Illinois State

Cardinals' Zach Ertz Says Surgery on Knee Injury Involved ACL and MCL Repairs

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz revealed Thursday he had surgery to repair both his ACL and MCL, via Darren Urban of the team's official site. Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cardinals' Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported the team believed the ACL was still intact, but he was later placed on injured reserve.
Ranking the 2022 Heisman Trophy Candidates Based on Their NFL Potential

Winners of the Heisman Trophy aren't guaranteed successful NFL careers. They aren't even guaranteed to be high draft picks, although that's become more common in recent years. Just this week, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman in 2017. Mayfield is now with his third team (the Los Angeles Rams) in six months.
NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios

This Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets in a game that many fans probably didn't have circled when the schedule was first released. However, the Bills-Jets tilt has serious playoff implications—and not just for top-seeded Buffalo. The Jets have been one of the NFL's biggest...
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 14

After over three months of setting lineups and making waiver claims and swinging trades and pondering the injustice of a world where Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp gets hurt, we have reached the end of the line. OK, the end of a line. A new line will begin...
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams

@RSherman_25 has some questions for the Raiders' defense 🤔 #TNFonPrime https://t.co/0DsUXhR8WJ. An ugly loss to Baker and the Rams ended Vegas' three-game winning streak. Ja Morant, James Harden, J.J. Watt and more blew up Twitter after Baker's comeback W on TNF 📲. via Bleacher Report. Baker’s Flight to LA...
College Football Awards 2022: Start Time, Date, TV Schedule and More

Now that the College Football Playoff semifinals and 43 bowl games are set, it's time to roll out college football's biggest awards. The most prestigious prize is the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded Saturday, but there are other honors that need to be given out to recognize the best players in the country at their respective positions.
