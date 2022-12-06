ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Surprise Independent

4 savvy holiday spending tips for a financially strong start to 2023

This year, shoppers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars throughout the holiday season so they can start 2023 on strong financial footing. In fact, nearly 1 in 2 Americans (45%) intend to spend less this holiday season than last year. And, for 68% of those with reduced budgets, they attribute their financial modesty to inflation and rising everyday prices. Despite the current economic environment, holiday shopping doesn’t need to be stressful — if you do it right, you can maximize your financial health as we head into the new year.
CNN

45 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list

To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
Parade

ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays

Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
retailleader.com

Retail Minute: Consumers' Mission Driven Shopping Habits

This week, I want to dive deeper into the topic covered in my trend watch this week, or the idea of mission driven shopping. Hi, I'm Elizabeth Lafontaine, chief retail analyst, here at Retail Leader Pro, and welcome to this week’s Retail Minute. This week, I want to dive...
GOBankingRates

8 Amazing Holiday Gifts To Buy at Costco

'Tis the season. You're looking for gifts for the family but feeling the effects of inflation. You have a Costco membership, and though you usually use it to stock up on six months' worth of toilet...
retailleader.com

Engaging Consumers With Interactive Digital Experiences

RL Pro Tip: When thinking about the growth of the metaverse and virtual worlds, commerce has always been a driving force. NFTs and virtual headsets have created an appetite for virtual goods from the consumer — and now that brands and retailers have their attention, it’s important to build commerce strategies in the metaverse that can last beyond the introductory phase.
retailleader.com

2023 Predictions & Trends: What Retail Can Expect to See in the Year Ahead...

But, with all of the noise surrounding the industry and consumer in 2022, where do we go from here? There have been bright spots of growth within the industry and not all categories have been similarly impacted by inflationary pressures. In 2023, my assumption is that we are in for more of the same in terms of consumer behavior and its impact on the general retail industry.
CBS Minnesota

Deadlines loom to ship holiday gifts by Dec. 25

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you're procrastinating your holiday shopping, here's some motivation: the deadlines to get your gifts delivered at the lowest costs are coming up quick.These deadlines are especially important if you want to ship at the cheapest cost.USPS DEADLINES:Military bases - Dec. 9Retail ground & First Class - Dec. 17Priority - Dec. 19Priority Express (with premium prices) - Dec. 23FEDEX DEADLINE:Ground & Freight Priority – Dec. 14Express Saver – Dec. 20UPS DEADLINE:3 Day Select - Dec. 202nd Day Air - Dec. 21Next Day Air - Dec. 22"We do recommend shipping as early as possible," said Susan Wright, the USPS spokesperson....

