way outside chance” of Garoppolo returning at...
Jimmy Garoppolo has "Way Outside Chance" of Returning for the Playoffs
Kyle Shanahan is not optimistic about Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the 49ers should they go far into the playoffs.
