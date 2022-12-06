Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Crews need to remove construction material in Rapid City fire call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Thursday morning fire at an apartment under construction gave firefighters a challenge, the Rapid City Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page. The fire was reported at 8 a.m. on Dec. 8 on the 2200 block of East Philadelphia Street....
hubcityradio.com
Update on potential medical marijuana dispensaries in Sturgis & Rapid City
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)- The Sturgis City Council voted 4 to 2 with one abstention to have its city attorney reach out to those who have been granted a medical marijuana license in the city about renewal. Last year, the city issued two conditional licenses. Because the medical marijuana industry in the...
KEVN
Major storm is possible next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Other than some light snow showers for southern counties tomorrow, most of our area will be dry for the rest of this week and the weekend. By the time we get to Monday and Tuesday, we could see a major winter storm. Snow will move into our area Monday evening and impact our area throughout the night and especially throughout the day on Tuesday. We could see moderate to heavy snow for several hours for parts of our area during the afternoon on Tuesday. Snow may even continue into Wednesday. Models have accumulation as high as 2-3 feet in some locations, but that is definitely subject to change. We will keep you updated on the winter storm as things change.
KEVN
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An apartment building under construction on Philadelphia Street caught on fire. Thursday morning. When the Rapid City Fire Department arrived at the Tallgrass Apartments, they were able to extinguish the main body of the fire in around two minutes. Before the crew could finish stamping out the rest of the fire, they needed to eliminate any hazards. Above the fire, there was sheetrock that the construction crew was preparing to use, but the fire damaged the upper level.
dakotanewsnow.com
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
KEVN
RCPD investigating unattended death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: 12-year-old Kaydence Packed located safe
UPDATE (12/8/22 – 9:57 a.m.): 12-year-old Kaydence Packed has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Kaydence Packed after she was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Police said...
KEVN
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The death of a young woman who was an inmate at the Pennington County Jail has family and people on social media wondering just what happened to her. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Abbey Steele was brought to the jail on Nov. 16 around 2:50 p.m. after being arrested on multiple warrants. The sheriff’s office says later that same day say Steele was found with “medical symptoms” and was taken to Monument Health around 8:30 p.m. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found out that Steele died on Dec. 2.
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood resoundingly rejects The Ridge Development zoning amendment for short-term rentals
DEADWOOD – A request by the owners of The Ridge Development, near the Preacher Smith monument in Deadwood to allow up to 150 short-terms rentals in a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at The Ridge Development was shot down unanimously by the Deadwood City Commission Monday. In June, Deadwood approved...
kotatv.com
Summerset man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 27-year-old Summerset man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking. Thomas Beetem was sentenced to 16 months in prison Nov. 18. Beetem will then be on supervised release for three years. Beetem pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance in July. He...
