CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Right now in North Carolina, there are dozens of youth sleeping in DSS offices and Medical Hospital Rooms because they have no where to go to safely receive mental health treatment. These youths are often teenagers who are involved in the DSS system and/or DJJ system and have a significant history of trauma which has led to unsafe and challenging behaviors. There are fewer residential programs in North Carolina that serve these kind of youth than ever before which has led to many of them being sent far out of state (which is never ideal for the youth or family). Residential programs have been closed sometimes due to bad incidents, but there were not other options built as a replacement for them which has left a HUGE gap in our system of care, resulting in kids needing mental health treatment being basically homeless. I read a referral for a youth in this situation the other day who has had 25 foster placements in the last year (and 25 disruptions where they were kicked out). This is sadly not uncommon with this population.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO