Stressed Out Over Holiday Shopping? 5 Ways to Make It Easier and More Affordable
A few simple moves could take some of that pressure off.
8 Unnecessary Expenses To Cut From Your Holiday Budget
With the holiday season right around the corner, many consumers are celebrating the season in person this year, which means the holidays have the potential to be much more expensive than they were...
6 Holiday Purchases That Aren’t Always Worth the Money
Doorbusters, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and giant shopping "events": With holiday items hitting shelves before you've even decided on a Halloween costume and retail marketing machines going into their...
4 savvy holiday spending tips for a financially strong start to 2023
This year, shoppers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars throughout the holiday season so they can start 2023 on strong financial footing. In fact, nearly 1 in 2 Americans (45%) intend to spend less this holiday season than last year. And, for 68% of those with reduced budgets, they attribute their financial modesty to inflation and rising everyday prices. Despite the current economic environment, holiday shopping doesn’t need to be stressful — if you do it right, you can maximize your financial health as we head into the new year.
You might want to be careful using your credit card when doing holiday shopping this year
Tis the season – the holiday shopping season specifically. The National Retail Federation defines that as the period that includes Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. The federation projects this year consumers will spend six to eight percent more than in 2021 – that’s between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion....
Holiday Tipping Trick: Amazon Tips Your Delivery Driver $5 If You Say These Magic Words
It's the busiest time of year for Amazon delivery warehouse facilities, which means contracted workers are stretched thin, and could certainly use some extra appreciation -- and nothing says gratitude...
39 gifts under $25 for everyone on your holiday shopping list
From ice cream makers and board games to hot sauce and cold brew makers, here are our favorite cheap gifts that are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.
10 Best Gifts To Buy From Walmart for Everyone for Christmas 2022
Still searching for the perfect gift to add to your holiday wish list? We've got you covered with plenty of ideas for everyone in the family. Find Out: 9 Costco Brand Items That Aren't Worth the...
45 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list
To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
49 holiday and Christmas gift ideas every woman in your life would love to receive
Whether it's a tear-jerking gift for your significant other or something practical for Mom, these editor-approved holiday and Christmas gift ideas have you covered so you don't have to scramble to shop.
6 Alternatives To Traditional Gift-Giving This Holiday Season
It's no secret that money is tight for a lot of consumers. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 33% of Americans are buying fewer gifts this year due to the economy and budget concerns....
ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays
Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
retailleader.com
Retail Minute: Consumers' Mission Driven Shopping Habits
This week, I want to dive deeper into the topic covered in my trend watch this week, or the idea of mission driven shopping. Hi, I'm Elizabeth Lafontaine, chief retail analyst, here at Retail Leader Pro, and welcome to this week’s Retail Minute. This week, I want to dive...
8 Amazing Holiday Gifts To Buy at Costco
'Tis the season. You're looking for gifts for the family but feeling the effects of inflation. You have a Costco membership, and though you usually use it to stock up on six months' worth of toilet...
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Gifting This Holiday Season—All Under $65
Mom, please don’t read this!
68 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help you find the absolute best gifts to give, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
retailleader.com
Engaging Consumers With Interactive Digital Experiences
RL Pro Tip: When thinking about the growth of the metaverse and virtual worlds, commerce has always been a driving force. NFTs and virtual headsets have created an appetite for virtual goods from the consumer — and now that brands and retailers have their attention, it’s important to build commerce strategies in the metaverse that can last beyond the introductory phase.
retailleader.com
2023 Predictions & Trends: What Retail Can Expect to See in the Year Ahead...
But, with all of the noise surrounding the industry and consumer in 2022, where do we go from here? There have been bright spots of growth within the industry and not all categories have been similarly impacted by inflationary pressures. In 2023, my assumption is that we are in for more of the same in terms of consumer behavior and its impact on the general retail industry.
15 stocking stuffers that women on your holiday shopping list will love
We rounded up the best stocking stuffers for the women like the Diamond Dazzle Stik, a Winc wine subscription and Kate Spade gloves.
Deadlines loom to ship holiday gifts by Dec. 25
MINNEAPOLIS -- If you're procrastinating your holiday shopping, here's some motivation: the deadlines to get your gifts delivered at the lowest costs are coming up quick.These deadlines are especially important if you want to ship at the cheapest cost.USPS DEADLINES:Military bases - Dec. 9Retail ground & First Class - Dec. 17Priority - Dec. 19Priority Express (with premium prices) - Dec. 23FEDEX DEADLINE:Ground & Freight Priority – Dec. 14Express Saver – Dec. 20UPS DEADLINE:3 Day Select - Dec. 202nd Day Air - Dec. 21Next Day Air - Dec. 22"We do recommend shipping as early as possible," said Susan Wright, the USPS spokesperson....
