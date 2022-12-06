Read full article on original website
Universal free lunch for SC students? SC lawmaker wants to make it a reality
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Free breakfast and lunches in all South Carolina Public Schools could be a reality next year under a proposed bill prefiled ahead of the upcoming legislative session. 63% of students qualified for free or reduced lunches in the 2019-2020 school year, according to data from the...
NC school lunch debt has topped more than $1M in just the first few months of school
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — In North Carolina, school lunch debt has topped more than $1 million in just the first few months of school. During the pandemic, schools offered free lunches to all students, but that’s not the case anymore after Congress didn’t renew a waiver that gave students free lunches during the pandemic.
Salisbury woman wins $1M Powerball prize
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Lisa Best found out her best shot at a Powerball lottery prize cost her only $2 at a gas station in November. The Salisbury mom picked up a Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz station in Troutman on Nov. 2. She was able to match five of the white ball numbers to win that day's $1 million drawing.
Pair of crashes cause delays on I-77 from South Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pair of crashes caused major delays and backups for drivers on Interstate 77 heading into Charlotte from South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Exit 90 (Carowinds Boulevard and U.S. 21). This crash led to backups as far south as Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill.
Teens in crisis: the need for residential treatment options is on the rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Right now in North Carolina, there are dozens of youth sleeping in DSS offices and Medical Hospital Rooms because they have no where to go to safely receive mental health treatment. These youths are often teenagers who are involved in the DSS system and/or DJJ system and have a significant history of trauma which has led to unsafe and challenging behaviors. There are fewer residential programs in North Carolina that serve these kind of youth than ever before which has led to many of them being sent far out of state (which is never ideal for the youth or family). Residential programs have been closed sometimes due to bad incidents, but there were not other options built as a replacement for them which has left a HUGE gap in our system of care, resulting in kids needing mental health treatment being basically homeless. I read a referral for a youth in this situation the other day who has had 25 foster placements in the last year (and 25 disruptions where they were kicked out). This is sadly not uncommon with this population.
